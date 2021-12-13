NODWIN Gaming acquires 10.26% stake in Rusk Media for Rs 10 crore

South Asia’s leading esports company NODWIN Gaming, the material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, has acquired a strategic 10.26% stake in the digital content IP media network Rusk Media for Rs 10 crore.

Rusk Media is a digital entertainment company that creates content IPs for the Gen-Z and millennial audiences in India. It had reported a turnover of Rs 6.4 crore in FY21 and Rs 3.44 crore in FY20.

Since its funding in March this year, NODWIN Gaming has been on an expansion and consolidation spree to augment its dominance in Indian esports ecosystem. Recently, NODWIN Gaming acquired the gaming and adjacent IP businesses of OML Entertainment, including the IP of the very popular BACARDI NH7 Weekender music festival. Continuing its “youth first” philosophy, NODWIN Gaming aims to deepen and widen its portfolio of content IPs in the gaming and esports ecosystem by investing in Rusk Media.

“As a leader of esports in the South Asian region, we aim to eventually have a significant presence across the entire ecosystem in this sector. Through our investment in Rusk Media, we aim to take further steps in the massification of esports and gaming by creating entertainment-first gaming IPs for the GenZ," said Akshat Rathee, Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming.

Rusk Media is India’s exclusive Gen-Z first digital content IP network. Their content is tailor-made for audiences in the 15-25 age group with a focus on equal viewership across genders. NODWIN Gaming’s investment in Rusk Media will enable the massification of entertainment-first gaming and esports content in the country and enable media platforms to have access to content that the above-mentioned cohort is looking for.

“We're excited to have NODWIN Gaming as a part of our journey to revolutionize entertainment for the Gen-Z & Millennial audience. We want to bring together the worlds of entertainment and esports and create digital-first IPs that are made for gaming fans,” said Mayank Yadav, CEO, Rusk Media.