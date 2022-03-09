No one is you and that’s your power: Chanchal Bansal

Chanchal Bansal, Director, Google Digital Media Services, says, "It's harder to be authentic and it takes more conviction, but that is what makes you great!"

Updated: Mar 9, 2022 12:02 PM
Chanchal Bansal

I’m incredibly fortunate to have worked at some of the world’s best companies. In the first ten years of my career, I worked incredibly hard, looking for role models and best practices, trying to conform, and fit in culturally. Right from entrance exams to placement interviews, our education system trains us to crack the proverbial code. Whilst I succeeded in doing that and more, something was missing. I wasn’t bringing my full self to work.

At Google, I can and I do, and I know now what that can do to unlock one’s potential and passion. I wish I knew earlier that what sets you apart can sometimes feel like a burden; it's harder work to be authentic and it takes more conviction, but remember, a lot of the times, that is what makes you great!

