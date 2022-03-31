Nielsen enhances identity system for digital ad ratings in India

On April 1, Nielsen will enhance its open web methodology in India for Digital Ad Ratings through the Nielsen Identity System, alongside seven other markets: Germany, Australia, Japan, Spain, Indonesia, Canada and Brazil.

The Nielsen Identity System revolutionises how digital ad campaigns are measured in a rapidly changing media ecosystem. The India launch of the Nielsen Identity System follows successful launches in Italy, France and the UK earlier this year.

Dolly Jha, Nielsen India Managing Director, said, “We’re leading the way in tackling digital consumer behaviour fragmentation. From granularity, to large-scale measurement, we’re delivering actionable insights to help advertisers measure, manage and optimise their campaign budgets and results.”

The Nielsen Identity System measures digital campaigns for the open web alongside the integrations already in place for the walled gardens. The Nielsen Identity System connects digital ad impressions for the open web to Indian demographic data from both Nielsen and third-party data providers. In India, it is powered by more than 700 million device identifiers in a privacy-centric manner.

Sarah Miller, SVP, Product Management at Nielsen, said: “With this enhancement to our Identity System we are taking another step to assure the continuity of ad measurement amidst the rapidly evolving digital ecosystem. Because of Nielsen’s unique data assets, we are not only able to adjust and correct licensed third party demographic data using panels, we have also developed sophisticated machine learning algorithms to cluster digital identifiers into people and correct for any possible imbalances from the market’s universe of users. It is this advanced data science methodology fueled by the sheer volume of Nielsen Identities that will empower the digital ad measurement into the future.”

April will also see the launch of the enhanced Nielsen Identity System in Japan, Germany, Australia, Spain, Indonesia, Canada and Brazil with Singapore, Mexico, Thailand, The Philippines and Hong Kong to launch in May. We will continue to launch the enhanced Nielsen Identity System in additional markets through the rest of 2022.

