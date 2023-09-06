Big Move: News publishers block OpenAI’s web crawler to protect content
Times of India, Dainik Bhaskar and The Hindu have safeguarded their websites from OpenAI's web crawler GPTBot, many others to follow suit this week
India’s leading news publishers have started blocking OpenAI’s web scanning tool to stop it from accessing their content to power ChatGPT, e4m has learnt.
ChatGPT is a generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) application developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI. Over the last three weeks, The Times of India, Dainik Bhaskar and The Hindu have blocked access to OpenAI's web crawler ‘GPTBot’ in order to safeguard their content, top officials in all the three newspapers confirmed the development to e4m. Some others are planning to follow the suit this week only.
The move comes days after leading international publications CNN, NY Times, The Guardian, ABC and Reuters took similar measures to thwart GPTbot, a web crawler launched by OpenAI on August 8.
When asked about it, Sujata Gupta, Secretary General, Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) expressed concern over the challenges posed by web crawlers and automated bots accessing and potentially using content without permission.
“Some of our members have already taken steps to block access to OpenAI's web crawler, GPTBot, in order to safeguard their content. Others are in the process of implementing similar measures or are actively evaluating their options,” said Gupta.
She added, “Most of the publishers are also considering updating their Terms of Service to restrict any use of their content without prior consent for the development of any artificial intelligence (AI) systems or similar programs or models, a move similar to the one taken by a lot of global news publishers already, with some planning to do it as soon as this week itself.”
OpenAI, which does not disclose the data that helped build the model behind ChatGPT, announced in August that it will enable website operators to block its web crawler from accessing their content, although the move does not allow material to be removed from existing training datasets.
According to plagiarism tracker Originality.ai, over 10 percent of news websites across the globe have blocked the web crawler of OpenAI within weeks of its launch.
Revenue loss
Apart from content piracy, ChatGPT is also being blamed for causing a drop in referral traffic to news websites through Google Search as people are shifting to AI-chatbots for their queries, alleged digital publishers.
Online news publishers’ revenue has been on a decline for the last few months due to a range of reasons such as a drop in news consumption, decline in sales of mobile phones. Generative AI has led to further blow to their revenues as users have almost stopped clicking any news links, news industry leaders say.
News or other websites earn revenue if users visit their sites and click on ads displayed on their webpages.
“Even Google has brought AI in search now. About 90 percent of news consumers anyway don’t click news links. They just read the headings thrown up by Google Search. With AI addition in Google Search, referral traffic to our websites would completely stop. We would be left with no digital revenue. How will we invest in journalists and news production then?” rues a publisher.
All Generative AI-tools being blocked
A top digital publisher added, “Not just OpenAI, all generative AI tools which are working on ‘Large language models’ (LLMs)are being blocked so that they can’t access our content to further develop their generative AI models.”
Large language models are fed vast amounts of text in order to be taught how to generate plausible sentences.
Generative AI firms are accused of lifting unlicensed content from news websites to create their LLMs. All these firms have become larger than life within a few months.
For instance, OpenAI, which launched ChatGPT in November 2022 only, is valued at $30 billion, according to international media reports although the tech firm has not reported any revenue figures so far.
Publishers across the world feel that OpenAi may earn huge revenue in the coming days by feeding ChatGPT with their content but without sharing a single penny with news publishers who spend huge sums of money to produce the content. They also feel that journalism itself is in danger due to the advent of ChatGPT and other generative AI-tools.
Digital Competition Bill gives hope
The digital publishers now pin hope on the upcoming legislation on Digital Competition that seeks to regulate the tech companies.
The government of India set up a committee in February this year, following a report by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance in December 2022 on anti-competitive practices by big tech companies. It had mooted a digital competition bill to check such practices. Industry insiders and experts feel the report will have far-reaching implications.
Gupta stated, “Our primary goal is to strike a balance that respects copyright protection, fosters innovation, and maintains a free flow of credible news to the citizens of the country. We are hopeful that upcoming bills of the Government of India on Digital Governance and Competition matters would also factor these recent changes in the domain of technology that would have ramifications on both revenue and copyright matters. A win-win situation needs to exist.”
Quint revenue up 31% in FY23
The company has posted 32% growth in net profit from Rs 482.67 lakh in FY22 to Rs 637.62 lakh in FY23
By Aditi Gupta | Sep 4, 2023 4:57 PM | 3 min read
The Quint Digital Media has reported a total revenue of Rs 80.62 crore for FY23, up by 31% compared to the previous year’s consolidated revenues of Rs 61.55 crore.
In Q4FY23, the divestment of a 49% stake in BQ Prime was successfully completed, resulting in cash proceeds of Rs 47.83 crore.
“This divestment was carried out as part of an investment agreement with the renowned Adani group, which had initiated investment discussions in the previous year. As a result of this arrangement, the Company diluted its 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Limited in favour of AMG Media Networks Limited, a significant milestone in its pursuit of synergistic partnerships and growth-oriented collaborations,” said the company’s report.
As per the report, the company’s cash flows also soared to over Rs 156 crore for FY2023 and it posted a healthy 32.10% growth in net profit from Rs 482.67 lakh in FY22 to Rs 637.62 lakh in FY23. PAT Margins stood at a healthy 15.53%.
The report also mentioned that the average monthly page views for Quint Digital Media, which has a net worth of Rs 167.4 crore, were 21.8 million while 42.64 million were average monthly impressions with 75 % male and 25% female audience.
Impressions refer to the number of times a specific ad is served to a user. Pageviews refer to the number of times a user views a page.
“In FY 2022-23, your company generated Rs 4,104.52 lakhs in revenue with a net margin of 15.53%. Your Company’s business is profitable despite the absence of legacy content available to conventional media companies. In addition, Your Company has a net worth of Rs 16,743.48 lakhs, a zero net-debt position, a sound balance sheet, and a wide range of revenue streams. The transaction for the sale of a 49% stake in BQPRIME has been closed in FY 2022-23,” said The Quint’s Founder/Director Raghav Bahl.
Depreciation and amortization expense of the company grew from Rs 8.9 crore to Rs 11.7 crore. Total expenses grew YoY from Rs 82.9 crores to Rs 105.5 crores in FY23.
The company’s expenses on content subscription and royalty went up from Rs 2.7 crores to Rs 4.2 crores. Its marketing and advertising expenses went up from Rs 9 crore in FY22 to Rs 11.3 crores in FY23.
Subscription charges for the company went up from Rs 5.7 crore to Rs 6.5 crores.
According to the company’s annual report for FY2023, Quintype, the SAAS-based media-tech company, experienced a 150% surge in revenues, reaching Rs 22.49 Crores in FY23 (compared to Rs 9.01 Crores in FY22).
In Q4 FY23 alone, revenues soared to Rs 7.34 Crores, showing a staggering 200% increase over Q4FY22’s Rs 2.40 Crores. Quintype also reduced its losses by an impressive 57% on a full-year basis.
Breaking bot: Is AI taking newsrooms to the future?
Experts believe that AI anchors are a cost-effective solution for media houses, but the replacement of human news presenters is still far away
By Nilanjana Basu | Sep 4, 2023 8:46 AM | 6 min read
Artificial intelligence has made its way into many industries, and media channels are definitely not falling behind in this race. If you have noticed an uncanny valley quality in certain news anchors in some news channels over the past few months, it is because they are not human, but GenAI-based news bots who are now becoming a national phenomenon.
Journalism is a tricky space when it comes to the use of generative AI technology, given the discrepancies in accuracy that can lead to false or outdated information. But news channels in India have finally begun to master this phenomenon, which is not only expected to raise their affinity towards the technology but could also help their bottom line in the coming years.
The phenomenon in the country began with India Today group’s first AI news presenter Sana for their Hindi channel, Aaj Tak, in March, then national media group ABP News also introduced their AI anchor AIRA for its Telegu news channel ABP Desam. Even regional media houses are not falling behind. Recently, Odisha TV also introduced the country’s first regional language AI anchor Lisa, followed by Kannada channel Power TV introducing its AI news anchor Soundarya.
Talking about this new addition to media channels, Vijay Jung Thapa, Chief Digital Officer of ABP Network said, “AI anchors have increasingly become one of the new age additions to the newsrooms across the globe and India has been among the early adopters of this trend. From English, Hindi to other vernacular languages the AI Anchors are becoming popular across news publishers from reading automated bulletins to assisting in technologies like Text to Speech. ABP Network continued the trend of being the first platform to adopt this in vernacular language markets. The digital arm of ABP Network - ABPLIVE, launched the first AI anchor in the Telugu news market AIRA on the occasion of its 2nd anniversary on 29 July 2023.
AIRA, the first AI anchor in Telugu news space by ABP Desam has been regularly doing Sports bulletins and receiving accolades for the topical coverage and style of showcasing critical match & stats analysis. Due to the adaptive learning ability as the AI model trains, the perfection in content delivery is gradually seeing great traction from the viewers.”
The tech behind AI anchors
exchange4media spoke to Justbaat, a company that specializes in making these AI anchors for a number of news channels across the world.
Shaurya Nigam, CEO of Justbaat, explains how Justbaat’s technology is helping build AI bots for news channels in India. “So, Justbaat is a video creation company. We enable video creation using generative AI. There are two parts of the solution. One is where we create a brand identity for the company that we work with, which is the AI anchor or the AI brand mascot and that brand mascot once made is deployed on the platform. Using the platform, more content can be created around that AI anchor or without that AI anchor, around video, or around display banners. It could be repurposed for reading news, brand endorsements, weather astrology, product descriptions, etc. The entire technology is intelligent enough to create the script, use the script and then make it video-ready.”
Jusbaat now has eight paid clients in the Indian media ecosystem. “The response has been phenomenal. The concept of having an AI to communicate with the end-user has literally become a rage. Lisa, for example, who is the AI anchor for OTV, has 15,000 followers on Instagram already. And this is like within two weeks of a launch.” he added.
Justbaat charges $1 per minute for every AI anchor, with an initial investment of about Rs 10 lakh. Speaking about the price, Nigam says, “The pricing is higher because the entire ecosystem around AI is expensive today. The kind of machine that you use to produce video is a Graphic Processing Unit or a GPU; it's not a simple computer. Then there is a cost for research and innovation as well at this stage because the market is still warming up towards AI. But eventually, these costs will come down. Hence, more and more companies will come into the ecosystem and will get warmed up to it. Eventually, the cost to adopt or own this technology will also reduce."
Cost-effective but not an alternative
Karan Taurani of Elara Capital believes that although AI anchors will save money for the media channels but in the long run, it cannot replace humans. “I think money-wise, it will be very cost-effective. It is a much more low-cost model than some of your key anchors. But, scaling this up is a challenge. Getting people hooked on these anchors is a challenge because human touch is more important over here. So, the future of AI is there, but I don't see it coming in the form of anchors. It might be in the form of different kinds of capabilities around the way news is showcased, or any kind of investment around the digital platform or digital video consumption side or maybe interactive news as well, in terms of Web 3.0 using AR VR.
"Anchors are the ones who drive the entire viewership. They've added recall in terms of branding and they've added recall in terms of customer ease in so many years. So, it's never going to be easy for AI-based languages to completely replace them.”
On the other hand, Nigam believes that AI anchors can bring good ROI for news channels. “One, it is making the entire process more efficient. You need a lesser number of people to do what it took earlier, hence it is increasing the ROI. Second, because it is increasing the ROI, it is also initiating more content creation. Using AI, due to the ease of creating a video where you don't need a studio, the client who was producing 50 videos is now getting 150 or 200 videos a day.”
Speaking on the numerous possibilities of AI in the newsroom, Thapa of ABP says, “Experiments with AI anchors have infinite possibilities and can be scaled exponentially surrounding News and publishing. Along with AI anchors, the Artificial Intelligence technology is also being used for content summariser, image generation, content genre classification among many other projects, the content and product innovation teams are working on.”
Google to hike ad rates for festive season?
Given the expected strong purchase intent during the upcoming holidays, Google is likely to increase ad rates by at least 15%, say industry experts
By Shantanu David | Sep 1, 2023 9:00 AM | 5 min read
Google Ads is undoubtedly one of the largest advertising platforms, allowing marketers to reach customers through various formats, including search, video and display. The popularity of Google Ads stems from the fact that it offers a wide range of targeting options and can be used by smaller brands too. However, with the festive season in India having already started, and the larger global holiday season starting with the approach of the justifiably maligned pumpkin spice season, industry experts agree that advertisers are due for a price increase. Though, narrowing down on a figure is as difficult, industry watchers say a hike is coming for sure.
Google Ads doesn’t have a fixed price in India, the cost being determined by a wide variety of factors ranging from the advertisers’ industry, market trends, customer life cycle and more. According to various sources, for Google Search ads, the average CPC is ₹20, while average CPM is ₹50. Meanwhile, the average cost of Google Display ads typically falls between ₹5 and ₹10. YouTube ads cost an average of ₹.033 per impression.
A senior executive at a programmatic media partner platform points out to the fact that advertisers, both large and small, budget for expenses on these platforms during high-volume sales seasons like festivals and that even if Google does raise its rates, they will be prepared for that. “It’s a platform you can’t afford not to be on, and having obviously kept an eye on the market, they would have made arrangements to have the cash for ad spends, even if higher than expected.”
Dr Kushal Sanghvi, Head of CitrusAd for India & SEA, agrees, saying that Google (especially via YouTube) is likely to raise ad rates for the holiday season of 2023, most likely from the end of October. “Google is a player that is impossible to ignore, whether you're an FMCG or an electronics company or an automotive giant. It's a platform where you need to show your brand off, especially during festive seasons and Google, like everyone else in the market, is aware of that.”
“Given the expected strong purchase intent during the upcoming holidays, Google is likely to increase ad rates at least by 15% not only because they can, but because advertisers will be willing to pay the amount as they need to get their brand in front of customers. It’s the end of the year and people are willing to spend,” adds Sanghvi.
He further points out that given the increasing digital penetration across the country, with mobile internet and the time spent on it, from metros to rural districts, only growing, the landscape that Google offers advertisers is vast and far-reaching, and only growing, mile by mile, screen by screen.
“Brands know that the younger cohorts especially are extremely active and present online, that's where their attention goes and that's where they need to connect with their audiences. Given that increased bandwidth, one could say the increased cost is recompense,” says Sanghvi.
Indeed, Preetham Venkky, Chief Digital Officer at DDB Mudra Group, says it’s only fair. “We've seen inflation in the last two years and this is just a standard response to that. The costs are going up. And every time the first thing inflation affects is the standard cost. And Google is still an extremely sales- driven platform. And as far as India is concerned, you also need to give salary hikes, right? So, I think it will respond to that.”
The fact is that even if the country has been seeing high inflation which, according to a Reuters report published earlier this week, will remain above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance band of 6% at least until October, with a poll of economists by the news organization sharply upgrading price-rise forecasts for this quarter. Indeed, consumer prices in the country “rose at the fastest annual rate in 15 months in July, to 7.44% from 4.87% in June, largely driven by a sharp increase in prices of essential foods commonly used in Indian kitchens.”
The other factor, says Venkky, echoing Sanghvi, is also the growth of the medium itself. “You're now flipped over right? Digital media spends are more than 50% in India itself. And you know how that works. It's a duopoly between Google and Facebook, more so Google. And so that's exactly what they were leveraging.”
“They're also doing it at the right time because I think India Inc is super excited about domestic consumption. And that story will pan itself out and so everybody's gearing towards spending for the end of the year in the last four months as it's always been, though the results will only be visible next quarter,” says Venkky.
“I would expect them to go up to 25-30% but I think 10-15% is just a response to inflationary measures. I think it's fair. But that also doesn't mean that as an agency, we won't negotiate hard. We have every right to challenge their price and look to understand why Google is doing what they are, and get the best deal for our clients.”
Will be focusing on regional content: Samira Kanwar, VICE
Kanwar, VP-Content (APAC), VICE, spoke to e4m about the business of content in India, generation of revenue through collaborations and much more
By Tanzila Shaikh | Sep 1, 2023 8:07 AM | 2 min read
VICE Media’s recent collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, ‘Cinema Marte Dum Tak’, has received a great response.
e4m spoke to Samira Kanwar, VP-Content, VICE-APAC, about the company's plans for the market and how they see APAC evolving with the changing media landscape.
Speaking about the business of content in India, Kanwar said, "So first of all I run two lines of business, one is a digital side which is our publishing arm, we make content for different formats and the second is what we pitch to platforms. They usually come to us, and they have a strategy in place. We have done three separate cases for Netflix for their show called Indian Predator. We also do non-Hindi content but it depends on the platform and their requirements as per their data and analytics."
While every media house is going hyperlocal with the content offering, Kanwar believes if the story is nice, it will travel. "When it comes to the digital side, what we have realized is that the language is not the barrier, the story is the barrier. If you don't have a good story to tell, it won’t travel, even if it is the most spoken language."
Asked if cutting lengthy content into shorter versions would help gain more traction. she said, "In South East Asia, we have collaborated with TikTok where we are making content with longer duration. So you have to find your own formula. Sometimes, we also cut content for example if there is content in a longer format, we cut it up into parts and they receive views in millions."
On the generation of revenue through collaborations, Kanwar told e4m that the digital side is the investment side whereas the studio side is the revenue side. "Studio is the revenue-generating model. However, collaboration takes years, by that time, I’ll make a lot of original content."
Asked about the future plan for Indian audiences, she said, "The plan is to go more regional and search for good stories in India. If it’s a good story, it will travel. We want to find people in the regions and become the faces of VICE."
Walled gardens are going nowhere: Ramya Parashar, MiQ
The Chief Operating Officer at MiQ spoke to e4m about developing advanced technology in the TV space, predictive retargeting and the debate on measurements
By Shantanu David | Aug 31, 2023 8:38 AM | 3 min read
Ramya Parashar, Chief Operating Officer at MiQ, the programmatic media partner has a lot on her hands, as she and her industry peers strive to find a universal panacea for digital media, and the multitude of issues that need addressing in a medium that has been running before it really figured out where to.
“Right now, what we are looking at is building a unified data model, which is very agnostic. When you look at the amount of data, the number of DSPs publishers, and other players, we're looking at how we drive the best results for our customers through this unified platform. And which is where our technology model enables us to access all of the industry programmatic capabilities under one layer of technology,” she says.
MiQ’s other focus area have been developing advanced technology in the TV space by combining linear and connected TV data sets.
“We're also looking at how we measure beyond awareness of just including things like online performance, incremental footfall, and all of those. Apart from that, from a performance standpoint, we are building contextual keyless-based targeting. We're also looking at various customer segments and how we can bring in more predictive retargeting in the way we are able to influence the right set of value audiences, how to bring incrementality in measurement and optimize some of our campaigns to ultimately drive transparency for our customers,” she said.
This of course is driven by the issue of measurements and the need for a level playing field, something MiQ and other programmatic platforms and technology issues have been looking at.
“Measurement has been an area that we have debated a lot. And today if you look at some of the industry trends as to how we have this concept of walled gardens coming up and walled gardens kind of breaking in the context of advertising and closed platforms. That is changing the game of programmatic for us as measurement and attribution are typically when we look at launching some of the campaigns or even building some of our algorithms for retargeting and retargeting,” elaborates Parashar.
This naturally brings the talk around to the so-called cookieless future, which much like fusion energy, is just around the corner. Latest reports say that Google will finally be letting that particular piece of merchandise crumble by end of 2024, but Parashar says much of the industry has doom prepped for that, and MiQ plans to eliminate third party cookies “by end of December this year, which will be a game changer for us and our clients.”
Of course, even if we finally wash down the cookies for good, bakeries aren’t going anywhere.
“Walled gardens are going nowhere, which is the universal truth. For us as well, we talk a lot about walled gardens, and it comes down to how do you build audience reach and scale? How do you build a granular level of targeting and personalization and insights on it? Ease of use also comes with walled gardens, with their interfaces and tools that set up and manage campaigns better,” says Parashar.
Did digital advertising hit the slow track in H1?
Digital ad spend witnessed nearly 15 percent growth in H1, which is quite low compared to H1 of 2022 when it grew in the range of 25 percent, say industry experts
By Kanchan Srivastava | Aug 31, 2023 8:15 AM | 5 min read
After an exponential rise over the past couple of years, the growth engine of digital advertising has slowed down in the first half of 2023 as startups and crypto sectors tightened their purse strings, industry experts tell e4m.
“Digital ad spend witnessed nearly 15 percent growth in H1, which is quite low compared to H1 of 2022 when it grew in the range of 25 percent,” say industry experts say.
These are the early trends for H1 2023. Scene will be clearer once Google India, Meta India, Amazon India and Flipkart, four major digital platforms for advertisements in India, will submit their annual report for FY 2023. Massive layoffs by all four giants early this year points towards a downfall, industry experts claim.
TAM Media Research statistics obtained by e4m also indicate a little slump in the digital domain between January and June 2023 compared to H1 of last year. As per TAM data, a degrowth of nearly 14 percentage points in digital ad impressions is visible in the H1 of 2023 compared to H1 of 2022 though it is still higher compared to 2021.
Although ad impressions don't indicate much about ad spends, it surely gives a glimpse of what is happening on digital platforms.
TAM’s data is based on over 81,000 Brands present in Digital Medium during Jan-Jun '23. Amazon, My11circle, Snapchat, Jiocinema App, Flipkart, Facebook and Prime Video and RBI were among the top 10 brands spending on digital.
The projected growth rate for digital ad spend for 2023 was 25%, as against 35 percent in 2022, as per the Pitch Madison Annual Report (PMAR 2023). It is noteworthy that Digital AdEx commands nearly 40 percent of India’s total AdEx. The digital AdEx is expected to end the year at Rs 43,000 crore.
Mismanaged startups to be blamed
The digital ad growth has slowed down at a time when marketers are increasingly facing pressure to justify their ad spending, reduce wastage and deliver ROI. Riding on the rise in influencer marketing, ecommerce, short videos, OTT, social media, Digital has been the fastest-growing distribution channel for brand marketers for the last couple of years.
Experts blame it on popular unicorns in edtech, crypto and gaming sectors who emerged as top advertisers over the last few years but lately they have been embroiled in allegations of financial mismanagement. Due to the crisis, they have curtailed their marketing and promotional activities drastically.
Sahil Shah, President, dentsu Creative, explains, “In the global perspective, the H1 witnessed funding winters as tech companies tightened their purse strings as money was drying up. India is still not impacted too much because India has the X factor and the country is growing.”
“The drop in digital AdEx in India is mainly due to wrongly managed startups or real money gaming firms. They have been among the top spenders over the past few years. However, sectors like auto, FMCG, finance and startups that have good business models are still spending decently,” Shah noted.
Shah adds that his own company has seen a brilliant first half on account of digital advertising.
Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of Grapes, echoes the sentiments. “We did see a little dip despite having the Indian Premier League in the first half. Reports at the start of this year predicted a significant growth in digital advertising expenses, but it did not turn out the way we had expected,” she said.
Some ad experts have a different observation. For instance, Amyn Ghadiali, President- Business & Integration, Gozoop Group, says that there has been steady percentage growth in H1 this year, compared to H1 2022. “The trend in digital ad spends has been notable in H1 2023 serving as a testament to the predicted 56% increase in digital ad spends for 2023,” Ghadiali noted.
Reports of ad frauds in the digital ad ecosystem have also alarmed marketers which may have impacted their decisions to invest further in digital, insiders say.
A recently released Adalytics report claimed that approximately 80% of the ads served through the “TrueView” system of YouTube, a Google owned company, had breached its own terms of service by hiding skip buttons or displaying “muted” adverts on websites and apps in automatic loop etc.
The report had shocked the advertising industry across the world with advertisers demanding refunds from YouTube for not adhering to its promises and policies.
Another report from Association of National Advertisers (ANA), also revealed recently that out of the $88 billion open web programmatic media ecosystem, over $20 billion goes to ad-waste.
Will H2 be better?
Some experts warn that H2 may be even worse as gaming brands may also curtail their ad spends following a change in their tax slab along with retrospective tax impositions. Shah voiced similar concerns.
However, Agarwal is hopeful that “small margins” can be covered up pretty quickly especially when the festive season and ICC Cricket World Cup are already knocking on our doors which will give ample opportunities to brands and marketers to grab the audiences’ attention if they can come up with unique and meaningful content pieces.
Ghadiali is of the same view as Agarwal. “H2 is looking optimistic for brands and consumers alike. There is pent up demand despite covid being a thing of the past. It feels that revenge buying is the new normal across categories. Small or Big, brands have started understanding the importance of symphony between creativity and analytics, because the time between salience and sales has reduced drastically.”
Now buffering: Advertisers wary of investments in desi short video apps?
While some industry watchers say Indian short video platforms may have lost their charm among advertisers with some reevaluating investments, others opine the future is still promising for the apps
By Nilanjana Basu | Aug 31, 2023 8:15 AM | 7 min read
2020 saw the Indian government pull the plug on TikTok. In a short time, several short video platforms sprang onto the scene. Witnessing the rising popularity of these apps, influencers and brands found it opportune to be part of the phenomenon. The lockdown saw users flocking to this quick mode of entertainment and advertisers saw the opportunities they offered.
So, what is the status after 3 years?
Instagram Reels and YouTube shorts are ruling the scene. Being associated with an already large user base through their sister applications, Instagram and YouTube are attracting advertisers and brands on a larger scale. According to Comscore data, from 2021 to 2022, the number of engagements that they generated on social media increased by +171% for Instagram Reels, and +3940% for YouTube Shorts.
The picture, however, is not rosy for the Indian short video applications. The number of Monthly Active Users for players like ShareChat, Moj and Josh has not been very inspiring as per the figures of the Q3 of 2022 according to Comscore data. The time spent per user data by data.io also shows how these companies are falling behind Insta and YouTube. (See graph below)
Although the advertising revenue for some of these applications saw quite a jump in 2022 from 2021, according to Tracxn data, the story might not be the same by the end of 2023, say experts.
What are players saying?
Gaurav Jain, Head of Emerging Businesses, ShareChat and Moj, told e4m: “We have significantly decreased our marketing expenditures to nearly zero on ShareChat and Moj. Surprisingly, this change has not affected our user base or engagement metrics. Conversely, due to the reduction in expenses and the increase in revenue, we are striving to achieve profitability within this year.”
On the path ahead, Jain said, “We aspire to become the preferred destination for brands of all sizes, whether they are large multinational corporations or local regional players in search of their next customer. ShareChat and Moj offer not only advertising products that cater to all stages of a traditional marketing funnel but also serve as a comprehensive solution for tailored content marketing initiatives through our Influencer Marketing and Hashtag Challenge offerings.”
Not trending anymore?
Hiren Shah, Founder & Chairman, Vertoz, says there has been some reluctance on the part of advertisers when it comes to short Indian video applications. “According to the recent trends, some advertisers are reevaluating their investments in these platforms since they have concerns over various factors affecting their advertisement performances. However, it's important to note that the situation is dynamic, and the extent to which advertisers are pulling back can vary across platforms and sectors.”
Low user engagement could indeed be a contributing factor to the challenges faced by short Indian video applications in terms of advertisement performances, Shah concedes. “However, it's not the only explanation. Other factors like user churn, competition from other platforms, evolving content preferences, and regulatory changes could also play a role. Additionally, these platforms' quick development may have caused certain teething issues in ensuring uniform user experiences and content quality,” he added.
Karan Taurani of Elara Capital believes that since the launch of Instagram reels, the other Indian short video applications have struggled to keep up. “Advertising dollars or budget struggle for your time spent and consumption. So, if you look at the time spent consumption, the numbers of users, and all those metrics, they are working very favourably for apps like Instagram, for real business. I think that's clearly the reason in terms of why the budget could move there.”
For the overall short-video market, Jyothirmayee JT, CEO HiveMinds, believes that there is an abundant attraction from brands. But when it comes to choosing the applications, Indian platforms are falling behind in the race.
“Advertisers and brands’ affinity for the format is very high. There is high adoption, even from large brands, for the web stories and Reel-based formats. What we are seeing with the specific short video applications in question is the problem of fragmentation. While each of the listed apps boasts of a few hundred million users as their base - for an advertiser it has been a challenge to consolidate the reach by deploying across two to four platforms or to account for unique users which is very difficult.
Secondly, most of them have got a skew towards and associated with regional, tier2, and/or lower SEC as compared to Meta ecosystem or YT shorts, Google Discovery. Except for the pan-India brands - many others might choose to exhaust reach on the Tier1 platforms and then move into the short video apps.”
Aditi Mathur Kumar, Associate Vice President - Creative Business Lead, Interactive Avenues, says there has not been a significant pullback from advertisers but the impact on revenues could be due to the overall diffused AdEx over the past two quarters. “The impact on revenues might be a result of various factors, including low user engagement on these platforms. To succeed in this competitive landscape, content strategy and creative nuancing are of paramount importance. Considering the ever-increasing high-speed Internet access and social content consumption, seamlessly integrating creative ideas with platform nuances can lead to successful outcomes.”
Effect on creator economy
These short video platforms are the biggest money-makers for creators and influencers. With this changing dynamic and shift to the big tech platforms, how is the influencer community going to be affected?
As for Shah, “Several influencers have established their presence and built significant follower bases via these channels and any fluctuation in advertisement performances or user engagement directly affects the opportunities for these influencers to monetize their content through partnerships with advertisers. However, influencers often diversify their presence across multiple platforms, reducing their dependence on a single platform's success. This situation emphasizes the need for influencers to stay attuned to shifting trends and explore multiple avenues for engagement and collaboration beyond a single platform.”
Abhishek Upadhya who is VP Strategy & Media, HiveMinds, opines that the newer generation of content creators has always been more business-savvy, market-aware, and strong at understanding content & market trends. “TikTok’s adoption didn’t happen in a vacuum, it happened because savvy creators knew that the platform was giving them the necessary tools and the seed audience to share their talent quickly and widely. Influencers will move and adapt to the winning platforms - because of aforementioned network effects, you want to be where your audience is - the audience is there because you’re there.”
The Future
There is a lot of scope for these platforms in question, nevertheless. It is a big market and hence this hiccup, if handled well, could give a push towards higher engagement and save advertising dollars.
Vertoz Founder Shah says the future of short Indian video applications remains promising, but it will likely involve a period of adaptation and transformation. “Millions of people have been drawn to these platforms, which have integrated themselves completely into the digital landscape. To ensure sustained success, platform providers need to focus on enhancing user engagement through innovative content formats, improving content moderation to ensure quality and safety, and building deeper relationships with advertisers. Platforms that can effectively deal with such challenges are more likely to thrive in the long run.”
“I expect that there would be consolidation and some churn of some players - which has to some extent already happened. Larger Content platforms struggling to crack the Bharat story will acquire these platforms who have already made inroads beyond Metros, and make it as part of their larger distribution and growth strategy,” Upadhyay adds.
