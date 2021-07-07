News agency PTI challenges IT Rules 2021 in Delhi HC

News agency Press Trust of India (PTI) has approached the Delhi High Court against the 2021 Information Technology (IT) Rules, according to media reports. In its petition, the news agency has alleged that the Central government is attempting to regulate digital news media.

The court has issued a notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on the petition. The court has clubbed the plea to be heard along with similar other pleas against the rule.

According to a media report, “PTI has challenged the constitutional validity of the rules as it purports to regulate publishers of news and current affairs content, particularly digital news portals, by imposing sweeping government oversight and a vaguely worded Code of Ethics.

“The plea argued that the IT Rules would usher in an era of surveillance and fear, thereby resulting in self-censorship, which results in abridgment/ violation of Fundamental Rights as enshrined under Part III of the Constitution of India,” the report claimed.

PTI reportedly said the rules enabled the government to “virtually dictate content to digital news portals, and squarely violate media freedom”.

The rules were notified on February 25, 2021.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)