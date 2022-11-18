NeuralGarage raises $1.45 million in seed round led by Exfinity Ventures

Deep Tech start-up NeuralGarage raises $1.45 million in a seed round led by Exfinity Ventures. Founded by IIT Kanpur alumni - Subhashish Saha, Anjan Banerjee, Subhabrata Debnath and senior media and entertainment executive Mandar Natekar, NeuralGarage is currently building an innovative ‘VisualDub’ solution to empower content creators across the board, globally.



The seed round saw participation from angel investors RAAY Global (Amit Patni Family Office), Vishal Agarwal and Raj Kulasingam (iconic global investor duo V&R), Anand Singh (Elios & Nexus Global Fund), Sarath Sura (Sunn91 Ventures), Sachin Jain, Narendra Soni (ex-KPMG) and Kejal Shah (ex Avendus PE). The funds secured in the seed round will be used by NeuralGarage to enhance its capabilities by investing in talent across R&D, engineering and product.



With content being dubbed in multiple languages to appeal to more audiences globally, NeuralGarage will eliminate the visual dissonance and loss of realism caused by dubbing due to lack of audio-visual sync thus enabling a seamless export of language and culture.



Speaking on this state-of-the-art technology and the business opportunity, Mandar Natekar, Co-founder and CEO at NeuralGarage said “Our proprietary tech VisualDub intends to make non-native content native, help content creators and long format platforms in localization of content, make dubbed content look realistic and offer a delightful experience for viewers. We see this technology being adopted globally by content platforms and studios, advertising agencies, broadcasting networks, edutech platforms and creators of L&D content. Given the nature of the technology and the fast-growing content ecosystem, VisualDub will surely create intrinsic value and further growth.”



"As an investment thesis, Exfinity is looking at Computer Vision + Video to solve a wide range of use cases. We already have made a few investments in this space earlier. Consumption of video content is exploding. Content also transcends all barriers – language, culture, nations etc. Neural Garage has developed a completely different and transformative technology to deliver an unparalleled experience to the viewer with its VisualDub product, hitherto not seen before. The team has a fantastic profile and we are thrilled to partner with them.” Added Shailesh Ghorpade, Founding Managing Partner, Exfinity Ventures.



“With the recent advancements in AI, it is imperative that it will play a crucial role in the forthcoming years by enhancing and inspiring creation, delivery, and consumption of content across the horizon. NeuralGarage is committed to contribute to this space and establish a stronger connection between the creator and the consumer.” said Subhabrata Debnath, Co-Founder & CTO, NeuralGarage.



“Our first product VisualDub syncs lip and jaw movements of any person in a video by using only audio as a driver which adds more realism visually, as compared to dubbing. It allows creators to connect to a larger audience pool with minimal effort and also provides an enhanced experience and improved comprehension for viewers.” he concluded.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)