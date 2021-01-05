Nalin Mehta, Executive Editor Times of India Online, Steps Down

Mehta will be taking up a position as Dean, School of Modern Media, at UPES, and Advisor, Global University Systems.

Nalin Mehta

Nalin Mehta Executive Editor Times of India Online has stepped down to pursue his passion in academics. He will be taking up a position as Dean, School of Modern Media, at UPES, and Advisor, Global University Systems.

 Mehta's tenure at TOI Online saw several innovations on big data and election coverage, digital video and interactive news story-telling.

 Mehta has previously been Consulting Editor, Times of India; Managing Editor, India Today (English TV news channel) and is also an award-winning social scientist and author. His book, 'Behind a Billion Screens: What Television Tells Us About Modern India' (HarperCollins, 2015) was long-listed for business book of the year by Tata Literary Live and his India on Television won the Asian Publishing Award, 2009. His latest co-authored book Dreams of a Billion, is a national bestseller.

Mehta was founding  co-director, Times Literary Festival; senior fellow, India Development Foundation (IDF), an editor, South Asian History and Culture (Routledge) book series and journal.

Mehta has been associate professor at Shiv Nadar University and adjunct professor at Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. He has also held visiting appointments and fellowships at National University of Singapore, Australian National University, Canberra, La Trobe University, Melbourne, and the International Olympics Museum, Lausanne, Switzerland

