MX Player set to launch MX Gold subscription service

Times Internet-owned video streaming platform MX Player is launching a subscription service called MX Gold. The platform is launching the original series 'Cartel' on MX Gold on 20th August.

With the launch of MX Gold, Times Internet will have a presence in AVOD as well as SVOD segments. The Indian SVOD market is dominated by Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix.

According to information available in the public domain, MX Gold will be available for a subscription of less than Rs 1/day. The service is currently available on Android. “A story of power, politics and revenge, #Cartel releases on 20 August. Watch Cartel on MX Gold, our premium service. Subscription plans starting at less than ₹ 1/day,” MX Player posted on its social media pages.



Set in Mumbai, Cartel tells the story of 5 crime-lords based in different areas of the city, how they carry out their illegal operations and how political, judiciary and corporate bodies are closely intertwined with the underworld of contemporary times.

The subscription service will be spearheaded by Abhishek Joshi. MX Player had recently elevated Joshi as Business Head — SVOD (subscription business) effective April. Joshi had joined MX Player in October 2018 as Head of Marketing & Business Partnerships.

MX Player is an AVOD service that offers 100,000+ hours of content across Movies, TV Shows, Web series, Music Videos, Sports, and News in over 10 regional languages. MX Player Pro is the paid version of MX Player, which provides an uninterrupted video experience without any ads.

According to Media Partners Asia's (MPA) 'The Future of India’s Online Video Market' report, SVOD services in India are expected to continue their growth momentum, with total D2C SVOD subscribers expected to increase 1.6X to reach 89 million by the end-2021. The D2C SVOD subscriber base is projected to grow to 193 million by 2026.

It further stated that Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix will have 80% market share of subscribers and revenues by end-2021. Disney+ Hotstar will continue to lead in paying customers, with an estimated 46 million subs by end-December 2021. Despite content supply bottlenecks, new OTT SVOD subscriptions remain strong, the report said.