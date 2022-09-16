Multi-brand online platform D2C Ecommerce announces launch in India

D2C Ecommerce, a multi-brand e-commerce platform, has announced its official launch in the country. The start-up has also raised Rs 60 million in its seed funding round led by industry stalwarts including Ravi Khushwani, Founder of Green Soul, and other industry veterans.

As per a recent report commissioned by Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and Praxis Global Alliance, D2C is a $ 12 billion market. By FY27, it is predicted that the market for all D2C brands would reach $60 billion, expanding at a CAGR of roughly 40%. D2C Ecommerce is a brainchild of Manish Gupta, Ex- IIM A and an industry veteran with over 11 years of multi-faceted experience with renowned brands like Paytm Mall, Mahindra, Samsung, Amazon, Upscalio and ITC. The platform d2csale.com has been operational since August 2022.

Speaking about the launch, Manish Gupta, CEO and Founder, D2C Ecommerce said, "We are really excited to debut our first-of-its-kind multi-brand retail platform in the country. I believe that the Indian economy will only thrive if we are able to cater to the mass population instead of the 1% elite group and this notion inspired me to launch D2C Ecommerce, with a vibrant tricolor logo representing the Indian flag. Our platform is user-friendly and caters to all age groups, income classes and we have already witnessed a phenomenal response from consumers towards our offerings.”

About the seed funding that the brand has received, he said, "We would like to thank our investors for believing in our vision for the company, and we hope to bond and grow together as a family. We want to allocate these funds to invest in brands, expand our product offerings, add new cutting-edge technologies and at the same time scale up our customer acquisition. We also plan to expand our workforce and ensure last-mile delivery, and thereafter, branch out into new categories."

"D2C brands are growing significantly as e-commerce consumption continues to capture a larger market share in the retail space. I learned that the four key pillars of every successful direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand are product expertise, customer experience, logistics and online marketing during the development of my very own brand, Green Soul, the top D2C ergonomic chair brand online. Talking about D2C Ecommerce, Manish's revolutionary platform solves each and every need for a D2C brand. Manish, on the other hand, has more than ten years of experience in direct selling to clients in the e-commerce space and is a seasoned industry veteran. My investment in the D2C market is motivated by my desire to aid in the growth and success of the D2C community not just in India, but the world over," said Ravi Khushwani, Founder of Green Soul.

The website promotes a colourful tricolor logo that resembles the Indian flag with the tagline ‘Aspirational Products at Affordable Prices’ as a symbol of offering primarily locally produced and handcrafted products at affordable prices.

