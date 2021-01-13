Mukesh Ambani tops Impact Digital Power 100 Tech List

Sunil Bharti Mittal and Kumar Mangalam Birla take the second and third spot respectively

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman & Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has bagged the top spot in the Impact Digital Power 100 Tech List announced on Tuesday.

Ambani is followed by Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, on the second spot, and Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, on the third spot.

The fourth spot has been taken by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO of Paytm. Byju Raveendran, Co-Founder & CEO of Byjus, bagged the fifth spot. Rajan Anandan, Managing Director of Surge, is ranked sixth. The seventh spot has gone to Rajesh Gopinathan, Managing Director & CEO, TCS.

Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, and Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-Founder, Infoedge, took the eighth and ninth spot respectively.

The tenth position was grabbed by Deep Kalra, Founder & Executive Chairman, MakeMyTrip.

The Technology 100 list features the most innovative and influential people shaping the Indian technology scene, whether they are visionary founders building unicorns, investors who have made that possible or heads of India IT firms that have gone global.

Impact Digital Power 100 2020, which is in its third edition, is touted as the most definitive list featuring the most formidable personalities who have helped build the digital ecosystem in India.

The other three lists of this year’s edition-- Business 100 List, Marketing 100 List, and Digital 100 List—will be released on January 13, January 14, and January 15 respectively.

Here’s is the complete Technology 100 List

