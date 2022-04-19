Moneycontrol gets over 42.39 million unique visitors every month: Comscore report

The report also suggested that the average minutes per visitor on the financial portal's page is 32.6 minutes

Moneycontrol, India’s financial news platform, has not only experienced a significant and steady increase in visitors each month but has also seen a consistent increase in the average time spent on the page. According to the Comscore data, Moneycontrol has surpassed its contender in Unique Visitors (UVs), average time spent and other key traffic parameters to consolidate and strengthen its position as India’s trusted and credible financial news platform.

Numbers speak for themselves and here’s proof of the trust audiences’ repose in the brand each day

Moneycontrol has 42.39 million total unique visitors

Moneycontrol has 378 million total views on the page

Moneycontrol’s total time spent (total minutes in Comscore) is 1,382 minutes

Moneycontrol’s Average Minutes Per Visitor on the page is 32.6 minutes

(*The above data has been taken from ComScore Multiplatform (India) Feb 2022 report)

In a statement, Moneycontrol said “The data testify that readers seek valuable market and business news, and increasingly reach Moneycontrol for the most credible and real-time news updates. The destination of choice remains the same, whether it is coverage of market uncertainty, timely newsbreaks, comprehensive analysis, or sharp commentary.

Moneycontrol’s clear and compelling journalism through varied formats of digital journalism such as live blogs, videos, podcasts and agenda-setting opinion articles on a raft of topics, caters to the needs of a larger discerning audience base, who remain loyal to the brand, and we thank them for the faith.”

Earlier in February, Moneycontrol had broken all digital traffic records on Budget Day as audiences from across India visited its specially designed microsite for minute-by-minute real-time updates.

The high engagement numbers are a testimony of the loyalty that readers, sponsors, and teams have unanimously reposed to the brand.

