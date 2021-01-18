MIB seeks explanation from Amazon Prime Video following complaints against 'Tandav'

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has sought clarification from streaming platform Amazon Prime Video following complaints that its web series 'Tandav' ridiculed Hindu deities. BJP MP Manoj Kotak had written to I&B minister Minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban on the show.

Created by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav is a dark story about Indian politics and ambition that unfolds behind closed doors and in corridors of power. The series was released on the platform on 15th January. It features actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan, and Kritika Kamra.



Mumbai North-East MP Kotak alleged that attempts are often made on such platforms to not show Hindu deities in a good light. "Hence, we have made a demand to Javadekar Ji and have written to him to ban the web series immediately. The actors, producers, and directors should apologise for hurting sentiments," he added.



Kotak also said that as there is no law or autonomous body governing digital content and films on such platforms are full of sex, violence, drugs, abuse, hate, and vulgarity. It is pertinent to note that OTT platforms and digital news were recently brought under the ambit of the MIB.



BJP MLA Ram Kadam has also filed a complaint at the Ghatkopar police station against the series.

