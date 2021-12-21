MIB blocks 20 YouTube channels, two websites under IT Rules for anti-India propaganda

The ministry pointed out that the modus operandi of the anti-India disinformation campaign involved The Naya Pakistan Group (NPG), operating from Pakistan, having a network of YouTube channels

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has ordered the blocking of 20 channels on YouTube and 2 websites for spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news on the internet. In two separate orders, the ministry has requested the Department of Telecom to direct the internet service providers to block 20 YouTube channels and the two news websites.



The ministry said that the government has utilised the emergency powers under Rule 16 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 to block the content.



In a statement, the ministry stated that the channels and websites belong to a coordinated disinformation network operating from Pakistan and spreading fake news about various sensitive subjects related to India.



The channels were used to post divisive content in a coordinated manner on topics like Kashmir, Indian Army, minority communities in India, Ram Mandir, General Bipin Rawat, it added.



The ministry pointed out that the modus operandi of the anti-India disinformation campaign involved The Naya Pakistan Group (NPG), operating from Pakistan, having a network of YouTube channels, and some other standalone YouTube channels not related to NPG.



The channels had a combined subscriber base of over 35 lakh, and their videos had over 55 crore views. Some of the YouTube channels of the Naya Pakistan Group (NPG) were being operated by anchors of Pakistani news channels.



It also pointed that these YouTube channels had also posted content on issues such as the farmers’ protest, protests related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and tried to incite the minorities against the Government of India.



It was also feared that these YouTube channels would be used to post content to undermine the democratic process of the upcoming elections in five states, the ministry noted.

