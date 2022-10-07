Meta launches new ad formats on Instagram

Meta has announced new ad placements and formats on Instagram. Businesses can now place ads in the exploring home, the grid people scroll when they first arrive on the explore tab. The initiative is taken by meta to help advertisers to reach out their targeted audience.



The company in its blog said that they are also beginning to test ads in the profile feed, which is the feed experience that people can scroll through after visiting another account’s profile and tapping on a post. The company is also looking forward to experimenting with monetization opportunities that will permit deserving creators to earn incomes from ads displayed in their profile feeds, starting with the select US creators.



When an individual engages with an ad, the company will send ads that it assumes may be of interest, powered by machine learning. The platform mentioned in the blog post that adding multi-advertiser contextual ads to existing Instagram feed campaigns outperformed ongoing campaigns for the purchase outcome compared to those that did not include multi-advertiser ads. The platform is also launching a free, high-quality meta-sound collection that can be added to carousel Ads on Reels.



Businesses are allowed to choose the best song matching their content otherwise the app will automatically set the song best suited to the content advertised on the platform. The initiative of Meta will benefit the advertisers to target the right audience at the right time and the audience will too get a variety of content on Instagram from now onwards.



The platform also said that when the ad finishes playing, the original reel loops again. The company is also testing image carousel ads for reels. The ad can include 2 to 10 image ads and will be presented at the bottom of facebook reels content.



The company is also launching a test of Post-loop ads- 4 to 10 seconds skippable and standalone video ads that play after a reel has ended ,which is conducive to businesses to better connect with the audience through reels on Facebook.

