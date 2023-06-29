Machines learning human ideating: How LLM is changing the advertising landscape
LLM technology has the possibility of bringing in impactful campaigns, which will provide brands and marketers with a better ROI, say industry experts
With Artificial Intelligence becoming de rigueur for all manner of enterprises, businesses, projects, public works, and personal endeavors, Large Language Models or LLMs, and the chatbots that are built on them, have become essential tools in any company’s technology arsenal. LLMs are computer algorithms that process natural language inputs so as to predict the next word based on what they’ve already seen.
While Microsoft’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard may have dominated the ‘AI wars’ conversation, the fact is that organisations ranging from Meta to LinkedIn to SalesForce to The Trade Desk and beyond are launching their own generative AIs and chatbots, built on LLM technology, to do everything from writing resumes to formulating business plans to creating pitches.
As Amit Nandwani, NCD, Cheil India, points out, one of the most significant impacts of LLMs is their ability to, “generate human-like content, faster and more precise than ever before. And with the emergence of these Generative AI tools, the landscape for copywriters is bound to change.”
Siddharth Bhansali, Founder, Noesis.tech and CTO, Zoo Media, agrees that the use of LLMs in media and advertising has seen a significant uptick, saying, “With companies such as Linkedin, Meta, and Salesforce also launching generative AI tools for ad copy, the landscape is quickly shifting. However, I firmly believe that these AI tools should be seen as allies rather than replacements in the creative process.”
LLMs are particularly adept at scaling and standardizing the creative process. They can be trained on effective ad copy and then generate similar content, maintaining continuity and consistency even when team members change. The automation provided by LLMs helps free up human talent to focus on more strategic and creative tasks.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media notes, “With the availability and access to vast amounts of data, the technology can efficiently analyse consumer behaviours and preferences. This helps us create tailored content for personalised and targeted messaging to improve the effectiveness of campaigns.”
Agreeing that LLMs can have a significant impact on marketing and advertising by automating content generation, improving personalization, and providing data-driven insights, Arvind Jayaprakash, Senior Vice President – Technology, Glance, says, "At Glance, we utilise LLM to generate engaging content for our users. The current content creation at moderation process has significant LLM involvement. Major part of the images and text that the users see on Glance smart lock screen are either wholly generated or enhanced by LLMs. We also have internal tools based on the currently available LLMs which help the editors at Glance moderate the content efficiently."
Aakriti Bhargava, CEO and Co-founder, Wizikey, points out that AI models are trained on vast amounts of existing data, which can introduce biases or limitations. “Humans provide the expertise, creativity, and contextual understanding necessary to navigate these challenges. In the marketing & advertising domain, human involvement now focuses more on strategic decision-making, evaluating the generated options, and aligning them with brand values and marketing objectives and infusing it with their unique style, brand voice, and messaging nuances. They can also make sure the generated output complies with legal and regulatory guidelines, ensuring transparency and ethical advertising practices.”
So with seemingly endless possibilities, LLM may well succeed in changing the face of the advertising industry significantly in the times to come. “However, human creativity is unmatchable and for maintaining the brand voice and authenticity, a symbiotic relationship between AI and humans should be the way forward,” says Kothari.
Nandwani adds, “We need to embrace the technology and use it to our advantage by automating day-to-day content creation tasks. This will allow us to spend more time on cracking big campaigns that require fresh, insightful thinking, and build an emotional connect with the audience. Something that LLMs can’t do… at least at this point in time.”
Experts agree that human involvement will not be diminished or impacted but will require it to evolve at a fast pace. Human touch remains critical for strategic decision-making, creative contribution, contextual awareness, connection development, and addressing ethical concerns. The effective use of LLM technology should aim to supplement rather than replace human capabilities, resulting in more efficient and informed campaigns.
Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder of Social Panga, observes that by utilizing these tools, brands will be able to merge technology and enhance the creativity quotient. “We will see an increase in communication efficacy, content development, and data analysis. LLM technology has the possibility of bringing in impactful campaigns, which will provide brands and marketers with a better ROI.”
However, there's a cautionary note to this - while these models can provide vast quantities of output, overreliance on them could lead to the commodification and over-generalization of ad copy. Over time, the copy could become so generic or noticeably AI-generated that it loses its impact on audiences. As of now however, the pros definitely seem to outweigh the cons.
“According to me, the impact is definitely positive. LLM technology has massively reduced time on the mundane, aiding in developing regular content in a faster manner,” says Rohit Varma, Founder, narrative, adding, “However, human involvement will remain vital for understanding briefs, checking the quality of the output and producing content that stands out from the crowd. After all, we need our dose of witticism.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Draft of digital bill likely to be made open for public consultation soon
The government may propose getting AI and quantum computing under the gambit of the bill, reports said
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 10:46 AM | 1 min read
The Digital India Bill draft is likely to be opening for public consultation in a fortnight, media report say quoting senior ministry officials.
The proposal may cover provisions that will ask companies to inform their consumers how their data is being used.
The government is also working on getting AI and quantum computing under the gambit of the bill, the reports said.
The ministry may propose that AI and Machine Learning is not used in consumer-facing businesses and put them under 'no-go' areas.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
LinkedIn India’s revenue grew 4-fold in five years: Ashutosh Gupta
Country Manager for India at LinkedIn, Ashutosh Gupta, shares how the social media platform for professionals has grown leaps and bounds ever since it entered the Indian market in 2009
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jun 27, 2023 8:25 AM | 6 min read
LinkedIn came to India in 2009 and has grown into a platform with more than 100 million professionals, which is a big milestone for the Microsoft-owned social media platform. It has evolved from a ‘jobs site’ to a thriving professional community where members come together to share knowledge, ideas and opportunities, says Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager for India at LinkedIn.
Gupta adds with pride, “We’ve seen that having a trusted online professional community where people can go and support each other amidst the economic uncertainty is incredibly valuable.”
The two-decade-old company credits this growth to its “members-first” approach. According to Gupta, “India is LinkedIn’s largest market outside of the US and our long-term members-first approach to growth is working well. With a growing member base, we are also seeing strong customer demand on the other side of the marketplace for hiring, learning, marketing, selling and training.”
e4m spoke to Gupta to understand LinkedIn's revenue model, growth of its Hindi platform, expansion plans and much more.
Excerpts:
Can you please explain your revenue model?
We have a strong, diversified business model with revenue coming from member subscriptions, hiring and learning solutions, advertising sales and SaaS solutions for sales professionals. Whether companies are looking to build their brand, understand real-time labour market trends, attract, hire and develop talent, or market and sell their products and services, LinkedIn’s unique data and insights empower businesses and help them grow.
We are among the top three players in each of our four core businesses-Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Sales Solutions and Learning Solutions.
Around 97% of Fortune 100 companies globally use Talent Solutions to meet their talent acquisition and development needs. In Q4 FY22, Talent Solutions surpassed $6 billion in revenue over the past 12 months, up 39% year-over-year.
As far as Marketing Solutions is concerned, we surpassed $5 billion in revenue in FY22 and continue to be a B2B advertising leader that offers companies higher reach and ROI. More than 96k products have Product Pages on LinkedIn and approximately 63M companies have a Page on LinkedIn. Clients that participated in B2B Edge in FY22 collectively invested over half a billion with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions in the past 2 fiscal years.
Our Sales Solutions surpassed $1B in revenue in January 2022. As measured by revenue, we are the number 1 sales intelligence provider. More than 1.2 million sellers use Sales Navigator. InMails are 3x more likely to be accepted than a cold call and 6x more likely to be accepted than email.
Moreover, LinkedIn Learning offers over 20,600 courses across business, creative and technical categories, as of April 2023. Members added 446 million skills to their profiles over the last 12 months, up 48% year-over-year.
Can you please share your revenue growth in India over the past three years?
Our revenue is up by almost 84% from FY20 and nearly 4x over the last five years. India is LinkedIn’s second largest business market in the Asia Pacific with some of the biggest global customers in the IT sector such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro, big ed-tech players, and several unicorn startups.
In terms of content, how has the Indian market evolved over the years?
LinkedIn has evolved from a ‘jobs site’ to a thriving professional community where members come together to share knowledge, exchange ideas and opportunities. We have seen a two-fold increase in the sharing of knowledge-based content derived from firsthand experiences. These insights cover a wide range of topics including creating business plans, scaling startups, fostering a culture in hybrid environments, and developing recession-proof skills. Members are actively engaging with this content, which is deeply rooted in knowledge and insights, to grow and thrive as professionals in these dynamic times.
We’re also seeing an increase in conversations about emerging workplace trends on LinkedIn. From the "Great Resignation" to the "Great Reshuffle," and from ‘quiet quitting’ to ‘moonlighting’, unique workplace conversations are emerging from a broader audience on our platform.
Our findings show that professionals in India are building new skills and looking for roles that best match their values. Around 84% of Indians agree that skills are more important than degrees compared to 20 years ago in the workplace.
In 2022 alone, members in India spent nearly 4.6 million hours learning and upskilling on LinkedIn – almost twice the global average. The future of work will be about potential over pedigree. Professionals who are proactive in their approach to learning new skills, be it AI or coding, stand to gain amidst this great resetting of the workplace.
Besides, young Indians are prioritising working in companies that demonstrate a commitment to the culture and values they support. We have introduced a new job search filter for professionals to easily find open roles based on an organisation's commitment to values like work-life balance, DEI, career growth, social impact, and sustainability.
Has the Indian market given you the largest growth?
India has played a pivotal role in driving LinkedIn's remarkable growth. The vibrant and engaged audience in India has made it one of our most active and engaged communities around the world. India's position as our second largest business market in the Asia Pacific region highlights the impact and trust we have earned among businesses and professionals across markets.
You also launched Hindi LinkedIn in 2021. How has been the response so far? How many users do you have on that platform?
A key part of our strategy in India is localising our product offerings so more communities can harness the potential of our platform to thrive as professionals. The launch of LinkedIn in Hindi was our first big step forward, boosting access to opportunities for 600 million Hindi speakers around the world, 500 million of whom are in India. We're witnessing growing interest and engagement in Hindi on our platform, and we're committed to investing in new features and resources that cater to the needs of Indian professionals.
What are your expansion plans?
As we charge towards the next two decades, we are laser-focused on our commitment to building a skills-first labour market that is efficient and equitable. We are constantly making strides in that direction with strategic needs in product innovation and adoption in the Indian market. Our Bengaluru R&D centre is a hub for technological developments globally with a fantastic team of engineers. We will continue to invest in the centre with a focus on building a safe and trustworthy platform for audiences in India and the world.
We’re also excited about generative AI and how we can use this new technology to help support the hiring process and make our customers be even more productive and successful in their jobs.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate bags digital mandate for Jio-bp
The agency will be a key partner in helping Jio-bp grow its digital footprint and improve social media engagement
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 12:21 PM | 1 min read
Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate (SSP), the specialist digital agency, has won the digital marketing mandate for Jio-bp, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp.
Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate will be a key partner in helping Jio-bp grow its digital footprint and improve social media engagement as it sets out on its digital journey to build a strong online presence across a variety of channels. Additionally, SSP will oversee Jio-bp's social media and content strategy.
Paritosh Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi stated, “We are excited to collaborate with Jio-bp in realizing their ambitious goals for the Indian market. Our partnership seeks to further accelerate Jio-bp's trajectory in the upcoming years to continue building on the amazing growth it has demonstrated over the past several years.”
“Jio-bp is working on reimagining mobility in the country and we are thrilled to partner with them on this transformative journey. Together, we seek to build a seamless digital experience that resonates with customers, propels the growth of Jio-bp, and paves the path for a new era of mobility solutions in India,” said Prachi Bali, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
CTV in India can cross 60 million by 2025: Rajiv Rajagopal, Finecast
Rajagopal, National Head, Client Development, Finecast India, talks about the future of CTV in India, and more
By Shantanu David | Jun 26, 2023 8:50 AM | 3 min read
India will come to dominate CTV markets globally, sooner than one might think, says Rajiv Rajagopal, National Head, Client Development, Finecast India,
“Smart TVs is a very important segment to look at because the data as on 2022 is that India has almost 90% penetration of smart television. That means 90% of the TV units sold in India have the capacity to be used as smart televisions, and I'm sure by the end of this year, that number would come very close to 100%,” he says.
Indeed, if one looks at the CTV growth trend in households, there were 10-12 million CTVs in Jan 2022, which went up 23-25 million in Jan 2023, and crossed 35 million as of June 2023. “Earlier we were looking to reach a 40 million base by 2025, but seeing the current rate of growth, this can cross a 60 million base by 2025. We are seeing accelerated growth on CTV base since the last three months outside of IPL as well,” notes Rajagopal, adding that earlier everyone had earmarked 40 million as the inflection point, a number coming all the nearer by the day.
While the twin drivers of cheap, but good, data and devices have contributed hugely to digital adoption across India, from metropolitans to burgeoning regional hubs to the sleepiest township, Rajagopal says other factors are playing an increasing role as well.
“Another aspect of what we've seen is also the kind of growth we're seeing in the OTT viewership, which has grown at a CAGR of almost 15% from 2021 to 2025. That's huge compared to the base of OTT viewers, and that 15% is actually going to grow the base to a very large extent. These are all touch points for a consumer to kind of scout for content on CTV,” says Rajagopal, adding that the proliferation of content has opened up many avenues for consumers to view CTV on multiple touchpoints from OTT to smart TVs.
Noting that he’s extremely bullish about the Indian market, Rajagopal points out the recent launch of Geo Granularity, a hyperlocal and granular targeting technology developed by Finecast. The new technology has been enhanced from broader pin code level targeting to granular 1000-meter geo-targeting, allowing advertisers to zero in on more defined audiences for their campaigns.
“That's a big leap which we have taken in India and that is the first time in India. Globally, no other market of Finecast has launched it so that itself proves that okay, we are all looking forward to investing now so that things are ready by the next few months,” says Rajagopal.
“The thing is that we're seeing the pace of adoption of CTV in India and the future of these TV consumers is a hybrid model. We see consumers traversing from broadcast to SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) to BVOD (Broadcaster Video on Demand) to AVOD (Advertiser Video on Demand). And I'm sure the advertising industry also must ensure that it operates accordingly because that's how the consumers are moving. Finecast is the addressable TV solution of GroupM Nexus and we are a pioneer in this space. So we are very committed to give our clients and brands the best solution in this very changing and evolving TV landscape,” concludes Rajagopal.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Meet Mixed Reality: Advertisers ready for the new realm?
An entirely new way of creating and consuming branded content and advertising is in the making, share industry heads
By Shantanu David | Jun 26, 2023 8:53 AM | 5 min read
Much like fusion energy, Virtual Reality (VR) seems to be one of those revolutionary technologies, which have always been just around the corner but waiting for the big launch. Google Glass, the current Alphabet corporation’s previous venture into the visual wearable space, exited markets and minds even as it was introduced. Google Cardboard never really took off.
Now, Meta has found more success with its Quest headsets. Apple’s unveiling of the Vision Pro, priced at an eye-watering $3500 a unit and set to be launched in the US early next year, along with Samsung’s announcement of investing significantly in the heavy-duty chips and processors, looks like VR is finally here.
Virtual Reality, or rather Mixed Reality, as the concept is now evolving into, now seems closer than ever. And where there is a media product, there needs to be content. And where there’s content, there’s advertising.
exchange4media spoke to industry veterans on what this new mediascape will presumably look like.
Niraj Ruparel, Emerging Tech Lead, WPP, and Head of Mobile and Emerging Tech, GroupM, believes advertisers should prioritize creativity and value delivery in Mixed Reality advertising. Ever the evangelist for utilizing bleeding-edge tech for media solutions, Ruparel says, “By gamifying experiences, encouraging user-generated content, and embracing social sharing, advertisers can maximize brand visibility and generate positive associations. As the MR market continues to evolve, advertisers must adapt their strategies to capitalize on this exciting new medium and provide consumers with captivating and memorable experiences.”
Dr Kushal Sanghvi, Head - India and SEA, CitrusAd, is also excited about the movement in the MR space, and the investments and announcements being made in and around the hardware, software, and content for the emerging medium.
“One of the most important things I see happening is there’s going to be an entirely new way of creating and consuming branded content and advertising. This is a new format of visual storytelling, which is going to be a mix of audio, video, and augmented reality. So, it will need to be approached in a whole new way,” says Sanghvi. Unlike the initial frenzy and subsequent dampening of enthusiasm that brands had for the metaverse a couple of years back, mixed reality will be a whole new ball game, he added.
Brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Coca-Cola, and the 30-or-so brands who are always the first movers in any new technology or media space did some really interesting work, but Sanghvi notes they were followed by many who set up their own metaverses with mixed results. The hype, therefore, sort of exceeded the capabilities of the technology.
“With MR devices, it’s not the engagement of just two senses like sight and sound (video and audio); it’s much more immersive and tactile, and you’re going to be interacting with your surroundings even as you’re on the device. This has a lot of interesting possibilities,” he says.
Ruparel observes that by understanding the unique capabilities of MR devices, advertisers can create content that maximizes the potential of this medium. They can design interactive and engaging experiences that align with the features of MR, such as spatial mapping and gesture recognition, he notes.
According to Arpit Jain, Founder, and CEO at GreedyGame, another key advantage of mixed reality devices is the ability to target premium segments of users who are and will be early adopters. “These tech-savvy individuals are more likely to embrace new technologies and are a valuable audience for advertisers who are looking to target this segment. By delivering immersive and interactive ad experiences through mixed reality, advertisers can captivate this niche market and forge strong connections with potential consumers,” explains Jain.
Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India, agrees, saying, “In a world of choices, it’s the experiences that leave a lasting impact, making them invaluable for brands seeking to captivate and engage consumers. By embracing the immersive potential of mixed reality devices, advertisers can thrive by creating unique experiences that seamlessly integrate their brand narratives into the evolving ecosystem, captivating consumers on a whole new level.”
However, Ruparel cautions that adoption of MR will be slow and initially only premium audiences will be able to afford the devices, meaning that critical mass is still quite a way away. “You need very cheap and very good devices for mass audiences and you probably need mass audiences to be included in marketing. This is the problem VR technology has always had.”
However, Ruparel also notes that Jio is looking to spark another revolution in this segment, attempting to democratize the technology by pricing the mass-market device at Rs 1,300. Even as we wait for the price points to become more accessible to a larger number of consumers, they can still experience the technology through investments by other companies.
As Jain notes, mixed reality places user experience at the forefront. “Consumers can now experience products or services firsthand before making a purchase decision, fostering a deeper sense of trust and engagement. Advertisers can leverage this by creating virtual experiences that allow users to interact with their products in a simulated environment, enabling them to understand the value and benefits even before opting for the actual product.”
For instance, Audi Norway used Virtual Reality (VR) to create a real virtual test-drive experience for the new Q5, resulting in an immersive and engaging experience. By leveraging mixed reality, Audi Norway successfully generated excitement, deepened brand connection, and increased purchase intent.
Jain says examples like these showcase the power of mixed reality in advertising by offering unique and memorable experiences. “In conclusion, the emergence of mixed reality devices offers advertisers an unprecedented medium to create impactful campaigns. By harnessing enhanced engagement and prioritizing user experience, advertisers can establish a lasting presence in this new market.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Consolidation of OTTs to lower losses: Will more make it merrier?
Bundling could prove to be a saving grace as it will enable the large players to divide their fixed costs and acquire viewers at a larger scale to enable commercial viability, say experts
By Aditi Gupta | Jun 26, 2023 8:39 AM | 7 min read
The OTT space in India may have got a huge boost in terms of users in the recent past, especially during the Covid pandemic, but it hasn't helped the platforms much as they continue to struggle for revenue. With several OTT platforms running into losses, consolidation or bundling could prove to be a saving grace, believe industry experts who say it will enable the large players to divide their fixed costs and acquire viewers at a larger scale to enable commercial viability.
exchange4media spoke to industry veterans to get their view on whether consolidation is the future of OTTs to sustain and in what ways can they recover from the losses and at the same time make themselves profitable.
According to Vishal Shah, Managing Partner, EssenceMediacom India, commercial viability and monetization have been a key concern for OTT platforms and they are taking the route of consolidation so that they can offer exclusive content.
“The recent consolidation we have seen with various platforms are for different strategic reasons. OTT platforms are taking the route of consolidation or partnering with others so that they can offer exclusive content and cross-promote each other's offerings as well. Consolidation will also help to adopt new technologies or approaches that could give them an advantage over competition.
“This is a space that will definitely see an explosion in my view. It is a journey that the category is seeing given the high interest from viewers and will continue to see disruption,” Shah told e4m.
According to him, there will be large players who would want to dominate consumer attention and time, like how the media industry has evolved over the past decades across TV, Print and Radio.
“Platforms have yet to decide how the business model will be profitable and sustainable and till there are some clearly proven models on this, we will see a lot of traction in this space,” Shah said.
Karan Taurani, Senior Vice President- Research Analyst (Media, Consumer Discretionary and Internet) at Elara Capital, shares that OTT platforms are taking the route of consolidation because for the last five years, not even one of these platforms have emerged profitable.
“We have not seen a single OTT platform emerge profitable for the last five years. So smaller platforms are taking the route of consolidation. Even aggregators, however, have not been able to sustain this business model,” he said.
Taurani believes that consolidation will arrest the content cost inflation and lead to better distribution mechanisms.
“The bargaining power will also improve for the platforms vs distributor because currently the bargaining power is very heavy for the distributor as they have multiple platforms to distribute but the OTT platforms don’t have too many options when it comes to telco vendors,” he said.
According to Divya Dixit, Business Strategy and Growth Advisor, consolidation is definitely being chosen as a preferred methodology due to the promise of an optimised sustenance model for OTT.
“Consolidation is the best way to get access to a larger audience with zero spends. In fact, for smaller platforms, it just makes far larger sense to be a content pipeline that uses the aggregation model to distribute.
“There are enough aggregators like telecom players or broadband players that use content as a bait to push data or the OTT aggregators that believe in bundling and scaling up the bundled deals,” she said.
However, in a contrasting opinion, SonyLIV’s former Business Head Uday Sodhi said he does not see any consolidation happening in the OTT space apart from MX Player.
“I do not see any consolidation happening apart from MX Player. It will take a few years for OTTs to become profitable. They all are focusing on acquiring customers right now,” he said.
Throwing light on the reasons behind OTT platforms making losses, Sodhi said, “OTT players are making losses because we are at the early stage of market development. Most people are trying to acquire users. Mid-sized players or regional players will have to consolidate with big ones. The big players still might not be profitable as they will have to invest in the content.”
According to Taurani, most of the OTT platforms are losing money due to high content cost, distribution cost and customer acquisition costs.
“OTT platforms are making losses because India ARPU (average revenue per user) is very low. It is a price-sensitive market. Advertising market is dominated by e-commerce. So, advertising potential is low. Content cost is phenomenally high so the market is fragmented to many players. Distribution cost is also high as most of these platforms have to spend on customer acquisition which is expensive or if they tie up with telcos and OEM (original equipment manufacturers), they have to give cheap discounts on rack prices. Because of these reasons, economics are not working out and OTTs are making severe losses,” Taurani told e4m.
Experts feel it is too soon to say if consolidation can make OTTs profitable but it can certainly lower the losses if executed correctly.
“While consolidation is a route to reduce loss making, this is a space where content is very critical and is enabling a large variety of on-demand content which is gaining traction and popularity,” said Shah, adding that the key to become profitable will be a disruption in the business model which we are yet to see.
According to Shah, the current popular commercial models, based around advertising and subscription, will need to change for OTTs to become profitable.
“Technology will need to be leveraged to create a dynamic business model that will enable commercial viability and profitability. Leveraging AI and crowd sourcing for content development are other areas that could help reduce cost of content creation and make the platforms profitable,” he said.
As per Taurani, “It is soon to be said that consolidation will help loss making platforms sustain. It will provide some respite and could lead to a lot of changes. If a large player takes over a small platform, a lot of rejigging can happen in terms of content strategy, distribution, partnership etc. There will be lower losses if the execution is right.”
He added that a lot of things need to change for OTTs to become profitable.
“From a customer standpoint, ARPUs need to move up but given the free content strategy of big players like JioCinema or Hotstar, I don’t foresee ARPUs moving up in a price-sensitive market like India. Distribution cost needs to come down. Consolidation will also drive profitability as it will reduce tech cost and content cost,” he said.
Sodhi, however, believes that consolidation will not help in making OTT profitable.
“Consolidation will not help in making OTT profitable because the purpose of that is to only gain customers, not profit. Their focus currently is on acquiring customers because of which they are losing money and not making any profit,” Sodhi said.
Talking about impact of consolidation on viewership and subscription, Taurani, asserted that consolidation will have a positive impact on viewers and subscribers because consolidation means you have a wider variety of content offerings which means you can reach out to a wider audience.
“So, it has a big positive impact on viewership. I am not sure how positively it will impact subscriptions. It enhances your bargaining power in the ecosystem. Consolidation or bundling is the way to go ahead,” he said.
Sharing a similar view, Vishal Shah said consolidating will surely provide subscribers with a more comprehensive entertainment experience, allowing them to access a wider range of content and features.
“This can be particularly attractive to users who are looking for a one-stop-shop for their entertainment needs. However, whether this will have a negative or positive impact will be a wait-and-watch situation as consolidation can also lead to issues such as higher subscription costs, redundant content, or a lack of focus on specialized content,” he said.
According to a recently released report by FICCI, currently 45 million households are paying for one or more subscription video on demand (SVOD) services, and the number will grow to 52 million by 2025, if current pricing is maintained.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Google to invest $10 bn in India's digitisation fund: Sundar Pichai
The Alphabet CEO made the announcement after meeting PM Modi on Friday
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 24, 2023 9:11 AM | 1 min read
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has told PM Narendra Modi during his US visit that his company will be investing $10 billion in India's digitisation fund, media networks have reported.
Pichai also said that Google was announcing its global fintech operation centre in Gujarat's GIFT city.
During his three-day visit, Modi is scheduled to meet the chiefs of global players like Micron and Applied Materials.
"PM's vision for Digital India was way ahead of his time… I now see it as a blueprint that other countries are looking to do," Pichai was quoted by media networks.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube