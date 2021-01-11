Ludo King aims to widen user base with new in-app features, gameplay

The company has announced the launch of the 'Quick Ludo' mode for faster-engaging experiences

Gametion Technologies, the publisher of mobile game Ludo King, aims to widen its user base globally with the launch of new in-app features and gameplay.

The company has announced the launch of the 'Quick Ludo' mode for faster-engaging experiences. Ludo King has also released a five & six-player online feature.

The company said that these features have been much sought-after by Ludo King users, who wanted to connect with more friends online over matches. The six-player feature was initially launched in the offline multiplayer mode.

Gametion Technologies founder and Ludo King creator Vikash Jaiswal said, “We are thrilled and excited to launch Quick Ludo and five & six-player mode on Ludo King. With these features, our players will have a thrilling gaming experience. The six-player mode will help bond with family, friends, and their extended family group. In 2021, our aim is to widen our user base globally with our new in-app features and gameplay.”

Ludo King has brought 'Quick Ludo', a gaming mode that allows the players to fast finish the game in a shorter timeframe as compared to the classic modes. The Classic Ludo King game takes around 15 to 40 minutes whereas the Quick Ludo mode takes around 5 minutes. It can be played while travelling, in short breaks, or anytime for some quick excitement and fun.

Over the last 9 months, Ludo King saw its Daily Active Users (DAUs) increase from 15 million to 32 million daily, while its Monthly Average Users (MAUs) rose from 110 to 142 million.

Ludo King is currently played in 30 countries and available in 14 languages. The most preferred modes in the game are Play Online & Play with Friends. New features like Voice chat and Mask Mode were also introduced that contributed to crossing this milestone.