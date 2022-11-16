Lodestar UM wins BMW India’s integrated media mandate

Following the successful completion of its half-a-decade-long association with BMW India, Lodestar UM has successfully retained the luxury auto giant’s integrated media duties. The win came on the heels of a competitive multi-agency pitch held through March to October.

With an enduring focus to cement BMW’s product superiority and attract newer upwardly mobile people to the premium auto segment, Lodestar UM’s renewed mandate for BMW spans the entire media spectrum across mainline, digital, out-of-home, events and special projects. The account will continue to be led out of the agency’s Gurugram office.

Speaking about the momentous development, Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, said, “We are thrilled to be chosen as the integrated media partner for an iconic global brand like BMW. The continuation of our five-year-old journey speaks volumes of how successful the partnership has been in making BMW one of the most desirable brands in the country. The premium auto market in India has witnessed stellar growth in 2022, and there is a growing opportunity to welcome newer customers to this segment. The adoption of our proprietary Futureproof planning process will continue to unleash maximum value by connecting BMW to its audiences through seamless journeys across touchpoints.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)