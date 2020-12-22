Lionsgate promotes Rohit Jain as MD, South Asia & Networks – Emerging Markets Asia

In his new role, Jain will drive growth across all of Lionsgate’s South Asian businesses and expanding the Starz premium subscription platform throughout the emerging markets of Asia

Lionsgate today announced the contract renewal and promotion of Rohit Jain to be Managing Director, South Asia and Networks – Emerging Markets Asia.

With the promotion, Jain is responsible for shepherding growth across all of Lionsgate’s South Asian businesses and expanding the Starz premium subscription platform throughout the emerging markets of Asia.

Since Lionsgate opened its first office in India in 2018 under his leadership, Rohit has spearheaded the growth of its Asian operations by launching the Lionsgate Play streaming service across multiple Emerging Asian markets including India, establishing strategic partnerships with major telco’s, broadband services, OEM’s and global streaming platforms. He has also been instrumental in establishing a robust South Asian licensing and distribution business to strengthen Lionsgate’s footprint in the region.

“Rohit is an entrepreneurial and innovative executive who has gotten our Indian operations off to a great start with the successful launch of Lionsgate Play,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “He has created a forward-looking blueprint for growth in one of the world’s most important territories. As he expands our streaming initiatives into additional Emerging Asian markets, he will be an important part of moving our global platform forward.”

“This is an exciting time for all of us at Lionsgate as our newly launched SVOD service has received a phenomenal response from Indian viewers,” said Jain. “The entrepreneurial culture at Lionsgate, a global company with the soul of a start-up, is what keeps me excited. I am thankful to Lionsgate’s visionary leadership team for creating this wonderful opportunity.”