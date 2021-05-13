Koo unveils new logo

Koo unveiled its new logo today. The new logo is a continuation of the yellow bird but with a fresh new look. This new identity was unveiled online by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on the auspicious occasion of his 65th birthday.

Koo is an Indian micro-blog that enables open expression in multiple Indian languages. 90% of India that prefers a regional Indian language can express themselves in a seamless way on Koo. The app was launched in Mar 2020 and has since garnered over 6 million users across its app platforms.

Sri Sri Ravishankar, Founder of Art of Living, said “Social connectivity and flow of information is one of the signs of a civilized society. The Koo App is connecting millions of people around the country and around the world as well. Today, I am happy to launch the new logo of the Koo App. My congratulations to Aprameya and his team, for coming up with such a brilliant social media app in such a short period of time.”

Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder, Koo, said “We are very excited to unveil our new identity. It’s a fresh new look and an indication of our little yellow bird growing up from being a toddler to an adolescent. The bird is full of positivity and will inspire people to talk about various aspects of life in the most positive manner. This little bird is ready to fly. We are grateful to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for inaugurating Koo’s new logo on the auspicious day of his 65th birthday.”

Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, Koo, said “Users are really loving our new identity. It’s an adorable yellow bird that embodies the key value of our platform – positivity. We created Koo so that people could discuss various topics and help each other grow. Anything that can add value to people’s lives is something people want to associate with. Our new bird is a sign of that positivity that the platform brings to their lives. Millions of users use Koo to connect and find comfort in each other’s company. The little yellow bird is now ready to be the messenger to a billion Indians!”

