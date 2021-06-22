Koo teams up with CleverTap to drive reach and user engagement

The micro-blogging platform Koo has announced its partnership with CleverTap, a SaaS-based mobile marketing company, to help achieve its goal of connecting with millions of users. The decision comes after witnessing a steady success rate since Koo’s leadership partnered with CleverTap for their first product, Vokal.

This partnership is founded to engage app users via push and in-app notifications using CleverTap’s real-time, data-driven insights that lead to high user engagement and retention.

According to the Contribution of Smartphones to Digital Governance in India report by The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) in partnership with KPMG India, India is expected to hit 829 million smartphone users by 2022. This increased mobile adoption presents marketers and brands with a massive opportunity to not only reach out to current and potential customers but also enhance their engagement and deepen loyalty by delivering a seamless brand experience. Riding on this opportunity, CleverTap leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to personalize the customer experience using real-time behavioural data. These precise predictive models result in timely, relevant engagement opportunities based on each user’s exact actions and unique needs. Today, CleverTap's technology offers live user segmentation, sophisticated omnichannel campaigns, and deliverability of 23 million push notifications a minute. Furthermore, the company offers 12 different channels for engagement — the most offered by any other company in the industry.

CleverTap co-founder and CEO Sunil Thomas says, “We are very excited to partner with Koo. Koo’s understanding of user experience and expertise in promoting regional content is uniquely complimentary to CleverTap’s omnichannel marketing platform. With our passion for enabling brands to deliver highly successful marketing campaigns and delightful end-user experiences, we are excited to help Koo gain a deeper understanding of user behaviour that will help them achieve their goal of connecting with 100 million users this year.”

As per the Google KPMG report, the Indian internet user base will increase to 735 million by the end of 2021. Indian language internet users are expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% to reach 536 million by the end of 2021, while English users are expected to grow at only 3% reaching 199 million within the same period. In a market dominated by global apps like Twitter and Facebook, Koo emerges as a solid differentiator by promoting vernacular content while reaching out to multilingual audiences across the country. As an app first product, mobile marketing has been the primary focus for Koo. CleverTap has been Koo’s partner of choice to build strong connections with app users since the launch of their very first product, Vokal.

Commenting on the partnership, Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, Koo said, “As a product, Koo has evolved and grown phenomenally over the last year. The team constantly strives to make the app more user friendly by enhancing both the products and the entire customer experience. Our partnership with CleverTap will be instrumental in creating actionable user segments and keeping users engaged on our platform. We believe that CleverTap’s real-time insights and omnichannel solutions will not only help us establish a stronger connection with our existing users, but also attract more customers. Through this partnership, we are confident in our ability to increase clickthrough rates and achieve a double digit increase in the overall app sessions”.

CleverTap is the leading AI-powered customer engagement and retention platform that is on a mission to help brands build valuable, long-term relationships with their customers. CleverTap’s suite of messaging and engagement tools provide the ultimate omnichannel brand experience trusted by over 10,000 companies— including Vodafone, Sony, MercedesBenz.io, Carousell, and Gojek. CleverTap’s unique tools include omnichannel messaging, campaign optimization, automated segmentation, advanced analytics, and lifecycle optimization to provide real-time analytics for product teams, growth marketers, and developers.

