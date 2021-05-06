Koo mascot masks up to raise Covid awareness

The Koo bird . This comes at a time when the entire country is dealing with the second wave of COVID. This move has been done to raise public awareness about the importance of wearing a mask at all times.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder of, Koo said “The entire country is fighting this deadly disease in the best way they can. It’s important for each individual to do their part to protect themselves and those around them by being responsible and wearing a mask at all times. It drastically reduces the chances of contracting COVID. We thought a good way to reinforce this important message in our own little way is to make the Koo bird wear the mask too.”

Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, Koo said “The Koo bird wearing a mask is a subtle message that acts as a reinforcement of the fact that it’s the best precaution we can take to stay safe and avoid COVID. Koo is used by users across all kinds of segments, many of whom are also influencers. This helps them spread the same message to their followers too. Koo is undertaking various initiatives as far as COVID is concerned. Many influencers and subject matter experts are talking about topics right from avoiding COVID to finding resources at times of need. It’s important for all other brands to start sending our such subtle reinforcements too to raise awareness about the “prevention better than cure” philosophy of fighting COVID as a society.

