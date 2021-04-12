Josh launches CreatorThon for creators across Pondicherry, Maldives, Jaisalmer and Goa

Short video app Josh today announced the launch of Josh ‘CreatorThon’ – a content creation marathon crafted exclusively for Josh creators, to be held between April 12 and May 5 across beautiful locales. Launched as a multi-city campaign, Josh ‘CreatorThon’ kicks off in Pondicherry today and will travel to four exotic locations across India and overseas with unique creators to give them a flavour of the dynamism and energy of the short video ecosystem.



‘CreatorThon’, envisioned as a 24-day jazzed up event, is a one-of-a-kind opportunity where creators have been handpicked amongst a million and given an exclusive platform which would help them create unique, engaging content across all these beautiful locations. Landed today in India's Tiny Little France – Pondicherry, ‘CreatorThon’ would then move on to the island nation – Maldives (from April 17 to April 20) followed by Jaisalmer (from April 22 to April 25) before hitting the home stretch in Goa (from May 1 to May 5).



With this campaign, Josh aims to raise the bar for content creation in India as creators would be engaging in some never seen before, joshiley performances over the next few weeks. The on-ground activations would witness the creators’ josh all pumped up as they indulge in a variety of innovative and exciting activities named as – ‘Style in the City’, ‘Scary Boo’, ‘Reality Bites’ among others, and take the excitement and oomph factor through the roof. A team of professional stylists, make-up artists and photographers will be accompanying these content creators to cater to their fashion and styling needs.



Hailing the Josh creator community, Seher Bedi, Head of Josh Studios said, “Josh ‘CreatorThon’ is an opportunity for creators to travel with Josh as part of the Josh family. Our community gives creators tools to make their content as exciting as they want with all the resources, we offer them. Traveling to these destinations with the Josh team gives creators an opportunity not only to express their creativity but bond with the Josh community and feel pampered. Many exciting activities will give them fuel to explore content in new ways. We are excited to give new and thrilling experiences to our creators and CreatorThon will do just that!”

Josh is a made-in-India, short-video app launched in September 2020 by VerSe Innovation.

