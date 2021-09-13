JioPhone Next launch gets postponed due to global semiconductor shortage

JioPhone Next, a Made in India smartphone being jointly developed by Reliance Jio and Google, has missed the 10th September launch deadline due to global semiconductor shortage. In a joint statement, the two companies said that JioPhone Next is in advanced trials and will be rolled out before Diwali.



“Jio and Google announced today that they have made considerable progress towards launching the much-awaited JioPhone Next, the made-for-India smartphone being jointly designed by the companies,” the joint statement reads.



“Both companies have begun testing JioPhone Next with a limited set of users for further refinement, and are actively working to make it available more widely in time for the Diwali festive season. This additional time will also help mitigate the current industry-wide, global semiconductor shortages,” it added.



JioPhone Next is a first-of-its-kind device featuring an optimized operating system based on Android and Play Store. The device and the operating system will offer premium capabilities that have until now been associated with more powerful smartphones, including voice-first features that enable people to consume content and navigate the phone in their own language, deliver a great camera experience, and get the latest Android feature and security updates.



JioPhone Next is built with exciting features like the Google Assistant, automatic read-aloud and language translation for any on-screen text, a smart camera with India-centric filters and much more. The companies remain committed to their vision of opening up new possibilities for millions of Indians, especially those who will experience the internet for the very first time.



For users who might not be able to read content in their language, with a tap of a button they can now translate what’s on their screen, and even have it read back to them in their own language. Read Aloud and Translate Now are OS-wide features that will work with any text on their phone screen, including web pages, apps, messages, and even photos. Using App Actions, people can utilize their Google Assistant to deliver a great experience with many of the Jio apps on this device. In addition to asking for the latest cricket scores or a weather update, users can also ask Google Assistant to play music on JioSaavn or check their balance on My Jio.



Google and Jio’s teams have partnered closely to build an optimized experience within the phone’s Camera module resulting in great photos and videos: from clearer photos at night and in low-light situations to HDR mode that brings out wider colour and dynamic range in photos, these are firsts for affordable phones in India. Google has also partnered with Snap to integrate Indian-specific Snapchat Lenses directly into the phone’s camera, and we will continue to update this experience.



Along with support for the latest Android releases and security updates, this experience will keep getting better with new features and customizations, all delivered over the air. With Google Play Protect built in, it has Google’s world-class security and malware protection. And with the Google Play Store, users will have access to millions of apps that people across the world use and enjoy.



Google and Jio’s engineering and product development teams are continuing to build on these capabilities, unprecedented for an affordable device, and are committed to offering a best-in-class experience to millions of India’s new internet users when this smartphone is launched.

