JetSynthesys-owned Nautilus Mobile raises $5.4 million from Krafton

JetSynthesys-owned Nautilus Mobile has secured funding of $5.4 million from South Korean gaming company Krafton, the makers of popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). With this funding from Krafton, Nautilus Mobile aims to deepen its penetration in more markets across the world and broaden its scope to include a multitude of different sports games in addition to cricket.

The company also believes that Krafton’s expertise and experience will enable it to accelerate their growth in India and improvise the overall gaming infrastructure. Nautilus Mobile is currently ranked #1 simulation-based cricket gaming franchise in the world with 100 million+ downloads and a highly engaged community peaking at 1 crore monthly active users (MAUs), the statement adds.

Founded in 2013, Nautilus Mobile is committed to developing and publishing high-quality cricket games. In October 2020, JetSynthesys, a new age digital entertainment and technology company with a global foray in gaming & esports, digital entertainment, and interest-based social community platforms announced a 100% acquisition of Nautilus Mobile.

Rajan Navani, Founder & CEO of JetSynthesys and Chairman of Nautilus said, “With the massive adoption of mobile gaming in India, fueled further by the pandemic, the industry has reached an interesting juncture, and we are all excited to jet-speed into the future. Krafton has been a key player in the global mobile gaming space, and we’re glad to join forces with them to take our Indian studio on to a global stage. Anuj (Mankar) and team Nautilus are amongst our country’s most successful game development teams, having won several awards over the years and taking the company to newer heights. With this partnership, we aim to scale Nautilus Mobile’s already robust gaming portfolio bolstering their growth trajectory further.”

“Nautilus Mobile has a young and passionate team who are mission-driven to create the best Cricket experience on Mobile with a proven track record of building successful cricket games,” said Sean Hyunil Sohn, India head of Krafton. He further added, “Krafton is excited to invest in them as the first game development studio in India with whom we share a common goal of creating more unique sports gaming experiences for a passionate cricketing Indian audience. We are committed to enhance the video game ecosystem in India and this is yet another step in that direction.”

Post this investment JetSynthesys will continue to hold a majority stake in the company. Over the years, JetSynthesys has also become a leading name in the gaming category, particularly known for developing mobile games with high fidelity and network play across its own games and its owned subsidiaries.

