Jack Dorsey puts up first tweet from 2006 for sale

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s first tweet back from 2006 is now up for sale with the bids reaching $2 million. The tweet: "just setting up my twttr," was tweeted by Dorsey on March 21, 2006.

Dorsey posted a link to “Valuables @Cent”, which is an online marketplace where collectors can buy and invest in virtual objects like tweets of famous people.

At the time of filing this story, the highest offer so far is $2500000 by Sina Estavi, CEO at Malayasia-based CryptoLand & Bridge.

The buyer of the tweet gets a digital certificate of the tweet, which has been signed and verified by the creator.

"There is only one unique signed version of the tweet, and if the creator agrees to sell, you can own it forever,” said the company.

