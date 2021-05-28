Industry lauds ASCI's 'thorough and practical' influencer guidelines

With the influencer marketing sector booming in India, calls for greater regulation and transparency have only got louder. The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) didn't lose sight of the problem. On May 27, the council launched its set of regulations for influencer advertising applicable to commercial messages/content or advertisements published on or after 14 June.

At the core of these guidelines, the regulator has increased focus on bringing credibility into the system, asking brands and influencers to visibly flag sponsored posts and the like as advertisements.

The digital industry has welcomed the decision with open arms, stating that it was the need of the hour to regulate the ever-growing sector and introduce some rules and regulations. However, they showed some concern about how it will impact the micro & nano influencers.

Here are the industry’s initial reaction to the guidelines:

Avalon Meta Digital Content Creator and CEO & Founder Varun Mayya

The reach of influencers and media is much wider than ever before and that's one of the reasons why the digital economy has disrupted the traditional economy. The consumers' mindset has changed massively over the last few years and they're much more sophisticated now. This change calls for changes in the advertisers approach with regards to ethics and openness.

Influencers should be mindful of the products and companies they advertise and be upfront about the fact that they're paid to promote them. When you see TV, you know Shah Rukh is paid to do the ad but on Social Media this is mostly absent. You're following a person because you find them genuine and helpful but all of a sudden when they're promoting some fitness or haircare product and you don't know whether it's genuine or not. These guidelines should be able to bridge that gap and I hope that advertisers also take this as seriously as the creators.

ClanConnect Co-founder & COO Kunal Kishore Sinha

Having understood the fast-growing reach and power of influencers, ASCI is unveiling the set of guidelines that will majorly shape the future of sponsored posts and influencer-brand collaborations in India. The set of rules and regulations will go a long way in regulating the vast and multidimensional world of influencer marketing.

The guidelines have been finalized after extensive deliberation and consideration of feedback and suggestions sent in by several industry players. Going forth, consumers can expect much more transparency as they navigate through the social media universe. On our part, we are geared up to guide influencers through the intricacies of the newly-launched guidelines, helping them meet all the requirements so they can focus on what they do best – create impactful content.

DDB Mudra Group Digital Head (North) Vishal Mehra

I think ASCI has given a lot of thought to it and they have come out with a really thorough, practical, and clear set of guidelines. It was the need of the hour to have this regulation in place given the massive growth the influencer industry is experiencing right now, with so many new faces popping up every now and then.

I think it is a win-win-win for the consumer, the brand, and the influencer as it brings in a lot more transparency & credibility in the system. And people love brands that are responsible & real.

The only thing I feel that needs a little more thought is how ASCI guidelines are seeing the celebrity endorsers, the likes of Virat Kohli or Deepika Padukone for example. And I am sure that ASCI is working towards that direction to regulate the whole digital industry better.

Do Your Thng Founder Ankit Agarwal

This was a long time coming. The blurring of the line between ads and simple user-generated content needed to be corrected. Users not only have the right to know the difference between the two, they all but demand it.

Disclosure labels are unquestionably a step forward in that direction. Besides helping bolster the trust audiences were increasingly haemorrhaging in content creators, the guidelines will hold brands and marketers more accountable. I am gratified ASCI has moved the needle in organizing a niche where entropy was just about beginning to reign supreme.

Grapes Digital CEO Himanshu Arya

Influencer marketing has become an integral part of the communications and marketing campaigns of brands and has evolved a lot in the past few years and this is why the guidelines were the need of the hour. It will facilitate digital media to serve their consumers unequivocally and make influencers more responsible towards the content they post. Going forward, ASCI aims that the industry would become more transparent by disclosing their collaboration with the brand as an ad, sponsored, collaboration, gift or partnership. This will benefit the industry by avoiding deceiving ads, and protecting consumers from misleading, and would ensure that the target audience/consumer is aware whether the post they are viewing is paid or unpaid.

Also, in my opinion, this will not impede influencers creativity, popularity, reach or limit them experimenting with a different set of content because nowadays consumers are smart enough to make out the difference between a material connection and an organic post. It is a welcome change. However, a lot will depend on influencers as well and how they will abide by the new guidelines. The influencer industry is huge, and there are a massive number of nano-micro influencers. ASCI is a self-regulatory body and it can't punish/summon people who don't resort to the guidelines. There is a greater need to be aware of micro and nano influencers. I will call it the first step towards making transparency and trust the ethos of influencer marketing.

OpraahFx Founder Pranav Panpalia

It has been a norm in western countries for influencers and brands to follow very stringent rules in terms of communicating to their audiences the nature of their brand promotion. With ASCI establishing similar guidelines in India, I believe it will enable advertisers, brands, and creators to be transparent with their audiences. This also helps elevate creators' reputation in terms of being honest with their audience.

The guidelines will help brands garner very targeted audiences. How? Giving a disclaimer of a brand being promoted (prior to the content), helps viewers make an upfront choice about whether they want to continue to consume the said promotional content. Continuing to consume such content simply implies that s/he indeed is interested to listen to the brand’s promotional pitch.

Pollen Business Head Aarushi Sethi

The new guidelines by ASCI are a welcome move. Most of these practices are already followed internationally. Their implementation in India clearly reflects the rapidly growing importance of influencer marketing. Our audiences have evolved and can easily identify a sponsored post. Thus, the real challenge is to create engaging content (whether educational or entertaining or simply snackable) that the audience wants to see, irrespective of the ‘advertorial’ tag.

There have been instances in the past wherein influencers have used the “paid promotion” tag on their posts. I have never seen this tag affect the reach of the campaign in a negative manner if the content strategy is on point. Advertisers too should embrace these guidelines as it increases an influencers’ accountability towards the product he/she chooses to endorse.

As the responsibility of the influencer increases, they will be significantly more conscious of the brands they collaborate with and support. Even as they share disclosures upfront, it will only add to the credibility of the influencer. Eventually, it will build trust and popularity for the influencer and the brand and will only encourage both to push their boundaries and focus on the quality of the content rather than just the numbers.

Pulp Strategy Founder & MD Ambika Sharma

The influencer industry is bordering on growth volumes similar to mainstream digital advertising. As companies use influencers increasingly to promote their brands it's very important to have transparency on the kind of content that one puts out promotional material. By the new draft guidelines issued by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), influencer advertising on digital media will be more transparent to various players, stakeholders and importantly consumers. Non-Disclosure of content origin or the fact that it's paid is a transparency necessity in today’s times.

While it will not have any impact on the reach of sponsored content or hamper the creativity of any influencer, to some extent it might impact the business for the latter. Brands will now need to be more responsible in their choices and the content that an influencer creates; its equivalent to advertising and the claims need to be monitored carefully for accuracy.

Neel Gogia, Co-Founder, IPLIX Media

The ASCI guidelines are a welcome step forward in introducing transparency and authenticity across the ecosystem. However, every new initiative will face questions on its practicality. That debate is necessary to create a sustainable solution.

Hence, in my opinion, the current recommendations might not be applicable to every influencer or every tool of influencer marketing. The lines are a little blurred. For instance, a non-monetary association under which an influencer shares an unbiased product review will be labelled as an AD, leaving consumers in a tough spot.

This will be difficult to implement for a tech or an auto influencer as they cannot buy every product for review as they are of high monetary value, and in fact, not all the reviews are positive as well so they cannot be labelled as an AD.

Furthermore, organic and value-added content creation with genuine product integration is being given priority by the brands, agencies, and influencers at the moment. The current recommendations might not be aligned with this objective. For a YouTube content creator with long-format vlogs labelling the entire integration section as an AD will lead the audience to ignore the content even if it is adding value to them. A mention of 5-10 seconds should suffice rather than a full-length mention. I believe platform labels like ‘Includes paid promotion’ and ‘Paid partnership with’ on YouTube and Instagram respectively, offer that clarity for sponsored posts. This is sufficient to highlight that the integration is paid. However, additionally, the creators can put a supplementary hashtag to make it more visible. So, we will have to wait and watch how this unfolds.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)