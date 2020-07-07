India's only OTT platform for Maharashtrian audience Planet Marathi set for launch

Filmmaker and producer Akshay Bardapurkar of Planet Marathi, actor Pushkar Shrotri, and music composer Aditya Oak are all set to launch Planet Marathi OTT, India’s one and only platform that curates Marathi content, exclusively for Marathi audience.

The world is experiencing a wave of digital transformation and every industry is adapting to it. The emergence of OTT has disrupted the experience of entertainment for the audience making it accessible, affordable, and uncomplicated. While many Indian OTT platforms have tried to be inclusive about regional content, Marathi craft is yet to see it’s high praise! Passionate filmmaker and producer AkshayBardapurkar of Planet Marathi, actor Pushkar Shrotri, and music composer Aditya Oak are all set to launch Planet Marathi OTT, India’s one and only platform that curates Marathi content, exclusively for Marathi audience.

Marathi craft was yet to receive its rightful place in the digital space. Planet Marathi OTT’s tagline, ‘Ma Mancha, M Marathicha’ evokes a sense of pride as we will finally see the launch of an OTT specifically for Marathi audience. Planet Marathi OTT hosts a plethora of binge-worthy Marathi content like films, theatre, television shows, infotainment, educational content for kids, fiction, non-fiction, reality shows, and a lot more! It is the future of digital entertainment in the Marathi language. IOS and Android users globally will witness entertainment experience that meets international benchmarks with this app. Making premium subscriptions affordable for every household and viewing experiences simplified for all age groups, Planet Marathi OTT streams more than just regular entertainment. The OTT streams recreational content like karaoke songs, recipes, yoga, health, and live-fitness videos too! The somewhat neglected yet noteworthy Marathi content finally finds a rightful place on Planet Marathi OTT.

Talking about his dream project Akshay Bardapurkar, Producer, CMD, Planet Marathi Seller Services Pvt. Ltd states, “Marathi films lack the edge in calculated box office releases. Planet Marathi aims to simplify this for talented filmmakers, who want to reach the global audience without worrying about consuming the budget on marketing the films rather than crafting it. Planet Marathi’s overarching vision is to create an ecosystem where Marathi films, filmmakers, artists, technical teams, and most importantly the language thrives”.

Actor and CEO, Planet Marathi Seller Services Pvt. Ltd, Pushkar Shrotri defines Planet Marathi OTT as a ‘new-age entertainment’ solution. He adds, “We see a paradigm shift in the way content is being consumed today, the changing times are setting new archetypes in Marathi entertainment, OTT being at forefront of this movement. Marathi entertainment industry needed a call for action where an exclusive Marathi OTT is launched to cater to the entertainment needs of Marathi audience, Planet Marathi OTT will do exactly that!”.

“Planet Marathi honors the language, culture, and the spirit of Marathi! It gives us great honor to represent India’s one and only Marathi OTT. I am truly ecstatic to be a part of the team and we hope the audience will also love our offerings. It is a proud moment for me”, states Aditya Oak Music composer and COO at Planet Marathi Seller Services Pvt. Ltd.