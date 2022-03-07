India Today & Amazon Alexa tie-up to bring viewers ground zero report on UP elections

The alliance aims to deliver factual updates to its viewers on the show 'Trigger Point' hosted by Preeti Chaudhary

India Today and Amazon Alexa entered into a partnership to bring the ground zero report for the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 to its viewers. The alliance between the news channel’s online platform and Amazon Alexa aims to deliver the most factual updates to its viewers on the 3-episode special flagship show Trigger Point hosted by Preeti Chaudhary.

Fight for political supremacy in the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh, is one of the most anticipated events in India’s political calendar. The partnership puts the focus on delivering the most factual information and insightful analysis through the flagship show.

With all eyes glued to this political fervour unfolding ahead of the counting day, Indiatoday.in & Amazon Alexa alliance couldn’t have come at a better time to deliver election broadcast in the digital arena.

As the 7 phases of polling nearly comes to an end and exit polls being just around the corner, the unique content partnership comes at the crucial juncture in the most anticipated political festival of Hindi speaking belt of India -UP elections. Click here to watch the video.

So, stay up to date with the analysis best on Trigger Point and just ask Alexa for all the facts and real-time election results!

