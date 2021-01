Impact Digital Power 100 list of top digital pioneers unveiled

The list honours the top leaders who have contributed to India's thriving digital ecosystem

The fourth and final list of Impact Digital Power was released on Friday, honouring the leaders who impacted a change in the digital ecosystem.

The Digital 100 list comprises game-changing leaders who are at the forefront of change within their organizations through technology and innovation.

Here is a complete list of India's top pioneers who have contributed to India's thriving digital ecosystem.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)