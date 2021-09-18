Impact Digital Influencers Awards: Prajakta Koli, Faye D'Souza take home big honours

CarryMinati won the Best Gaming Influencer Award and the Most Viral Content Creator of the Year Award

The first edition of the Impact Digital Influencer Awards People Category (Influencer) was flagged off today on September 18, at 4 pm. The event was curated with an aim to acknowledge and reward agencies, brands and influencers who have created value for their associations and consumers.

In its very first edition, there were over 350 entries from influencers.

Top honours were bagged by Prajakta Koli who has been adjudged the Best Influencer of the Year with Niharika NM and Faye D'Souza as first and second runner up. Faye D'Souza also took home the Best Social Cause Influencer Award. CarryMinati won the Best Gaming Influencer Award and the Most Viral Content Creator of the Year Award.

Shruti Arjun Anand, Leeza Mangaldas, Ronit Ashra, Awez Darbar, DIY Queen, FactTechz, Snehalata Jain, Chef Ajay Chopra, Sejal Kumar, Barkha Singh, Prerna, Shashank Udupa, Salil Jamdar, Archana Singh, Madan Gowri, Karan Sonawane and Vishakha Fulsunge were among the other top winners for varied categories.

Here's the complete list of winners.

