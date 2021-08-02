If we are not a responsible brand, we won't matter to users: Venkatesh Adavi

At the Pitch BrandTalk event, Venkatesh Adavi, Vice President – Monetization, Strategy and Partnerships, Verse Innovation shared his insights on the topic, “Keeping Up The JOSH High For Users, Creators and Brands”.

Opening the session, he stated: “We are in a country of billion talented Indians that people see and all these users or consumers are eventually turning into creators. I think that is the beauty of Josh that we are enabling content creation and expression of so much talent in the country and it is unimaginable. We think that it is not just a responsibility but also a privilege to provide a platform where our country folks can express themselves, get recognized, be promoted and also monetize their talents.”

Adavi pointed out how Josh as a platform is committed to creating opportunities for users. "We want to encourage creators, each and every one of us. We, as a platform, give people the opportunity to create content around trending topics, around daily challenges, around some popular themes that are emerging in India or overseas. We not only provide, tools, music or dialogue but we also provide people with prompts. Our responsibility is to enable a variety of innovative content, personalising it for every user who opens Josh every day."



Adavi also spoke at length about recognizing talent on the platform. “There are many people in this country who are just waiting to be identified. They want to showcase their talents, popularize themselves and monetize their content. We have organized several talent hunts, not just virtual but also on-ground when there was relaxation in the Covid restrictions in the country. We approach them on different fora and ask them to come and present their content on Josh.”

Speaking about popularizing the creators at Josh, Adavi said, “This is a place where we make product-led interventions and make sure that all new talent is promoted and popularized and shown to people so that they have a chance to be discovered and followed.”

Concluding the session, Adavi stated, “We are privileged to be serving the users and creators and brands. Even large established media houses, be it broadcast, movie production or music labels, have realized that they need to customize their content for a platform like Josh. Given what this platform offers, we have several users who are creating soundtracks just so that millions of users and create videos around it.”

