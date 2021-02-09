Httpool launches whitepaper on salience of native advertising

Httpool, an Aleph Holding company, has announced the launch of a Whitepaper on ‘Native Advertising - Why it continues to be a favorite.’

Native advertising is popular among brands and advertisers for many reasons. One is the click-through rates are much higher than typical advertisements, and engagement is usually more substantial.

This paper offers a glimpse into the current native advertising landscape by mapping current technical standardization efforts, identifying gaps, and recognizing the industry’s roadmap. It also provides readers with expected 2021 trends for native advertising space and expert opinions on the current native sector.

The paper's author, Pankaj Jain, Partner Director, Native for India and South East Asia in Httpool, stated, “Having spent more than two decades in the digital space, one key the takeaway is that successful advertisers are those who talk to their customers. Throwing blatant ads in their direction is not the correct method. Native ads allow advertisers to build a connection with the user, and that’s what it’s all about. With this white paper, we are trying to walk you through the journey of Native Ads and why it will continue to influence.”

Link to the paper: https://www.httpool.com/case_ studies/native-advertising- paper/

