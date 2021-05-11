HiveMinds appointed as digital partner for CoinSwitch Kuber

Hiveminds Innovative Market Solutions, the digital specialist of Madison World has been appointed by CoinSwitch Kuber, India’s cryptocurrency investment platform as its Digital Agency. The Account will be handled by the HiveMinds team based out of Bengaluru.

CoinSwitch Kuber is an INR-crypto on-ramp platform, developed exclusively keeping the retail investor in mind. Buoyed by the massive interest among Indians for cryptocurrencies, the company has witnessed 350% growth in the user base since January this year. The platform now has over 5 million users in India and crossed USD 5 billion in transaction volume in March 2021, all in a period of 10 months since launch. CoinSwitch was founded in 2017 by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni and Vimal Sagar Tiwari as a global aggregator of cryptocurrency exchanges. The company launched its India exclusive crypto platform, CoinSwitch Kuber in June 2020 to simplify crypto investments for Indian retail investors. The platform is backed by leading investors such as Tiger Global, global fintech and crypto investor Ribbit Capital, San-Francisco based crypto focused investment firm, Paradigm and Sequoia Capital India.

Ashish Singhal, Founder and CEO at CoinSwitch Kuber commented, “The demand for cryptocurrencies has been strong across the country, predominantly amongst upwardly mobile Indians. On the back of this demand, we too have grown 350x in the last 3 months. To support this growth and enhance our digital footprint, CoinSwitch Kuber is happy to have HiveMinds as its digital partner, who comes with a proven track record of driving customer acquisition through innovation in digital."

Expressing her delight on the association, Jyothirmayee JT, Founder & CEO of HiveMinds said, “We are delighted to partner with CoinSwitch and lead the change in crypto. In the last 11 years of our existence, we’ve partnered to etch the growth story of many promising start-ups that have now become unicorns and continue to bring pride to the Indian startup ecosystem. CoinSwitch Kuber is all set to change the way the digitally savvy Indians are learning to invest and trade in crypto currencies. We are confident that together we’ll scale to new heights in the coming months.”

HiveMinds is a Bengaluru based full service digital marketing Company and consultancy with specialization in search, display and programmatic buying. The agency also provides social media management, creative content, digital PR, analytics and strategic consulting. The company owns unique technology, tools and data analytics methodologies that enables it to deliver outstanding results to its clients. The Company works with clients such as Domino’s, Nivea, Big Basket, Escorts Limited, Cure.fit, MobiKwik and many others. HiveMinds is a unit of Madison World which through its 11 companies served last year, as many as 500 advertisers.

