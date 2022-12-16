HDFC Securities launches Google Search-driven education platform
The platform offers content that is sought by prospective investors and traders on Google
Stock brokerage firm HDFC Securities has launched Roots, a dedicated platform providing comprehensive investor education and market analysis. The site offers multiple forms of valuable information, including articles, bite-sized tips, podcasts by experts, video tutorials and explainers, and live social media feed on the Indian financial markets. The biggest USP of the platform is that it produces content which are being searched on Google by current or prospective investors and traders.
“In the last few years, especially during Covid, there has been a lot of interest generated for equity markets. One would also notice the number of influencers who all are trying to make understanding of capital markets easy for new investors. A well-constructed and snackable content offering works best now-a-days, which will help to cut the learning curve for customers. Though structured learning is still appreciated, we thought of bringing unstructured learning to the foray where content is curated based on what is being searched on the internet by investors. This is helping us create relevant content, addressing the immediate requirement of investors” stated Navanil Sengupta, Chief Marketing Officer at HDFC Securities.
The Blog section of Roots is updated with articles addressing all aspects of investing in the Indian financial markets, from intraday trading to ETFs, and more. The Bytes section offers crisp content, including fun facts, stock information, share price performance in specific sectors, etc. The Video segment offers easy-to-consume video tutorials on a wide range of financial instruments, including IPOs, ETFs, stocks, ELSS, global investing and mutual funds. It also contains explainers on how to use HDFC Securities’ proprietary trading platforms, namely the mobile app and Proterminal – the revolutionary portal for traders.
The podcasts segment consists of regular market news and analysis, including a morning market update, a midday update and a weekly market summary of the stock and currency markets. Finally, the Live Feed segment brings together all the opinions and recommendations of the experts at HDFC Securities regarding market moves and potential investment opportunities.
The portal also includes an UGC section (User Generated Content) where investors and traders can suggest topics they want to learn more about. The investors can also explore exclusive live webinars by registering themselves through the portal. Currently, the learning portal is visited by 5000+ unique visitors on a daily basis, and the number will keep increasing as the portal keeps on enriching with dynamic content.
Roots is expected to have a wider impact on how Indian audience is absorbing information and how quickly such information is translated into investment decisions. The portal is getting ready with more releases in the recent future that would greatly assist current and prospective investors to do more with their trading accounts.
2022: Metaverse is here, but is it there yet?
Experts discuss their intrigue, optimism and concerns about the elusive metaverse and what the coming years may bring for the field
By Shantanu David | Dec 16, 2022 9:01 AM | 5 min read
While Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook’s huge pivot to the metaverse in late 2021 (aka Meta) has yet to deliver on, well, anything, the idea of an online universe in which we can all co-exist, through digital avatars was embraced by a variety of brands and marquee advertisers across domains. 2022 could be called the year of the metaverse, though it’s yet to seep into everyday usage.
For Praful Krishna, Chief Product Officer at Jio Haptik, the Metaverse is a continuum from interactive chatbots to a fully immersive, parallel world experience that traverses voice, video, AR and/or VR. “The transition will be a 5-10 year-long journey, and it will be very different for every brand. You need to decide the journey you want to pursue based on the demographics of your users,” he says.
Future Fit
“While there is strategic value in investing in conversations, via text or in immersive contexts, at the end of the day the dollars should speak for themself if we are to justify the $1.3T being invested in digital transformation globally,” notes Krishna.
Indeed, the consensus around metaverse seems to be that while it's here, it’s not there yet, with the next few years being crucial. That being said, 2022 has been crucial in bringing it to worldwide media attention.
Even though mainstream adoption of the metaverse might take some time, leading brands are already changing marketing norms one project at a time, points out Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and CCO, White Rivers Media.
“The metaverse elevates virtual experiences and gives businesses new, creative options to connect with customers. As only a few have access to the metaverse, brands can leverage this opportunity to be innovative and distinguish themselves amid the competition faced in traditional marketing, he points out
Krutin Shah, Co-founder and COO, Phyvital Inc, chimes in saying, “We don’t believe Metaverse has moved from 'buzz' to 'mainstream' yet. But it’s getting there. We are seeing more brands willing to try and create 6-month- 12-month engagement strategies around it. The key to engagement is the ease of use for the audience. Heavy and long load times had been an initial hindrance, but companies like ours have been working on improving these challenges and we are starting to see results with longer engagement times in our experiences. (5-7x longer engagement times compared to traditional Instagram videos).”
Present Day
Hitarth Dadia - CMO and Partner - NOFILTR.GROUP believes that unconsciously, we are already using a lot of facets of the whole metaverse concept, without even realizing it. “With the rise of education and awareness, more people are going to actively take part in one segment or the other. For the overall concept, a majority of brand work is observed, but it's still conceptual and due to curiosity, it is in the experimental phase. More iteration is to be observed in the coming couple of months,” he says.
Testament to that is Manish Solanki, COO, and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, observing that going by online reports, there are almost 400 million metaverse users, with some platforms having over 1 million active users per day. “But almost all of these are virtual gaming worlds, with some allowing social networking through online avatars. Interesting thing is that almost 80% of them have made some kind of an in-game purchase,” he says.
Slow and Steady
What is undeniable is that the Metaverse has not fully entered the mainstream consciousness of consumers, as brand managers are not sure about the ROI and results that would come out of any Metaverse campaign.
“Many brands do not want to experiment with Metaverse because there is no solid consumer base and the majority of consumers are unsure about functionality.
Considering the target audience is the youth, in general, they have limited buying power,” cautions Danish Malik, Co-Founder, and CEO of Boomlet Media Private Limited, adding, “Also, most of the brand's objective for reaching the maximum target audience is not successfully met, it would take time for brand managers to be able to do more metaverse campaigns since there is no set consumer base.”
That being said, there is enormous potential. Never forget, just India is expected to grow its online population by 500 million over the next few years.
“The metaverse worlds are also increasing over the internet. So far, only some of the bigger businesses like Apple, Coke and Nike have been the first adopters of this fledgling universe. Analysts are optimistic about this space and have projected increased adoption of this technology resulting in an increased market value, in the next 3-4 years,” says Solanki.
“If that happens, the metaverse will enable virtual infrastructure for advertising, eCommerce and events, enabling newer revenue channels. I would like to define it as the pre-buzz phase, where brands have just started engaging with an evolved audience through virtual avatars and setting their digital footprint in this new arena. With time we can expect a more real and immersive experience,” he adds.
And while it’s still going to take time, it’s going to be worth the wait, given that a virtual world, free of everyday physics and limitations will give the average person online access to a lot more things, from concerts to communication to collaboration, and more. Advertising is naturally going to lead the way.
“So to summarize, the metaverse is expected to be an upgraded feature point that social media or the Internet gives you. I am expecting to make the overall internet as a whole, as a concept, more accessible and more interactive and ironically, a lot more human,” concludes Dadia.
Can Koo fly where Twitter falls?
As Twitter tries to steady itself in the aftermath of Musk's buyout, experts weigh in on whether its Indian alternative Koo has the potential to topple it
By Nilanjana Basu | Dec 14, 2022 8:16 AM | 5 min read
The Twitter saga that began in April 2022 finally culminated with Elon Musk buying the platform for $44 billion, but according to some, this is only the beginning of a tumultuous time ahead for the company. Meanwhile, an Indian social media company, founded by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka has caught the eye of investors and industry leaders.
Koo, launched in the middle of a pandemic in March 2020, is a microblogging site for multilingual conversations. The application has over 50 million downloads and was recently launched in Brazil.
Now, in a world where Twitter is facing intense criticism for the new changes under Elon Musk and an application like Koo gaining momentum, experts argue whether Koo has the capability to dethrone the giant big tech company that Twitter is. A lot of conversations on the internet is about how Koo could be an alternative to Twitter, but what is the reality of that expectation? Industry experts talk about the potential that Koo has but feel like it still has years till it can reach the position Twitter has globally.
'Twitter not easy to replace'
According to Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO of Mirum India, Twitter isn’t easily replacable. “I don’t think displacing a social network is easy. Social networks work on the power of the community. And the entire community needs to start migrating to a new platform, for a new platform to be relevant. While Twitter, under Elon Musk, is going through teething problems, not in small measure due to the mercurial behavior of the founder, my feeling is that it will get its act together in some time. Twitter was indeed overstaffed, lacked innovation and was not able to monetize its value.
"However, in terms of its power and value to society, Twitter outranks Facebook and LinkedIn. During the last US elections, we saw how a politician was able to exploit the power of the platform to the hilt, just by his tweets. And we have also seen how during crises and news-making events, Twitter is the first place one turns to get some information. Hence a newer Twitter, with better moderation of content and innovative solutions for advertisers should become a strong viable business. In my opinion, I see global acceptance and scalability by platforms like Koo as a challenge.”
Karan Taurani of Elara Capital equates the situation to the ban of TikTok in India and the growth of MXTakaTak and other such apps but says over here nothing is banned yet. “Twitter is not something which is banned for now. It's quite functional. There could be controversies surrounding that, there could be some sort of attrition within the customer base, or even people moving out of it. But it's not that the user has completely stopped. So, there's a hole definitely for a new player to come in but it's not that big a hole. That will not happen until Twitter is off completely.”
'Koo has potential'
According to Rashid Ahmed, Digital Head of Infectious Advertising, Koo comes with a lot of potential and has great growth potential to grow in the next few years. “Koo is already making tremendous inroads into the microblogging space. The platform had 50 million downloads by early November. It comes across as a viable replacement for Twitter which has lost its 'safe harbour' protection in India, due to failures in appointing mandated personnel under the Intermediary Guidelines. With the growth Koo is seeing in India as well as in some international markets, the platform could potentially become the go-to online townhall for netizens in the next five years.
Koo has global ambitions. The platform recently introduced the Portuguese language to its interface and became the top downloaded app on both the Google Play Store and the Apple Store in Brazil within just a few days. The freshness of the platform makes it attractive to new users, especially if there is a wave of high-profile first movers that drive uptake. For now, it seems like Koo has a fairly solid future on the global stage.”
As for Viren Razdan, Managing Director of Brand-Nomics, “Twitter's churn should be Koo’s gain. The app has created a good base not just in India but opportunities in other countries as well. How they develop the brand and its popularity will determine its growth opportunity. While it’s taken a more mass base as its positioning it needs to up its ante from being local to global talk to be a force to reckon with.”
Twitter’s future
Rashid Ahmed says, “Twitter is going through a sea of changes under Elon Musk whose focus has been to ensure that the platform brings in revenues worthy of its presence. The platform is looking at monetizing verified profiles besides enhancing other revenue streams. As with any change, there is usually upheaval, and at Twitter, this has been in the form of pivoting towards heightened efficiency, albeit through stress on the personnel front.”
Razdan thinks it is a wait-and-watch game, “Musk’s churn is attempting to push the platform to the business end of the game and its impact will be worth watching. Most such platforms' true value emerges once monetisation of the service comes into play. So, it’s going to be a great learning.”
BluSmart and Truecaller partner to add trust to consumer identity & communication
With Truecaller Business Solutions, BluSmart has increased its calling efficiency to 82%, making communication more seamless
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 3:15 PM | 2 min read
BluSmart, India’s first 100% electric and sustainable mobility solution, has been working closely with Truecaller for Business to establish and add trust to identity & communication with users & drivers. The collaboration is in line with the objective of enhancing the overall user experience by leveraging Truecaller’s expertise.
With Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID solution, it has established a credible brand identity, as riders instantly recognize and take calls from BluSmart drivers without any suspicion.
- The prominent display of brand elements (name and logo) creates a strong recall.
- The professional presentation of caller ID creates an authentic calling experience for riders.
With Truecaller Business Solutions, BluSmart has increased its calling efficiency to 82%, making communication more seamless and bringing a noteworthy change in user perception with a branded caller id.
Apart from giving a professional makeover to their caller ID, BluSmart is using Truecaller SDK to enable an instant, 1-tap, and OTP-free verification/signup for new riders. identity seamlessly via Truecaller’s 1-tap verification SDK, leading to faster activation of their users.
"With BluSmart, we're already aiming at bringing back customer confidence in ride-hailing services. Our zero cancellation & zero surge policies are at the forefront of doing that. This has been further expedited by Truecaller's support. They have assisted us in ensuring a secure and streamlined experience for our users." said Anirudh Arun, COO, BluSmart
"Truecaller is empowering businesses both in terms of customer communication and verification. With our verified business caller ID and mobile number-based verification solutions, BluSmart has taken a big stride towards its goal of ensuring safe and reliable rides for everyone. It has enhanced its communication efficiency, elevated its brand reputation, and delivered considerable value and safety to end consumers. We are committed to working closely with BluSmart and aim for bigger goals in the near future." said Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM at Truecaller.
As BluSmart aims to expand its fleet across the country, its partnership with Truecaller further validates its commitment toward safe and reliable rides for its user ecosystem.
Link to view the video: Truecaller And BluSmart Make Commute Trusted And Seamless
Yahoo announces partnerships for its cookieless identity service
It has teamed up with five new partners that include Alliant, AdPredictive, and Tealium
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 12:43 PM | 3 min read
Yahoo has announced new interoperability partnerships, including Alliant, AdPredictive, and Tealium, for its cookieless identity solution, Yahoo ConnectID. The new partners add more power to the platform and support for Yahoo ConnectID, as advertisers and publishers seek a privacy-first solution to drive campaign personalisation, performance, and measurement.
Yahoo ConnectID now reaches over 290 million addressable users globally, up 40 million users since the start of the year. The solution is built on differentiated, deterministic and omnichannel data sets, with scaled, opted-in, direct consumer relationships across mobile, desktop, search, and more.
Yahoo ConnectID also directly integrates with leading data management platforms (DMPs) and customer data platforms (CDPs) to ingest and activate against third-party data. This interoperability enables seamless audience activation and measurement within Yahoo’s demand-side platform (DSP) for advertisers, and helps publishers monetise via the Yahoo supply-side platform (SSP).
“The continued and rapid expansion of Yahoo’s identity solutions – Yahoo ConnectID and Next-Gen Solutions – is a testament to their effectiveness as the market grapples with challenges around privacy, audience and inventory monetisation, performance, and measurement. These new Yahoo ConnectID partners are a welcome addition to our ecosystem. For marketers, Yahoo ConnectID represents accountability for their ad spend in place of previously untargeted or unmeasurable impressions. For consumers, it simply means more relevant advertising,” says Elizabeth Herbst Brady, Chief Revenue Officer at Yahoo.
Two industry changes are accelerating the adoption of Yahoo’s identity solutions. Every dollar counts in today’s digital environment, making it critical for advertisers and publishers to ensure their campaigns are relevant, measurable, and performing. Advertisers and publishers are beginning to realise the importance of not only preserving addressability but addressing the non-addressable as well.
“Advertisers and publishers in APAC have greater complexity to contend with in the changing identity landscape. With the choice of operating platform, browser, and devices varying by market, it’s a two-sided problem – when identifiers are present and when they are not. Having an integrated approach to solve this problem has helped Yahoo’s solutions scale quickly across advertisers and publishers, to be among the most adopted and interoperable,” says Dan Richardson, Head of Data APAC at Yahoo.
In APAC, publishers like Networld Technology Limited, a leading technology innovator in Hong Kong with three sites/apps that reach over 5M monthly unique users; LiTV Inc, the number 1 OTT platform in Taiwan with five sites/apps across screens and over 1M monthly unique users; and iCook, a top cookery and recipe site in Taiwan with three sites/apps and over 1.2M monthly unique users have experienced gains since their adoption of Yahoo ConnectID.
“We wanted an optimum solution and Yahoo had it – to deliver the best experience for our audiences, while maximizing revenue and respecting our audiences' privacy and choices. Yahoo’s identity solutions are tailored to help publishers navigate the cookieless digital landscape more efficiently." Said Patrick Ng - Head of Data from Networld.
“By integrating Yahoo ConnectID, we have seen around a 79% increase in fill rate on cookieless browsers. Yahoo’s identity solutions offer an impactful and comprehensive alternative for publishers and advertisers to manage and reach audiences online. What’s more, they do this with a privacy-safe approach that is taking us in the right direction." said Derhong Yang - VP from LiTV (Taiwan) Inc. “Yahoo ConnectID has helped optimize our revenue stream with double digit growth in fill rates across our sites and apps. It has been a straightforward and seamless experience for us. As a trusted partner, Yahoo’s suite of identity solutions reinforces our readiness as we approach the cookieless world, helping to maximize our audience value in a privacy-safe manner,” said Richard Lee - Head of iCook.
Meta downs shutters on Connectivity arm after almost a decade
The division will now be split across its Infrastructure and Central Products teams
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 10:42 AM | 1 min read
Tech giant Meta brought down the shutters on its Connectivity division after nearly a decade of its inception, say reports. The company said that the division will now be split across its Infrastructure and Central Products teams.
Reports say that it's unclear when the division was shut down, but its absence has become conspicuous in the light of the mass layoffs in the company.
The Connectivity arm of Meta was launched in 2013 with the aim of onboarding more users online so that they can use the company's social network.
Amazon Prime Video's Aparna Purohit gets anticipatory bail in 'Tandav' case
The SC bench noted that Purohit has been cooperating with the investigation
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 10:26 AM | 1 min read
The Supreme Court has reportedly granted anticipatory bail to Amazon Prime Video's India Head Aparna Purohit who was named in the FIRs lodged over the web series 'Tandav.'
Purohit was granted relief by justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh who noted that she has been cooperating in the investigations, say news reports. The lawyers appearing for the petitioner, Mukul Rohatgi and Sidharth Luthra, confirmed the same.
The bench stated that Purohit will be released on bail by the arrest officer on terms and conditions that will be fixed by the trial court.
Amazon Prime's web series 'Tandav' released in January 2021 has been embroiled in controversy when it was accused of having Hinduphobic themes. Numerous complaints and FIRs followed, which required the intervention of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Despite apology by the makers and redacting of the offensive parts from the series, multiple FIRs were filed against the actors, producers, directors and the India head of the platform Purohit.
Earlier, the SC had declined to grant interim protection from any coercive action to Purohit, Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of the web series; Himanshu Mehra, the writer and actors Gaurav Solanki and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.
When gamers turn game-changers for brands
With the promise of a captive audience and high views, it's little wonder why brands are turning towards gamers and streamers for quality engagement, say industry experts
By Shantanu David | Dec 13, 2022 9:03 AM | 5 min read
Looks like parents may finally come around to gaming after telling their kids for generations that it's bad for eyesight (or worse) or that it's a waste of time. As India’s internet population continues to explode, a majority of people online continue to gravitate towards online gaming and the endless possibilities that lie therein, including teenagers who are finding playing online for hours in front of a captivated audience to be a lucrative game-changer.
And advertisers are taking note.
Kunal Khandelwal, Group Head - Outreach, SoCheers, points out that gaming streamers, aka influencers, thrive in an online engaging environment, be it interactions within the games, with their fellow gamers or with the viewers.
“Influencer marketing also highly hinges on influencer-audience engagement. So, gaming influencers fall under this ideal cross-section. This offers the brands a unique opportunity to enhance their visibility among one of the largest and most engaged customer audiences with great paying potential and a high level of engagement,” he says.
Root to Succeed
Rooter, helmed by CEO Founder Piyush Kumar has realized and tapped into this very engagement, with the company becoming the first gaming platform in India that allows its community to earn while they are streaming. Concurrently, Rooter has been able to rope in over 100 brands like Flipkart, Amazon, Intel, HP, Pizza Hut, Godrej, PhonePe, Chingari, Josh and others to support and advertise on its platform.
“From our end, we believe very strongly in the monetization model. Nobody else is doing it right now. What Rooter is currently trying to do in the market is what Hotstar did back in 2015-2016. I myself was in marketing then and when they entered the market, Hotstar told all the brands and advertisers that people are going to shift from cable to OTT, and the other players (Netflix and Amazon), will never allow you to advertise on their platform, so we are your only option,” says Kumar.
Conceptualized in 2016, Rooter began as a sports social network and pivoted to a game streaming platform in 2020 amidst the pandemic. The Paytm-backed startup has since crossed 50M+ app installs, and 17 million+ MAUs.
What Hotstar did in terms of disrupting the market back then to what it’s become today is what Kumar is replicating with Rooter’s partnerships with gaming content creators. “We know that over the next few years, a major part of the population, especially younger cohorts, are going to be watching gaming content, even more than general entertainment and OTT stuff,” he says, pointing out that the barrier for entry is an inexpensive smartphone and inexpensive data.
It’s a fairly low investment for a potentially large payoff for gamers who can go on to become creators.
Numbers Game
Samiksha Mehta, Business Development Manager, Pollen, Zoo Media candidly points to the statistics, and numbers, unlike hype, don’t lie. Globally, gaming influencers are the top influencer group followed by men (12%), on par with sports, music, and food influencers (all achieving 12%).
“While gaming started out as a single-player experience, that is not the case anymore,” she says, adding, “Streaming a game means broadcasting yourself via the internet while you play so that other people can watch you on their computer, phone, or games console.”
“No other form of influencing competes with gaming influencing on engagement level. It’s the most engaging type of influencer marketing. Think of it as a commercial within a movie or a commercial within a football match. Gaming audiences are patient and they are ready to spend two to four hours on the go, streaming their favourite game,” says Mehta, which gives a lot of opportunity for advertisement.
And Rooter believes they are creating this monetization model within the gaming category. “Currently brands are going to a game like Ludo, and advertising to players during the loading. There is no brand interaction or brand building,” says Kumar.
Khandelwal observes that one of the major reasons that gaming influencers and streamers are being increasingly preferred for brand associations is the audience they cater to. GenZ, Gen Alpha and the younger generation, in general, make up a large part of the demographic for such content, and a lot of brands these days are looking to leverage the younger market segment.
“We have two methods: brand monetization and user monetization. Brand monetization is split into a few parts: naturally, the obvious advertising, like display ads, given that brands want to target our unique audience category. Then there are the influencers, whom we connect with brands that are looking to reach out to audiences, and so they incorporate the brand messaging, etc. into their content,” says Kumar, noting that it is a CPV (cost-per-view) model while adding that the others are tournament sponsorships and performance marketing (stay tuned for a future story on gaming and performance marketing). The profit margins are huge, going up to 90 per cent.
At the end of the day, gaming influencers usually have their subscribers and followers in millions. Mehta concludes, “So brands that partner with them are guaranteed to get more views and followers. Besides, it is so much easier to reach out to a gamer and get him/her to create content as opposed to a popular celebrity. Keeping all these points in mind, why wouldn't brands associate with gamers and streamers?”
