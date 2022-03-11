GroupM enhances new talent experience in Metaverse

GroupM has enhanced the experience for existing and potential talent with the Metaverse Lucid – a virtual way to show the employees the feeling of being at the GroupM campus.

Through a range of leading businesses in advanced TV, AI-driven programmatic, eCommerce and more, GroupM leverages its collective intelligence to make advertising work better in the world. Similar to how GroupM shapes the advertising world, they have been at the forefront of bringing together real and virtual experiences to enhance the brand and talent experience in the hybrid world.

GroupM bought together with their expertise, ideas and initiative to give their talent a different and improved understanding.

Madhvi Pahwa, Chief People Officer, South Asia, GroupM said, “When it comes to transformation and innovation, GroupM has always been one of its best-case studies. We want our people and candidate experience to reflect our values and culture. Metaverse Lucid is an engaging way to show potential employees how it feels to be in a GroupM office, experience our culture and beliefs; and most importantly, have a real and meaningful conversation.”

To make the candidate experience more engaging, GroupM has conducted interviews in the metaverse. Here is what the stakeholder experience of this new era of investing in human capital looks like for the future of hiring. The interview starts with the candidate landing in the Cyber Lobby of WPP’s Mumbai Campus – Bay 99’s virtual version and takes the teleportal to land up in the meeting room with the interviewers. Like a physical interview both - the candidate and interviewers can communicate by using the platform with some of the cool features. The usage tools in the Metaverse which are being created by GroupM allow the candidate to easily whiteboard his ideas and feel comfortable sharing them while being in the virtual world.

Suraj Aiar, Founder, QWR said, “We are happy to engage in deep integrations like this with partners like GroupM. It's both an honour and privilege to be collaborating with them. This looks like one of many more great announcements we are going to make in the coming months.”

Niraj Ruparel, Head of Mobile & Emerging Tech - GroupM India, Emerging Tech Lead - WPP India said, “GroupM as an agency has always wanted to give the best experience to people. Consumer behaviour has changed drastically during the pandemic and users are more comfortable with the virtual world now. This has led to a faster adoption rate of virtual technologies and now it is time to experience it with GroupM.”

