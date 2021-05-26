Gozoop bags digital duties for Villain Lifestyle

Gozoop has won the digital duties for Villain Lifestyle, a men’s fashion brand. The agency has taken over the reins of social media management for the brand, along with creative communication and influencer outreach. The company will help the brand to craft a social media strategy that strengthens the brand recall and builds a strong social media community.

Villain is a men’s fashion and lifestyle brand that aims to celebrate the antagonist’s story through products that are trend-breaking, masculine and strong. The brand is founded by ex-bad boys of Beardo, AshutoshValani&Priyank Shah, in brand partnership with KGF-famed Rocking Star Yash. The trio came together to introduce the brand with a vision of making it a cool brand for the youth, exclusively for men. Villain aims to make style statements more accessible and affordable for the youth with a wide range of products like fragrances, hoodies, t-shirts and so on. This brand is perfect for all men who believe in styling and keeping the vibe of their style alive!

Speaking on the collaboration, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder, Gozoop said, "It was a privilege to work alongside Ashutosh and team while helping build and scale Beardo - from its early stages into a category leader. We are honored and humbled to be have been chosen once again as partners, this time for Villian. We look forward to leveraging our experience, expertise and team chemistry to #BreakTheBox for the brand."

Talking about the partnership, AshutoshValani, Co-Founder & Director, Villain Lifestylesaid, “With Gozoop, we are looking forward to creating a legacy for Villain that’s bigger than ever. Having worked with them in the past, we know the kind of unique solutions they bring to the table and are sure that this partnership will be mutually exciting. We trust them to do their best work for the brand and are ready to launch some kickass campaigns with them!”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)