Govt to introduce Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to prevent piracy

The government is planning to introduce Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to prevent revenue loss due to film, video, music, and online piracy, Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar informed the Lok Sabha. The bill will have amended clauses based on the recommendations/ observations contained in the Report of the Standing Committee on Information Technology.



"The Standing Committee on Information Technology (2019-20) presented its Report on the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on 16th March 2020," Javadekar said in the Lok Sabha.



"The recommendations/ observations contained in the Report of the Standing Committee on Information Technology have been examined for making a necessary amendment to clauses in the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and for the subsequent introduction of the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021."



According to a report by Irdeto, which is a global solutions provider in digital platform security and media and entertainment, the Indian Media and Entertainment Industry loses around Rs. 2,100 crore of its annual revenue due to piracy.



"However, no definite data is available in this regard year-wise," Javadekar noted.





In order to curb the piracy of films, the government had introduced the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha on 12.02.2019 to impose strict penalties against unauthorized duplication of films in cinema halls.



The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2019 was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on 12.02.2019 and subsequently referred to the Standing Committee on Information Technology on 22.02.2019 for examination. Thereafter, Ninth Report on ‘The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019’ was presented to the House on 16.03.2020.



25th report on the Demands for Grants (2021-22) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), the Standing Committee on Information Technology had lamented the fact that even after a lapse of one year after the presentation of the report, the ministry is still examining the recommendations/observations for making necessary amendments to clauses in the said Bill. The committee recommended that the ministry should expedite procedural formalities so that the amended legislation may be brought at the earliest.



While reiterating their earlier recommendation, the committee said that the ministry should holistically review the entire Cinematographic Act 1952 in the light of present-day needs and changing and emerging technologies since the Act in its present form is woefully out of date. The Committee may be apprised about the action taken on this issue.

