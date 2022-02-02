Google records 32% revenue jump to $75.3 billion

Profit soars with growth in advertising revenue

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 2, 2022 9:53 AM
Google parent Alphabet Inc reported profit that exceeded expectations. The growth was driven by its internet advertising business that surged with consumers using Google search for online shopping and advertisers increasing their marketing budgets.

According to media reports, the tech giant’s revenue jumped 32% to $75.3 billion in the fourth quarter, ending the year with a total of $76 billion in profit. That was nearly double the $40 billion annual profit reported for 2020.

Google’s advertising revenue came in at $61.24 billion for the quarter, up 33% from $46.2 billion in the same period a year earlier.

YouTube advertising revenue stood at $8.63 billion. Google Cloud revenue was $5.54 billion

Media reports quotred Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai as citing "strong growth in our advertising business... a ..
a quarterly sales record for our Pixel phones despite supply constraints,  .. and our Cloud business continuing to grow strongly" for the success.

 

