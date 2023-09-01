Google to hike ad rates for festive season?
Given the expected strong purchase intent during the upcoming holidays, Google is likely to increase ad rates by at least 15%, say industry experts
Google Ads is undoubtedly one of the largest advertising platforms, allowing marketers to reach customers through various formats, including search, video and display. The popularity of Google Ads stems from the fact that it offers a wide range of targeting options and can be used by smaller brands too. However, with the festive season in India having already started, and the larger global holiday season starting with the approach of the justifiably maligned pumpkin spice season, industry experts agree that advertisers are due for a price increase. Though, narrowing down on a figure is as difficult, industry watchers say a hike is coming for sure.
Google Ads doesn’t have a fixed price in India, the cost being determined by a wide variety of factors ranging from the advertisers’ industry, market trends, customer life cycle and more. According to various sources, for Google Search ads, the average CPC is ₹20, while average CPM is ₹50. Meanwhile, the average cost of Google Display ads typically falls between ₹5 and ₹10. YouTube ads cost an average of ₹.033 per impression.
A senior executive at a programmatic media partner platform points out to the fact that advertisers, both large and small, budget for expenses on these platforms during high-volume sales seasons like festivals and that even if Google does raise its rates, they will be prepared for that. “It’s a platform you can’t afford not to be on, and having obviously kept an eye on the market, they would have made arrangements to have the cash for ad spends, even if higher than expected.”
Dr Kushal Sanghvi, Head of CitrusAd for India & SEA, agrees, saying that Google (especially via YouTube) is likely to raise ad rates for the holiday season of 2023, most likely from the end of October. “Google is a player that is impossible to ignore, whether you're an FMCG or an electronics company or an automotive giant. It's a platform where you need to show your brand off, especially during festive seasons and Google, like everyone else in the market, is aware of that.”
“Given the expected strong purchase intent during the upcoming holidays, Google is likely to increase ad rates at least by 15% not only because they can, but because advertisers will be willing to pay the amount as they need to get their brand in front of customers. It’s the end of the year and people are willing to spend,” adds Sanghvi.
He further points out that given the increasing digital penetration across the country, with mobile internet and the time spent on it, from metros to rural districts, only growing, the landscape that Google offers advertisers is vast and far-reaching, and only growing, mile by mile, screen by screen.
“Brands know that the younger cohorts especially are extremely active and present online, that's where their attention goes and that's where they need to connect with their audiences. Given that increased bandwidth, one could say the increased cost is recompense,” says Sanghvi.
Indeed, Preetham Venkky, Chief Digital Officer at DDB Mudra Group, says it’s only fair. “We've seen inflation in the last two years and this is just a standard response to that. The costs are going up. And every time the first thing inflation affects is the standard cost. And Google is still an extremely sales- driven platform. And as far as India is concerned, you also need to give salary hikes, right? So, I think it will respond to that.”
The fact is that even if the country has been seeing high inflation which, according to a Reuters report published earlier this week, will remain above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance band of 6% at least until October, with a poll of economists by the news organization sharply upgrading price-rise forecasts for this quarter. Indeed, consumer prices in the country “rose at the fastest annual rate in 15 months in July, to 7.44% from 4.87% in June, largely driven by a sharp increase in prices of essential foods commonly used in Indian kitchens.”
The other factor, says Venkky, echoing Sanghvi, is also the growth of the medium itself. “You're now flipped over right? Digital media spends are more than 50% in India itself. And you know how that works. It's a duopoly between Google and Facebook, more so Google. And so that's exactly what they were leveraging.”
“They're also doing it at the right time because I think India Inc is super excited about domestic consumption. And that story will pan itself out and so everybody's gearing towards spending for the end of the year in the last four months as it's always been, though the results will only be visible next quarter,” says Venkky.
“I would expect them to go up to 25-30% but I think 10-15% is just a response to inflationary measures. I think it's fair. But that also doesn't mean that as an agency, we won't negotiate hard. We have every right to challenge their price and look to understand why Google is doing what they are, and get the best deal for our clients.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Now buffering: Advertisers wary of investments in desi short video apps?
While some industry watchers say Indian short video platforms may have lost their charm among advertisers with some reevaluating investments, others opine the future is still promising for the apps
By Nilanjana Basu | Aug 31, 2023 8:15 AM | 7 min read
2020 saw the Indian government pull the plug on TikTok. In a short time, several short video platforms sprang onto the scene. Witnessing the rising popularity of these apps, influencers and brands found it opportune to be part of the phenomenon. The lockdown saw users flocking to this quick mode of entertainment and advertisers saw the opportunities they offered.
So, what is the status after 3 years?
Instagram Reels and YouTube shorts are ruling the scene. Being associated with an already large user base through their sister applications, Instagram and YouTube are attracting advertisers and brands on a larger scale. According to Comscore data, from 2021 to 2022, the number of engagements that they generated on social media increased by +171% for Instagram Reels, and +3940% for YouTube Shorts.
The picture, however, is not rosy for the Indian short video applications. The number of Monthly Active Users for players like ShareChat, Moj and Josh has not been very inspiring as per the figures of the Q3 of 2022 according to Comscore data. The time spent per user data by data.io also shows how these companies are falling behind Insta and YouTube. (See graph below)
Although the advertising revenue for some of these applications saw quite a jump in 2022 from 2021, according to Tracxn data, the story might not be the same by the end of 2023, say experts.
What are players saying?
Gaurav Jain, Head of Emerging Businesses, ShareChat and Moj, told e4m: “We have significantly decreased our marketing expenditures to nearly zero on ShareChat and Moj. Surprisingly, this change has not affected our user base or engagement metrics. Conversely, due to the reduction in expenses and the increase in revenue, we are striving to achieve profitability within this year.”
On the path ahead, Jain said, “We aspire to become the preferred destination for brands of all sizes, whether they are large multinational corporations or local regional players in search of their next customer. ShareChat and Moj offer not only advertising products that cater to all stages of a traditional marketing funnel but also serve as a comprehensive solution for tailored content marketing initiatives through our Influencer Marketing and Hashtag Challenge offerings.”
Not trending anymore?
Hiren Shah, Founder & Chairman, Vertoz, says there has been some reluctance on the part of advertisers when it comes to short Indian video applications. “According to the recent trends, some advertisers are reevaluating their investments in these platforms since they have concerns over various factors affecting their advertisement performances. However, it's important to note that the situation is dynamic, and the extent to which advertisers are pulling back can vary across platforms and sectors.”
Low user engagement could indeed be a contributing factor to the challenges faced by short Indian video applications in terms of advertisement performances, Shah concedes. “However, it's not the only explanation. Other factors like user churn, competition from other platforms, evolving content preferences, and regulatory changes could also play a role. Additionally, these platforms' quick development may have caused certain teething issues in ensuring uniform user experiences and content quality,” he added.
Karan Taurani of Elara Capital believes that since the launch of Instagram reels, the other Indian short video applications have struggled to keep up. “Advertising dollars or budget struggle for your time spent and consumption. So, if you look at the time spent consumption, the numbers of users, and all those metrics, they are working very favourably for apps like Instagram, for real business. I think that's clearly the reason in terms of why the budget could move there.”
For the overall short-video market, Jyothirmayee JT, CEO HiveMinds, believes that there is an abundant attraction from brands. But when it comes to choosing the applications, Indian platforms are falling behind in the race.
“Advertisers and brands’ affinity for the format is very high. There is high adoption, even from large brands, for the web stories and Reel-based formats. What we are seeing with the specific short video applications in question is the problem of fragmentation. While each of the listed apps boasts of a few hundred million users as their base - for an advertiser it has been a challenge to consolidate the reach by deploying across two to four platforms or to account for unique users which is very difficult.
Secondly, most of them have got a skew towards and associated with regional, tier2, and/or lower SEC as compared to Meta ecosystem or YT shorts, Google Discovery. Except for the pan-India brands - many others might choose to exhaust reach on the Tier1 platforms and then move into the short video apps.”
Aditi Mathur Kumar, Associate Vice President - Creative Business Lead, Interactive Avenues, says there has not been a significant pullback from advertisers but the impact on revenues could be due to the overall diffused AdEx over the past two quarters. “The impact on revenues might be a result of various factors, including low user engagement on these platforms. To succeed in this competitive landscape, content strategy and creative nuancing are of paramount importance. Considering the ever-increasing high-speed Internet access and social content consumption, seamlessly integrating creative ideas with platform nuances can lead to successful outcomes.”
Effect on creator economy
These short video platforms are the biggest money-makers for creators and influencers. With this changing dynamic and shift to the big tech platforms, how is the influencer community going to be affected?
As for Shah, “Several influencers have established their presence and built significant follower bases via these channels and any fluctuation in advertisement performances or user engagement directly affects the opportunities for these influencers to monetize their content through partnerships with advertisers. However, influencers often diversify their presence across multiple platforms, reducing their dependence on a single platform's success. This situation emphasizes the need for influencers to stay attuned to shifting trends and explore multiple avenues for engagement and collaboration beyond a single platform.”
Abhishek Upadhya who is VP Strategy & Media, HiveMinds, opines that the newer generation of content creators has always been more business-savvy, market-aware, and strong at understanding content & market trends. “TikTok’s adoption didn’t happen in a vacuum, it happened because savvy creators knew that the platform was giving them the necessary tools and the seed audience to share their talent quickly and widely. Influencers will move and adapt to the winning platforms - because of aforementioned network effects, you want to be where your audience is - the audience is there because you’re there.”
The Future
There is a lot of scope for these platforms in question, nevertheless. It is a big market and hence this hiccup, if handled well, could give a push towards higher engagement and save advertising dollars.
Vertoz Founder Shah says the future of short Indian video applications remains promising, but it will likely involve a period of adaptation and transformation. “Millions of people have been drawn to these platforms, which have integrated themselves completely into the digital landscape. To ensure sustained success, platform providers need to focus on enhancing user engagement through innovative content formats, improving content moderation to ensure quality and safety, and building deeper relationships with advertisers. Platforms that can effectively deal with such challenges are more likely to thrive in the long run.”
“I expect that there would be consolidation and some churn of some players - which has to some extent already happened. Larger Content platforms struggling to crack the Bharat story will acquire these platforms who have already made inroads beyond Metros, and make it as part of their larger distribution and growth strategy,” Upadhyay adds.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Truly immersive advertising still has a long way to go: Gopa Menon
Menon, Head of Digital for South Asia at Mindshare, talks about AI, AR/VR tech and more
By Shantanu David | Aug 30, 2023 8:39 AM | 3 min read
Caught as he is between the Mindshare’s Maruti mandate, which was confirmed a couple of months ago, and the festive season, exchange4media spoke to Gopa Menon, Head of Digital for South Asia at Mindshare, about the future, starting off specifically with AR/VR tech.
“Well, from an advertising opportunity standpoint, as of now, those are limited. If you want to actually gaze into the future, these things will obviously get interesting there. And obviously those platforms will start trying to see how they can monetise it.”
“Both advertisers and marketers would like to actually get on to that banner and start engaging with that. For example, right now, let's say you're into gaming or there are certain clients who are interested in tapping into a gaming audience, then you are able to do some kind of integrations and work on that,” he says, noting that truly immersive advertising still has a long way to go.
And that naturally also brings up another hot topic, namely AI, where Menon sees a lot more happening in the now.
“Probably the most important thing I would say is its use is optimization and you can actually optimize your ads. Look at how your ads are actually doing, check your rates and see drastic improvements in various metrics and deliverables,” he says.
Then there’s the creative angle, where Menon sees especially Generative AI tools helping to massively generate large creatives, as well as help scale up and interpret human creative talent, in a market demanding increasingly personalized media and engagement.
“And definitely reporting is the third. It’s difficult for agencies and marketers to get all of the information in one dashboard or a suite. This definitely will help in actually getting all the numbers and data in very less time with very minimal human interface, in that (number-crunching) sense. So, it saves on cost, saves on human manpower and creates comprehensive data sets.”
Speaking of data sets and tools, Menon says that while there is a surfeit of technological solutions to various issues in digital advertising, there is a certain threshold cost.
“I think more and more advertisers are seeking those answers, but whether they are willing to invest that much for a technology is a question, as of now. It all depends on their priorities and what their current goals are,” he says, pointing out there’s still no universal way to address all issues.
If an advertiser is primarily digital, they are willing to invest in those technologies, but if digital makes up, say, only 10% of their marketing mix, they don’t see the need to invest in such advanced tools yet. As with any other technology, as more and more people use it, and prices drop as it becomes more mainstream, it’ll be more widely distributed.
Noting that a lot of new technology companies are coming in, Menon says “All of these newer players are actually bringing in lots of choices for advertisers and advertisers who are interested in exploring them. But again, it’s a question of cost, and what’s viable for an advertiser. A lot of these 3rd party tools have a lot of proprietary technologies and associated costs. General AI tools are mostly free to use so you’ll see people playing around with that a lot right now.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Criteo is investing heavily in India as it is a very important market strategically’
Sherry Smith, Criteo’s General Manager, Global Enterprise, and Taranjeet Singh, Managing Director, Enterprise, APAC, were in Mumbai on Tuesday. The duo spoke to exchange4media exclusively
By Kanchan Srivastava | Aug 30, 2023 8:11 AM | 4 min read
With a focus on retail media and advertising technology product development, both in-house and via acquisitions, Criteo has quickly become the one-stop shop with its supply-side and demand-side ad tech platforms. The Paris-headquartered company, which entered retail media advertising space about 15 years ago and now operates across 38 countries including the US, held its first flagship event "Criteo Commerce Forum” in India on Tuesday.
On the sidelines of the event, exchange4media spoke to the company’s General Manager, Global Enterprise Sherry Smith, and Managing Director, Enterprise, APAC, Taranjeet Singh to understand the opportunities and challenges before retail media in general and Criteo in particular.
India plans
Criteo, which has been investing in India for the past three years, has planned to invest more in the coming days, Singh reveals. “India is a very important market for us strategically, hence we are investing heavily. We are setting up a research centre which will cater not only to India, but the rest of the APAC as well.”
The research centre would be based in Hyderabad but people from across India are being hired for this centre, Singh said.
He added, “Over the last three years, our staff strength in India has quadrupled. Over 150 are currently working with the company. More investments are on cards.”
When asked about business projections for India, Singh quips, “We don’t give out country-specific projections”.
He didn’t disclose Criteo’s ad rates as well. “We cannot share the ad rates but can confirm that our rates are competitive. Rate differs from category to category and product to product.”
Emerging trends
Retail Media is the third-fastest growing advertising channel in 2023 (behind digital OOH and CTV, although those channels are a fraction of the size). It is projected to grow 9.9% to reach $125.7 billion in 2023, and is forecast to exceed TV revenue (including CTV) in 2028, according to a GroupM’s This Year Next Year 2023 report.
“To keep up with the pace of growth of retail media and investment flowing in the retailer ad space, both brands and retailers are focused on building capabilities to improve the customer experience through innovative ad formats and data-driven marketing analytics,” Sherry Smith and Taranjeet Singh noted.
Smith explains, “Over the past couple of years, retailers have become media owners. They are trying, testing and learning ways to scale up and build the ecosystem that supports customer journeys across all touchpoints. They also desire to standardize the retail media measurements as well and are collaborating to come up with one.”
Singh pointed out that the APAC region has one added layer that is marketplaces. So, both marketplaces and retail media are trying to create more values for the audiences they have. It is an exciting time for Criteo as we are working to help most of those players help them create that value, Singh said.
Opportunities
As marketers face macroeconomic challenges, every ad dollar counts and acquiring new customers effectively and efficiently is critical to their strategies.
Singh noted, “Most players in India and SouthEast Asia are under profitability pressure. To stabilize the revenue, they need to have a certain Gross Merchandise Value. This is where Criteo can help them.”
Amazon made $38 billion from ads in 2022. In India, Amazon earned more than Rs 4,200 Cr of ad revenue which is nearly 7 percent of digital ad spend in the country.
“While Amazon has over 7 percent share in the global digital ad market, most retailers have less than one percent share so there are a lot of opportunities in this domain,” Smith says.
Smith shares that Criteo has come up with a video advertising solution powered by AI and Shopper Graph. “Our video advertising comes with performance capabilities, covering multiple touchpoints and leveraging audience-first ad solutions like in-stream and out-stream video, mobile app, web traffic, consideration, and retargeting,” Smith noted.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Criteo hosts ‘Criteo Commerce Forum’
The event revealed the importance of commerce media and brought some of the industry’s top speakers and influencers on the stage
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 3:12 PM | 2 min read
Commerce media company Criteo held its first flagship event "Criteo Commerce Forum”, in India. The event revealed the importance of commerce media and brought some of the industry’s top speakers and influencers on the stage including Flipkart, Dentsu International, and Omnicom Media Group.
“The event showcased the full power of commerce media, and the company’s cutting-edge digital solutions to help its partners take full advantage of the opportunity. The day commenced with Taranjeet Singh, Managing Director, Enterprise, APAC, giving a warm welcome to the audience. During this session, Singh emphasized the significance and benefits of commerce media in the current digital environment in India. It was followed by a fireside chat with Sherry Smith, General Manager, Global Enterprise, who discussed the growth and evolution of retail media, a subset of commerce media, including what it can offer to advertisers and how it can improve the shopper experience,” read a press release.
Criteo also unveiled a success story with Flipkart, showcasing how Criteo and Flipkart worked together to drive new customer acquisitions and repeat purchases for Reckitt’s home hygiene products through Flipkart Product Performance Ads (PPA). Fueled by Criteo’s commerce media capabilities, PPA enables advertisers to deliver full-funnel marketing goals on the open internet by leveraging relevant audience signals. Reckitt was able to engage with high intent audience on the Flipkart website and achieved 3 times increase in product page views, doubled click-through rate and 4.86 ROAS.
Sankalp Mehrotra, Vice President – Monetisation, Flipkart, commented, “Our collaboration with Criteo helps advertisers to prospect, retarget and generate awareness amongst online shoppers. Campaigns across verticals have seen disproportionate gains through better targeting and full funnel measurement at scale.”
Singh said, "We’re very excited to welcome our clients and partners to Criteo Commerce Forum for the first time in India. Interacting with various players in advertising, e-commerce, and marketing will further help us understand their key challenges and how we can bring powerful solutions backed by sophisticated AI technology to help them maximize their commerce outcome." He further added, "the success story with Flipkart showcases the effectiveness of Criteo's commerce media capabilities that can unlock value for all players in advertising."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Data is at the core of AI and the richer the data, better the output’
At e4m Real-Time Programmatic Advertising Conference, a panel of experts discuss ‘AI in Programmatic Advertising’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 6:17 PM | 4 min read
Data is at the core of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and there is a need to set right expectations, feed the right data that is relevant to get the desired results. This was the view of experts from various media and creative agencies at the e4m Real-Time Programmatic Advertising Conference held in Mumbai.
During a panel discussion on ‘AI in Programmatic Advertising’, chaired and moderated by Nachiket Deole, Head of Sales, India at DoubleVerify, industry experts deliberated on how generative AI has created new opportunities for both creative and media optimization, from automating rote tasks to rapidly visualizing concepts and iterating on copy to developing hyper-personalized campaigns.
Talking about best AI practices, Tushar Gupta, SVP-programmatic growth and partnership at Amnet Dentsu said that the richer the data, the best is the output.
“Data is at the core of AI. Without data, there is no AI. Your data sets have to be very rich and diverse. The best data you feed in, the best output you get. So once you have the user preferences, patterns, you’re able to personalise your campaigns better.
“Coming to best practices, there is a need to set right expectations as to what is to be achieved and those are the kind of prompts that should go in AI so you get the desired results. The data quality should be good and there should be a good oversight as well. There should be a combination of man and machine and not man vs machine,” Gupta said.
Talking about opportunities created by AI for creative agencies, Anil Pandit, Publicis Media, SVP, Lead-Precision (Programmatic), India, said generative AI is not a new trend but a transformative technology.
“At Publicis, we are fully aware of the immense possibilities and opportunities that exist and benefits that kind of grew to clients/brands and everyone in the ecosystem. There are a lot of learning programs and training sessions that are on.
“As we speak, we have our own Publicis GPT which comprises of aspects- a factory GPT which helps in creating workflows and we have a Sandbox GPT which gives clients an easy, exclusive and a safe access to the large language model tech to fulfil their creativity and productivity,” Pandit said.
Sharing his insights, Latish Nair, CDO, EssenceMediacom, said that from the media lens, there is tremendous potential.
“The mundane jobs of manual optimization, data sets reading and large data curating have been outsourced but there is human intervention and not complete dependability on AI.
“From a creative side, there is a challenge of copyrights and violations coming in but again there is a huge potential in terms of creating copies by the fly provided the elements that are put in and taken care of from the copyright perspective,” he said.
On how keyword targeting stands out as a more effective and nuanced approach in this emerging space and how it connects audiences keeping the context relevant, Gandharv Sachdeva, Country Head - India & Thailand, Hybrid, said keyword targeting and contextual targeting are much more required in modern advertising.
“Today when we do keyword targeting, we are targeting the right audience and looking at right set of campaigns.
“The two tools we have are keyword and contextual targeting. We use Semantica 360 for contextual targeting. When we do a normal keyword targeting, it would just look at the keywords and throw the ad where the relevancy is but when we add Semantica360, it helps us in scanning the complete article and the image and throwing the ad at the right place where it wants,” Sachdeva said.
Talking about how AI can enhance video ad efficiencies, Salil Shankar, Regional Head -South Asia, Lemma, said in the times of the changing behaviour of audiences, AI plays a vital role.
“The days have gone where everything was manually setting the entire campaign, like identifying the customer audiences. Now it is more of an AI generated hybrid hyper targeted campaign, so it’s from screen to screen. Behaviour of audiences has completely changed and AI plays a vital role in overall marketing perspective as well,” Shankar said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Programmatic is the future in order to generate a better ROI’
At the exchange4media Real Time Programmatic Summit, industry experts and brand custodians shared their thoughts on the future of digital advertising & digital transformation through data
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 3:54 PM | 3 min read
At the exchange4media Real Time Programmatic Summit, industry experts and brand custodians shared their thoughts on the future of digital advertising & digital transformation through data. The experts threw light on where the industry was leading.
The session was chaired by Shashidhar Sharma- Head Programmatic Practice, GroupM Nexus. The panelist included, Reethika Nair, Head e-commerce & Digital marketing, Dr Reddys; Varadharajan Ragunathan-Head - Monetization & customer engagement at Big Basket; Soumya Pattanayak, MarTech Head, BlinkX; Tishya Relia, Digital & DTC Lead, Kerastase India; Deepak Sharma, President & CDO, Kotak Mahindra Bank; Lalatendu Das - Chief Executive Officer, Performics India and Priya Bhatia, Business Development, OpenX.
The conversation discussed the challenges faced by the programmatic industry. Speaking on the same, Bhatia said, “We were waiting for the day programmatic will really evolve and that's the case with some of the mature markets like the US and that’s not happening with the APAC market, especially India. It needs to evolve and how it can be used in an efficient way. Where you are achieving your objectives as a marketer in the best possible way.”
On a similar note, Sharma said, “I think we are seeing a transition, especially, as organizations are massively investing in the CDP because one of the biggest challenges when you go for programmatic was about the consumers, their profile on the basis of which you can provide the content to them. I think the CDP part has been solved. But for the large business, it is still a challenge.”
Adding to that Das said, “I see there are three innovations that have taken place in programmatic. First is - the inventory has increased, like CTV, DOOH, etc. Second is - the contextual targeting, there are a lot of third-party data providers to identify the TG. Lastly, its the personalisation, it gives a great way. There are still attribution and fraudulent problems. But there are a lot of positive steps that have been taken.”
On the other hand, Nair, said, “Why are we thinking that Google and Meta are not programmatic? Technically they do play on real time. The ecosystem is changing, Google is probably going to take audience data. There are programmatic challenges too and we need to give specific TG who you think is relevant. These are the transitions we are seeing from moving from media planning, getting sharper at finding the right TG.”
As for Pattanayak, “Google and Meta are moving in the direction of programmatic with the channels they are bringing in. If you see in the recent times, the way AI and tech have been used by but they have limited assets. Data is very important for all of us.”
While Raghunath said, “How do you speak to someone without poking them. The right level of contextuality from what I’ve seen so far is to talk to you at the level of a cohort which you’d like to be associated with, which broadly is not controversial and doesn’t indicate strong views about you. The problem is people think that data cut is the way you want to communicate. The data cut means nothing to the customer, he is interested in the psychographic characters of the cohort he belongs to.”
The panellists concluded that programmatic is the future in order to generate a better ROI and marketers should take note of that in order to level up their business.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Programmatic is the answer to a lot of problems in the world of advertising’
At the e4m Real Time Programmatic conference, industry leaders spoke about how programmatic can be a one-stop solution for brands to maximize creativity and output
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 3:43 PM | 3 min read
With the media revolution, programmatic advertising has also changed over the years. Brands now have a bunch of media choices, different cost levels and more. At the Real-time Programmatic Conference held in Bombay, industry leaders talked about how consumer insights, and data-driven and personalized ad campaigns can be leveraged through programmatic for maximum ROI.
In the session titled ‘Revolutionizing Programmatic Advertising: Crafting Loved Brands Through Premium, Branded Network and Emotion-Driven Engagement,’ the discussion was chaired by Dimpy Yadav, GM, Xaxis India, and consisted of Deepa Krishnan, Chief Marketing Officer, Starbucks, Aatika Ansari, Head of Media & Digital, Pernod Ricard, Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, AngelOne, Pankaj Jain, Director, PWC and Mehernosh Pithawalla, Sr. Vice President and Head of Brand and Strategic Insights, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.
From challenges like duplication for advertisers to the challenge of third-party advertisers, all of it was discussed by the panel who discussed what is the best way for brands to navigate them in a programmatic world.
Prabhakar Tiwari during the discussion said programmatic was the answer to a lot of problems in the world of advertising, especially in a fintech category like AngelOne. From choosing which channel to focus on, to looking at reach, to campaign optimization, programmatic is the solution for it all.
Aatika Ansari spoke about the difference between the pre- and post-pandemic programmatic world. “I think it's important to differentiate the technology from the consumer habit. I think, pre pandemic we saw programmatic being really loosely used across only digital. Everything was programmatic. Suddenly throughout the process of the pandemic, you have programmatic television in the form of connected television, you have programmatic outdoor and many more such things or even maybe programmatic radio, on the verge of coming out. So, the whole thing was following the consumer and the customization it needs.”
Speaking about blending programmatic with creative for a better output, Deepa Krishnan says, “I unfortunately feel that today with programmatic, we are again becoming a push economy in advertising. Advertising was always supposed to be a pull economy where you're creating pull amongst your consumers with fantastic insights, which fantastic creative. So let programmatic not be the easy way out for you to forget some of the basics and fundamentals of advertising. So really to sum it up when we look at advertising or programmatic, we start by looking at who's the consumer we want to target. Why do we want to target that consumer? What's the business problem? Very sharply defining who that consumer is. And then, of course, this becomes a very powerful tool to get to the more of them."
Aatika further mentions a more wholesome way to use programmatic by the brands. “So programmatic is not just a technology that helps you customize. It's also to understand that technology into your creative, into the medium, and what's the reaction you're getting out of that medium. Preparing for that entire plan, knowing what are the kind of metrics you're going to track across each of them and then comparing them and using them for your next campaign saying, Okay, again, if I have to create a similar campaign, these would be the content pieces, these would be the mix that I would use programmatically or not programmatically, and this is the outcome. So, I think it helps you plan in a certain way, get your outcomes to a certain place. So I would actually think programmatic is a larger tech and ultimately, all consumer consuming mediums sort of come under it.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube