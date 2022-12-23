Google sees strong ad rev growth in India: Sanjay Gupta
In an interview with a daily, Google’s Country Head has said he believes advertisement expenditure is set to grow in the country
Google is expecting its advertisement revenue in India to grow at a strong rate, Country Head Sanjay Gupta said in an interview with a daily.
According to Gupta, the ad revenue growth is certain as the ad-to-GDP ratio in India is low. He said he believes advertisement expenditure is set to grow in the country.
Google India posted a 79.4% growth in gross advertisement revenue at Rs 24,926.5 crore for the fiscal ended 31st March 2022 compared to Rs 13,886.7 crore in the previous fiscal.
As reported earlier, India’s digital ad revenue is likely to surpass all projections and predictions this year.
How YouTube is now the driving force for India’s creator economy
YouTube's dominant market position and enormous mind share have given it a dominant place in the creators' universe, share industry heads
By Shantanu David | Dec 23, 2022 9:01 AM | 4 min read
As India hurtles towards becoming a five trillion-dollar economy, digitalization continues to play a massive role in getting us there. And in the age of the internet, Google plays a huge role. For instance, YouTube, according to an Oxford Economics study, added Rs 10,000 crore to the GDP in 2021, thanks to 750,000 creators and their ancillary staff.
Vivek Kumar Anand, Director – Business and Innovation, DViO Digital points out that in today's data-fuelled, reward-driven culture, YouTube has become a way of life. “When we need detailed information about any topic, we hit YouTube. For Reviews, Unboxing, Tutorials, Music videos, Gaming videos, Vlogs, Educational videos, Comedy and entertainment videos; everything from entertaining to informative. Apart from a wide range of content and searchability, its early adoption has allowed YouTube to build a large and loyal user base over the years.”
This brand loyalty has majorly driven the creator economy. As Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, notes, “'Creator economy' has become one of the buzzwords this year in India's start-up ecosystem. Many people have come to appreciate content creators for their imaginative and captivating work. Many of them are making use of this popularity to monetise their passions and make a living. There are many ways for these creators to make money nowadays, from corporate sponsorships or brand promotions to participating in various challenges and campaigns organised by social media sites.”
Today, the creator economy contributes to more than simply platforms. In addition to fostering a community, it strengthens ties between businesses and consumers and enables them to focus on a difficult-to-reach demographic.
Kothari says that several reasons have led to the boom in the creator economy. “According to TRAI, India has 700 million internet users and 600 million smartphone users, placing it second in the world for user numbers. Digital media consumption, as opposed to more conventional forms like TV, has encouraged the expansion of the creative economy. Storytelling ultimately draws people, and India's internet penetration has made it possible for residents of small towns and rural areas to join the creator wave.”
Divyansh Gala, Group Head - Outreach, SoCheers, says it is interesting to note that today the term creator isn’t limited to just influencers either; or just entertaining content, for that matter. “A teacher sharing their lectures online is a creator; so is a chef, amateur or professional, sharing their recipes and cooking secrets. This widening scope is one of the biggest reasons for the immense success of the creator economy,” he says.
Anand notes that YouTube undoubtedly has a dominant market position and enormous mind share and there are two key driving factors for it. “First is that it is the 2nd largest search engine next to Google. YouTube has a video for whatever you want in whatever language. A second factor is the consumption habits of the population, where videos are preferred over written text. The point to note here is that Instagram also has that critical mass, but the platform is mainly about short-format content and not search-driven, whereas, for long-format content, there is no competition.”
Samiksha Mehta Business Development Manager, Pollen (Zoo Media) observes that with the emergence of YT Shorts, they are slowly and steadily recruiting newer audiences. “YTS is definitely a format brands as well as creators need to be on especially because YouTube is going to start monetizing it starting January 2023 (already in beta testing),” she says noting that an interesting fact is that any page - be it brand or creator - must have at least 10 million views on their YTS to be eligible for the YouTube Partner Program. “This means that in order to reach this number - everyone will start jumping onto this format to start building a content bank.”
As of April 2022, India is the country with the most prominent YouTube audience by far, with approximately 467 million users engaging with the popular social video platform.
“YouTube is synonymous with the internet for many young Indians. They use it for entertainment, learning skills, and also education. In towns where education facilities are lacking at schools and colleges, students are turning to YouTube creators to fill that gap,” says Pranav Agarwal, Co-Founder of Sociowash, concluding, “No other platform has been able to garner the traction that YouTube has managed, that too across demographics. YouTube, as a platform, arguably has the best representation pan India. With engaging scripts, the ability to produce videos with little to no budgets, and entertainment, our Indian creators are making blockbusters or, now, even ‘shorts-busters’.”
Moj: Micro-influencers & content in regional languages to be the next big thing
In 2022, 12 million monthly active creators created over 750 million videos on Moj, the platform said
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 1:16 PM | 2 min read
Moj has unveiled its year-end wrap-up with insights on creator growth, what trended in 2022, regional viewership trends, and the overall sentiment. Micro-influencers and content in regional languages are expected to become the next big thing on Moj, along with the use of lenses that encouraged creators in 2022 to flood the platform with fun content throughout the year.
Moj has close to 300 million monthly active users and witnesses 3 million content uploads every day that garner close to 6 billion views daily.
According to the platform, 45% of trending music was non-film. Moj creators are monetarily gratified through Moj’s in-house currency, Mints, for their creative and engaging content on Moj LIVE and short videos. Moj Mints can be redeemed as actual money by the creators.
In 2022, 104K creators across genres earned over 3.5 billion Mints, i.e., $25 million.
Virtual gifting, brand collaborations, and participating in challenges were the top avenues for creators to generate income on Moj.
The most popular genre that witnessed the highest number of Mints was Romance & Relationships, with 32% of the total Mints. It was followed by Comedy & Fun.
Viewership in Tamil increased the most, by almost 71%, followed by Telugu and Bhojpuri. Over 300 million videos were created in regional languages that garnered a total of 50 billion views, a trend that is expected to continue.
The year was all about quirky and fun lenses on Moj.
Music was also a crucial part of the entertainment on Moj that elevated the short video experience in 2022.
About 45% of trending music was non-film, out of which almost 40% were new releases.
Looking at the trends observed on Moj in the year gone by, Shashank Shekhar, Senior Director, Content Strategy and Operations Moj and ShareChat, says, “The year 2022 saw Moj, and our community, grow bigger and stronger. For us, it was a year of breaking out of the clutter through innovative features, creative collaborations, and creator monetization. We reached several milestones not just around the tremendous growth in our creator community but also with never-seen-before creative interventions, which provided our creators avenues for monetization and gave brands an opportunity to engage authentically and organically with their audiences. Moj is geared up for 2023, and we hope to continue our journey towards gaining further inroads to the heartland of India and, of course, holistically grow our creator community by helping them build a sustainable career as an Indian creator.”
2023: Quick commerce, consumer privacy, gaming and content to drive digital growth
Guest Column: Jai Lala, Chief Executive Officer of Zenith India, lists the key trends that will dominate India's dynamic digital landscape in the year to come
By Jai Lala | Dec 22, 2022 8:37 AM | 4 min read
As India continues its digital transformation, certain segments are fuelling this rapid and massive change. The key thread connecting them all is around consumer engagement, and content creation, as brands look for more and better ways to drive consumer conversation and transactions, even as concerns around privacy grow. These are the five trends we see dominating the conversation:
1. Acceleration on Commerce
This trend started during the pandemic and we have seen that consumers are increasingly accepting the idea of buying online as purchase. Currently, it depends on category; for instance, the large FMCG and general purchases account for around 5%, while categories like food and more expensive items are obviously much higher. At the current range of acceleration, we expect that within 2023, that number will come much closer to the 10% mark. So like we have the advent of brands like, Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket obviously fueling this commerce, we expect to also see it accelerated by quick-commerce brands, the Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and Zomatos of the world. ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), which is a government initiative, is trying out pilot projects in places like Bengaluru, and we expect this to drive hyper-local commerce and help local dealers and smaller suppliers come and further drive acceleration.
2. Rise of D2C
We are going to see a lot of individual brands establish their own platforms and logistics for online purchases by consumers and this works especially well for companies that have a range of products, across categories. Currently, companies are getting investments to create and establish their digital resources, and we see the number only increasing in 2023. With companies being able to connect directly with their consumers, this also gives them easy access to first-party data, and be able to communicate as well as transact directly with consumers. While this has already become fairly common in metros, because of the infrastructure, it’s going to grow steadily across smaller cities and towns and local brands.
3. First Party Data
This is again based on the conversation happening right now around consumer privacy. With Google announcing that it will soon be killing the cookie, and on the basis of that a lot of companies have started collecting first-party data and creating their own databases. This entire conversation is going to really accelerate as companies create the infrastructure. This involves a few things. One is being tech-ready and having your own CDPs to collect your data, and in tandem having the right assets like your websites, and personalized interactions with consumers, so companies need to have both the tech and the content. The third facet is going to be value exchange, which means how you interact with your consumer and so are able to extract the first-party data.
4. OTT and Connected TV
As far as entertainment is concerned, we have already seen the rise of OTTs and that category is here to stay. However, in 2023 this process is really going to accelerate as data and devices become more accessible. So we’re going to see a rise in the number of cord-cutters and shavers, consumers who turn increasingly to and in some cases exclusively towards OTT content for entertainment. While the numbers of Connected TVs are low at the moment, in the range of around 10 million, that is only going to grow. Smart TVs are getting cheaper and more widely purchased, and as more and more content gets accessed by broadband, we’re going to see a shift in consumers wanting to watch all their content on larger screens, including live events and sports matches. Given the kind of OTT content that is being and will be created, and the fact that it will become a habit to watch in such a way, people will obviously start disconnecting their cable.
5. Gaming and Metaverse
Gaming has gained a lot of traction and there is today an entire ecosystem built around communities of gamers, gaming influencers, platforms, tournaments and so much more, all of which is working very well with youth cohorts. We believe that this is something that is going to become more and more mainstream in 2023. And then there is the entirety of the metaverse. What we are probably going to see in 2023, is a lot of flirtatious behaviour of brands towards the metaverse. There are a lot of pre-conditions, like extremely high data speeds so as to be able to enjoy the experience without latency. Then there is the idea of developing tech-ready consoles which can provide you with what the metaverse promises. Those are still in development and need to be also made as affordable as possible. And then of course is content, wherein you need to be able to create immersive, engaging experiences So while there’s still a lot to be done, we are definitely going to be seeing more brands flirting with the technology in 2023.
(As told to Shantanu David)
Musk: Will step down as Twitter CEO on finding a 'foolish' replacement
A poll, initiated by Musk himself, revealed 57.5% wanted the Twitter CEO to go
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 11:05 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk has now said that he will step down as Twitter CEO after "finding someone foolish enough for the job".
Musk was responding to the poll results, which he himself had initiated. The poll results showed 57.5% wanted him to go.
The Twitter CEO had even said that he would abide by the poll results.
This comes after his apology for the new Twitter policy that was suspending accounts that are linked to other rival platforms like Koo, Facebook, Mastodon and Instagram.
The Foundry inks multi-project narrative deal with Audible
Over 60 hours of content created and produced by The Foundry have been licensed to Audible
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 6:23 PM | 3 min read
e4m DNPA Digital Impact Awards: Meet the jury
An august panel of jury members will come together to recognise and rewards some of the most cutting-edge digital initiatives from diverse sectors
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 6:03 PM | 2 min read
exchange4media has joined hands with the Digital News Publishers Association of India (DNPA) to present the Digital Impact Awards. The initiative will recognize and acknowledge India's cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens.
To vet the most impactful digital initiatives and the teams who brought them to fruition, the awards have brought an august panel of jury members chaired by Sunil Arora, the Former Chief Commissioner Officer of India. An IAS officer of the 1980 batch, Arora has also been a secretary to the Government of India in two different ministries.
Other members of the jury include Dr Aruna Sharma, S Ravi, Dr Annurag Batra, Dr Sanjay Dwivedi, Ashish Bhasin and Dr Jagdish Mitra. Let's get to know our eminent jury members better.
Dr Sharma is a former secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and IT. She has also worked as the former secretary (Steel) in the GOI. Presently, she serves on the board of some companies and is the author of five best-selling books.
Eminent chartered accountant S Ravi is the Managing Partner of Ravi Rajan & Company, TFCI and Former Chairman of the Bombay Stock Exchange. He serves on the board of over 45 companies and organisations like IDBI, LIC, ONGC, BHEL and many more.
Media mogul Dr Annurag Batra is the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of BW Business World and exchange4media. He is also an angel investor for many media tech companies.
Dr Sanjay Dwivedi is the Director General of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He is also the Ex-Vice Chancellor at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, a member of the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, and a former editor of the Dainik Bhaskar.
Ashish Bhasin is a media veteran and one of the most prominent names in the world of media, advertising and marketing. He is the Co-Founder and Chairman of RD&X Network and the Former CEO APAC and Chairman India, Dentsu.
Dr Jagdish Mitra is the Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth at Tech Mahindra. He was formerly the CEO of CanvasM Technologies Limited. Dr Mitra also serves on the Executive Council of NASSCOM.
The jury will pick out the achievers and innovators from the world of digital media and honour the most cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens in various fields. DNPA proposes to give awards this year in diverse categories for the best use of digital media.
e4m-DNPA Annual Summit & Digital Impact Awards: Jury to reward excellence in digital media
The jury for the awards will be helmed by Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India & Former Secretary, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 4:13 PM | 2 min read
DNPA’s first annual conclave, organised in association with exchange4media Group, will be held on January 20, 2023, in New Delhi. The conclave is a platform for the exchange of ideas & thoughts, sharing of the latest technological developments in the field of digital media, and regulatory or policy challenges besides other issues that the media faces from time to time in its quest for growth and excellence in journalism. This time, the focus area of the conclave is expected to be unfolding new contours of the relationship between Big Tech and News Media publishers. Experts from across the globe are expected to participate in the day-long conclave along with top Indian leadership and other stakeholders.
The Summit will be attended by senior government leaders, foreign policymakers, senior journalists, publishers, technology leaders and other stakeholders to exchange experiences, ideas, challenges, and opportunities in making the world of digital media more vibrant and empowered.
DNPA would also take this opportunity to honour and celebrate achievers and innovators who made a difference across different categories. The e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023 will recognise and honour India's cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens in various fields. For this, the jury comprising great minds from the industry is set to meet for nominations on December 28, 2022.
The nominations in the first year have been selected by a research team of the e4m Group. The jury for the awards will be helmed by Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India & Former Secretary, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.
DNPA proposes to give awards in the following eight categories for the best use of digital media:
1. Human Resource Development & Education
2. Health
3. Financial Reforms
4. Sustainability and Environment Protection
5. Promote Ease of Business
6. Governance & Administrative Reforms
7. Women & Child Welfare Reforms
8. Ease of Living
The Jury members are as follows:
1. S Ravi, Managing Partner, Ravi Rajan & Company, Chairman- TFCI & Former Chairman, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)
2. Aruna Sharma, Former Secretary, Ministry of IT & Electronics, Government of India
3. Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW & exchange4media
4. Sanjay Dwivedi, Director General, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC)
5. Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder & Chairman, RD & X Network
6. Dr Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy officer & Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra
