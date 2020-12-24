Google India launches ‘Namaste Digital’ show on DD to empower SMBs

The weekly show will help small businesses take big strides in the digital world

Google India has launched a new show in partnership with Doordarshan called Namaste Digital. The show has been launched as part of its effort to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the challenging economic environment.

According to Google, the weekly show will help small businesses take big strides in the digital world.

Announcing about the show, Sapna Chadha, Senior Country Marketing Director, Google India and Southeast Asia at Google, posted, ”Witnessing small businesses innovate during this time has been the number one inspiration and ingredient in creating #NamasteDigital with @DDNational, a multi-part series on Doordarshan . The series was created with the purpose of making Indian MSMEs stronger with the help of Digital Tools and the Internet.”

“The stories of digital empowerment and the set of experts that have come together to help share their knowledge is testimony of transformation brought by #DigitalIndia in this year which required change like no other before,” the post read further.