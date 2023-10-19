Google for India: Pixel manufacturing, new services & partnerships announced
Generative AI took centre stage at the ninth edition of the annual flagship event of the company in the country
After dominating conversations around the world for all of 2023, AI technology loomed large and Generative AI was front and centre at Google for India event held at Pragati Maidan on October 19. While the Google leadership of India and the greater Asia Pacific region attended the conference and announced new products, services and initiatives, the common theme was Generative AI and its endless applications at the ninth edition of the annual flagship event of the company in the country.
“The possibilities of technology took a new leap when Generative AI became available to all of us. Generative AI is a technology that can synthesize, predict, and create at a scale previously unimaginable to us,” said Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President, Google India, adding that in his mind, it is a moment as significant as the birth of the internet.
Gupta and his colleagues went on to talk about and demonstrate how Google was harnessing the power of AI, along with its own capabilities, to create a new generation of products, services, and applications of technology.
While the biggest announcement of the day was the news that Google, in response to recent moves by arch-nemesis Apple, will begin the manufacture of its latest Pixel 8 device in India, with the new made-in-India devices to start rolling out in early 2024, the tech company has plenty more in store for the country.
Google Search, the company’s foundational product, now infused with Generative AI, was being transformed into Search Generative Experience (SGE), which has been running for a month reportedly to great success. And starting from the day of the conference, there will be an enhanced visual feed for searches, with filters that will help users customize their discoveries and purchases. This will naturally impact advertisers as well, with Google promising a dedicated space for Search Ads in the SGE.
And coming closer to home, in the fields of media and entertainment, Mira Chatt, Head of Government Affairs & Public Policy, India, YouTube, pointed out that one in three Indian users searched for news on YouTube, and so the video platform has partnered with trusted Indian news publishers and will be introducing a new Watch Page for News in the coming months, available in 11 Indian languages.
“It is a more immersive way of keeping informed. The page will recommend videos from credible sources of news on YouTube, and will include commentary and explainers, latest updates, Live News, and Shorts,” said Chatt.
Given that Google empowers over 900 million business connections across India per month, the conference also announced the rolling out of the Google Merchant Centre Next in which merchants can use AI for insights, strategies, and more, meaning shopping just got easier for the shop owners as well.
The company also announced a slew of partnerships of Google Cloud with private and government institutions, including further engagement with ONDC for everything from working with farmers to booking metro train rides on the Open Network for Digital Commerce. There are also a number of projects being undertaken with MeITy (Ministry for Electronics and Information Technology), with MeITy Minister Ashwini Vaishnav being the chief guest at the event.
With one billion people in India expected to be online by 2025, many of them being first time internet users, Google also said it would be paying close attention to safety and security and also announced projects and grants to help fight fraud and encourage digital literacy and foreknowledge.
This included DigiKavach, a new initiative that tracks, studies, and preempts financial fraud and threats, as well as Hit Pause, a new YouTube program available in several Indian languages which has popular creators and influencers educate users on digital literacy and security.
New partnerships between Google Pay & govt in the offing: Google
At the 9th edition of Google for India 2023, the tech major said 350 million Indians are using Google Pay with Rs 167 lakh crore being processed on UPI in the last 12 months
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 12:07 PM | 1 min read
Tech Major Google hosted the 9th edition of Google for India 2023 on Thursday.
Among the major announcements, Google said the new partnerships are being announced between Google Pay and the government.
As of now, 350 million Indians are using Google Pay with Rs 167 lakh crore being processed on UPI in the last 12 months.
Google also announced that businesses, govts, brands and enterprises are partnering with Google Cloud for generative AI.
40 million Indians will be trained in 15 different languages as part of digital security programmes. This will be supported with a 4 million grant to CyberPeace foundation, the company announced.
Google Pixel will start manufacturing in India, it was announced.
Pixel 8 will be rolled out in 2024 as the first Indian-made device in partnership with local and international manufacturers.
Netflix adds 9 million subscribers in Q3
The revenue of the company has grown 8% to $8.54 billion
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 8:27 AM | 2 min read
Netflix has reported growth in profit as well as user numbers during the third quarter.
The streaming giant reported $8.54 billion of revenue during the three-month period ending September 30. This, according to the company, is a growth of 8 percent from a year earlier. The company credited the increase in revenue to better-than-expected growth in subscribers.
Netflix added nine million net paid subscribers in the quarter. The total global paid subscriber base now stands at 247.2 million.
The company’s net income was $1.6 billion, up nearly 20 percent from a year earlier. Netflix has announced that it will spend some $13 billion on content this year, down from $17 billion.
Netflix also said it was raising the monthly price for its premium ad-free service in the United States, to $22.99 from $19.99, and for its basic plan, which is available only to existing subscribers. It will also raise prices in Britain and France.
Ted Sarandos, co-chairman of Netflix, said in the earnings conference call that Netflix was “incredibly and totally committed to ending this strike,” pointing to how it has hurt the industry and the economy at large. But he added that a new demand last week from the actors’ guild — what he called “a subscriber levy that is unrelated to viewing or success” — “really broke our momentum.”
Netflix said its ad-tier memberships were up almost 70 percent. In addition, it said 30 percent of its new subscriptions in the 12 countries where the ad tier was available were for the less expensive option. It also said it was having success with its efforts to combat password sharing.
Further, Netflix said it expected net income to decline in the fourth quarter because of an increase in marketing costs associated with more movies and series being released, including the final season of “The Crown” and Zack Snyder’s big-budget sci-fi fantasy, “Rebel Moon.”
Intel collaborates with Dentsu Gaming & StreamO for gaming festival
The campaign aims to target the Gen Z audience across 29 countries
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 12:47 PM | 3 min read
Intel has collaborated with Dentsu Gaming and StreamO for the gaming festival ‘Intel Gamer Days 2023’.
Titled ‘Intel Gamer Days X Dentsu Gaming X StreamO’, the campaign aimed to target the Gen Z audience, who are engaged with the gaming community across 29 countries around the world.
The brand, in association with Dentsu Gaming – a solution from dentsu India that captures the gaming’s explosive audience growth, and StreamO, aspired to address the challenges of targeting Gen Z gamers who typically dislike traditional advertising and frequently use ad-blockers while also dealing with issues faced due to continuous live-streaming.
The ‘Intel Gamer Days X Dentsu Gaming X StreamO’ campaign was a huge success. It demonstrated the gaming community's extraordinary power as well as the enormous potential of the Indian gaming business. The campaign exemplifies the power of the correct channels, understanding, and marketing strategy.
It garnered 4 million+ YouTube live views and 35 million+ overall impressions, 30 million+ YouTube impressions, and 2.3 million+ Instagram impressions. The campaign featured leading OEMs including ASUS, Acer, Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo India, MSI, GIGABYTE, and ASRock Inc. along with 300+ gamer influencers, 6 vernacular languages, and 8 top games. The content was offered through known platforms such as Instagram Reels, Instagram Collaboration Posts, and YouTube Shorts, to efficiently reach out to Gen Z gamers.
Speaking on the campaign, Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu and Dentsu Gaming Lead said, “Each game live-stream is typically 3 to 5 hours long with no natural breaks or half-time. So, an interruptive pre-roll or mid-roll during the crucial game-play in a stream can be an irritating and frustrating experience for GenZers who hate traditional forms of advertising and also apply ad-blockers to not watch ads.
Stream O solved this problem with their scalable tech that works across multiple platforms like YouTube Live and Twitch and all popular games live-streams, so GenZers react, interact, and engage with the Intel Gamers Day in a way like never before.”
Apurva Jani, Marketing Director, Sales, Marketing & Communications Group, Intel India added, “With Intel Gamer Days, we have created an impact on the gaming community year-on-year. India's gaming market is booming, and we at Intel are glad to be part of this growth. For the 2023 edition of Intel Gamer Days, we brought together 4000 gaming enthusiasts and more than 42 gaming influencers for celebrating gaming on the latest and greatest Intel powered devices.”
Tushaar Garg, Founder and CEO, StreamO commented, “We are thrilled to be supporting Dentsu Gaming and Intel with the Intel Gamer Days for a third year in a row. This partnership illustrates conviction in StreamO’s gaming-marketing product to attract, retain, and nurture high-caliber partnerships.”
Festive Force: D2C players leverage ONDC to prop up Brand Bharat
Industry observers shared that indigenous brands are utilising ONDC's effectiveness to expand reach; ROI high too due to increased adoption of eCommerce
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 8:37 AM | 5 min read
Keeping tune with the mood of the electorate and the upcoming national elections, Bharat is everywhere, from banner headlines to solemn placards to colourful social media posts. And as we throng towards the country’s main festive season, brands are going all in on Brand Bharat to appeal to the masses.
With ever-increasing internet penetration and a burgeoning middle class, India’s e-commerce industry, valued at approximately $22 billion in 2018 and $72 billion in 2022, is expected to surge to $325 billion by 2030, states a report by Deloitte, while Statista pegs the figure at an even more ambitious $350 billion.
And, integral to this growth, especially in the view of the Union government, is the consolidation of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which is coming up as a force to be reckoned with in a hyper-competitive and crowded arena.
“Indigenous brands are harnessing the potential of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to expand their market reach, seamlessly integrate with e-commerce platforms, implement cost-effective marketing strategies, ensure seamless financial transactions, and harness data-driven insights to augment their visibility and revenue during the festive season. Moreover, they eagerly anticipate the innovative application of the ONDC Network Gift Card, a pioneering network-level gift card poised to revolutionize corporate gifting and employee engagement,” shared Shashank Rathore, Vice President, E-commerce, Interactive Avenues.
This card, featuring a maximum value of Rs 10,000, operates in conjunction with India's native Rupay Network and will be offered by an array of banks and fintech institutions possessing RBI-endorsed licences for prepaid transactions (it's worth noting that Yes Bank and OmniCard have taken the lead as the initial two issuers, enabling sponsors to directly engage with them for the acquisition and distribution of these gift cards).
According to Rathore, the return on investment on ONDC, during the festive season, is expected to be higher due to its increasing adoption rate. “However, in absolute terms, the revenue percentage may remain relatively low compared to retail and large e-commerce channels.”
While these figures may still be modest, Girish Ramachandra, Founder & CEO of Shopalyst notes that ONDC offers an additional sales channel for brands - homegrown as well as multinational. “They can join the growing list of brands that are thriving on the ONDC network, and get discovered on various buyer apps like PayTM, Pincode and others. There is a growing trend of brands launching products, which are aligned with local customs and traditions. It could be chocolate gift packs for Holi and Diwali, or Ayurveda-based cosmetics by global brands and homegrown digitally native brands.”
ONDC’s network already includes over 50,000 merchants, primarily focusing on groceries and food, though other segments, especially fashion and accessories are fast growing.
Shubham Srivastava, AVP D2C Pro, a Team Pumpkin vertical, adds that ONDC can help SMEs in various ways, including in terms of visibility, gaining credibility, access to a diverse consumer base, enhanced digital presence, promotions, adhering to industry standards, access to bulk purchasing and efficiency.
“With the proposed lower margin structures on the platform, it's a plus one for the brands and helps to have better profit for sellers and value gain for consumers. The #VocalForLocal campaign comes under the very spotlight, especially during peak festive season,” he says.
Brands such as boAt, Havells and Fabindia are capitalizing on the "Bharat" concept and locally crafted products to distinguish themselves during the festive period, which resonates with the growing preference for homegrown items and a sense of national pride among consumers.
“By spotlighting products that are authentically Indian, these brands can tap into this sentiment, create a unique brand identity, and connect with consumers who value traditional craftsmanship and support for local businesses. Additionally, promoting locally made products can contribute to sustainability and environmental awareness, factors that are increasingly important in consumers' decision-making,” asserts Rathore.
Manish Solanki, COO and Co-Founder, TheSmallBigIdea, says any brand that wants to pursue e-commerce business needs to focus on the three C’s - Connectivity, Convenience, and Cost-effectiveness. Homegrown brands in India have a golden opportunity to achieve all three during the festive season by strategically leveraging the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
“Firstly, they should actively join the extensive ONDC network to significantly expand their reach and connect with a broader customer base. The platform offers a secure and seamless transaction experience, which is crucial for creating trust and encouraging festive spending. Homegrown brands can enhance the visibility of their products by showcasing them on this expansive platform, making it easier for potential buyers to discover and purchase during the festive shopping spree,” he says.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder, Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, says that to maximise their presence, brands should list their products quickly, sweeten the deal with competitive pricing and discounts, roll out targeted marketing campaigns, and ace it with top-notch customer service.
"ONDC calls for speedy product listings. But here's the real kicker – the magic of 'Made in India'. Brands are tapping into this by proudly flaunting the 'Made in India' label and collaborating with local artisans for unique, ethically sourced products. Why? It's a connection with Indian consumers, a distinct edge over competitors, and a nod to the eco-conscious trend. This trend is poised for growth, with more Indians supporting local businesses. So, homegrown brands, ride the ONDC wave and embrace 'Bharat' and locally-crafted products this festive season. It's your ticket to connect, stand out, and soar in sales."
LinkedIn announces second round of job cuts, to let go of nearly 700 employees
The company has sent a mail to all employees about this
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 5:07 PM | 1 min read
LinkedIn has reportedly announced another round of layoffs. The move is expected to affect nearly 700 roles across engineering, product, talent, and finance teams.
According to reports, LinkedIn has written a mail to its employee informing them about the job cuts.
“We did not expect to share this important update with you all in the midst of such challenging times but in the spirit of clarity, Tomer and I wanted to share some news regarding changes we are making to our orgs. As we continue to execute on our FY24 plan, we need to also evolve how we work and what we prioritize so we can deliver on the key initiatives we've identified that will have an outsized impact in achieving our business goals. This means adapting our organizational structures to improve agility and accountability, establishing unambiguous ownership, and driving improving efficiency & transparency through reduced layering,” the mail stated.
“These decisions result in the reduction of 563 roles across R&D. Broken down, there are 137 Engineering management roles and 38 Product roles being reduced. Additionally, there will be 368 role reductions across our Engineering team in an effort to better align resources to our FY24 plan, and we will open a small number of new roles to fill critical gaps in our ambitious roadmap,” the letter read further.
GroupM and Criteo partner to drive commerce media innovation in APAC
The partnership brings together product sales data and the proprietary media solutions of GroupM
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 11:41 AM | 2 min read
Criteo and GroupM have announced the first partnership in Asia Pacific (APAC) to strengthen omnichannel commerce media capabilities for GroupM clients in the region.
The partnership brings together product sales data and the proprietary media solutions of GroupM, with privacy-safe commerce audiences and proximity-based insights provided by Criteo.
"The innovation in commerce that will be made possible through this collaboration with Criteo is a significant and hugely exciting development for advertisers in APAC, and for our industry as a whole,” said Anita Munro, Chief Investment Officer, GroupM APAC. “Combining Criteo’s commerce media capabilities with our own not only strengthens our commerce offering in the region, but also allows us to set a new standard for what’s possible in advertising by bringing products, media, clients and consumers closer than ever before.”
The partnership between Criteo and GroupM will also expand access for GroupM’s clients to Criteo’s holistic omnichannel monetization solution. This solution allows retailers to manage their entire media inventory across both ecommerce and physical retail while enabling brands and agencies to seamlessly discover and purchase omnichannel media from leading retailers. Tools available to GroupM clients include 360° media asset activation, ranging from in-store activations such as point-of-sale displays, to out-of-store activations like inbox sampling, and online activations such as email and social.
"Together with GroupM, we are honored to usher in the next era of omnichannel marketing in the region,” said Taranjeet Singh, Managing Director, Enterprise, APAC at Criteo.
“This partnership represents a union of industry leadership, and we are optimistic that it will drive greater integration across omnichannel campaigns and elevate success for brands and advertisers.”
As commerce media continues to accelerate, Criteo and GroupM plan to evolve the partnership by looking at strategic opportunities across media-buying capabilities and insights to drive predictive decision- making. Further collaborative efforts to develop best practices in the area aim to unlock many exciting possibilities.
