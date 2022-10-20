Glance Gaming partners with Crowd Control Esports to live stream AAYO Pokecon, 2022

Glance Gaming, a gaming and game streaming destination, and a business unit of consumer internet company Glance, today announced that it has partnered with Crowd Control Esports to live stream India’s first Pokémon Unite LAN Tournament, AAYO Pokecon, 2022.

Glance Gaming has already streamed the preliminary stages (fixtures, qualifiers and leagues) of the tournament with an average of 1 million daily unique views. While the tournament commenced on September 24, the finals will take place from October 21 – 23 at Gaur Stadium, Greater Noida. This three-day finale is expected to have over 2 million daily live views on the platform.

Pokémon Unite is a free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game that has witnessed enormous popularity in the gaming community, with over 70 million downloads globally as of April 2022. In India, MOBA has made a comeback over the past few months. Through Glance’s live streams of the event, India’s growing MOBA community has been able to watch and engage with unique, premium, Hyperlive content related to this game they are deeply passionate about, in real time. With its massive reach, Glance has also endeavoured to make the event accessible to a wider spectrum of new audiences across varied demographics.

Yashashvi Takallapalli, VP and GM, Glance Gaming said, “Glance Gaming is one of India’s largest live game streaming platforms. Our aim is to bring the best of Hyperlive, or deeply interactive, premium, and immersive gaming experiences, onto the smartphone lock screen. Making India’s first ever Pokémon Unite LAN Tournament – AAYO Pokecon 2022 – available to our consumers is in line with that vision.” He added, “MOBA is witnessing a rise in popularity, and this event gives us an opportunity to bring gamers who love this form of gaming, a highly differentiated way to experience it.”

Peeyush Kumar, Founder & CEO, Crowd Control Esports stated, “Crowd Control Esports has pioneered MOBA esports in India, having previously hosted tournaments for MOBAs like Arena of Valor, DoTA2, League of Legends WildRift among few. The collaboration between Crowd Control Esports and Glance Gaming is driven by a purpose - to create an experience for gamers, an adrenaline rush for the fans and power-packed campaign for our brands. We do this with content, curated and energized for the masses. We joined forces to multiply our capabilities and create structural impact in esports in India. With Glance's lock screen based discovery at scale, we are confident that they are an ideal partner for us.”



Glance Gaming currently has over 20 million live stream viewers who watch nearly 1,500 gaming live streams on the lock screen every month. Overall, the Gaming platform has close to 65 million active users, who also enjoy 400+ casual to hyper-casual games on the platform. Besides India, Glance Gaming also has a strong presence in Indonesia.



While over 100 teams registered for AAYO Pokecon 2022 tournament, 8 have made it to the finals, vying for a prize pool of INR 10 lakh. Besides gaming action, the event will also have spectator game zones, sessions with some of India’s biggest gaming influencers, and cosplay where fans dress up as their favourite characters. Signed merchandise from top gamers will also be up for grabs. The event is expected to attract a crowd of 20,000 – 30,000 Pokémon Unite fans on ground.

