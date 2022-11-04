General Mills and Audi pause advertising on Twitter

Earlier this week, General Motors too announced that it would pause paying for advertising on Twitter

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 4, 2022 7:18 PM  | 1 min read
Amid the growing chaos and uncertainty over the future of Twitter under new CEO Elon Musk, General Mills and Audi have reportedly said that they are pausing advertising on the platform.

“We have paused advertising on Twitter,” a media report quoted Kelsey Roemhildt, a spokesperson for General Mills, as saying.

“As always, we will continue to monitor this new direction and evaluate our marketing spend,” he said further.

Similarly, Audi said they have currently paused paid support on Twitter and will continue to evaluate the situation.

General Mills and Audi have followed General Motors, which earlier in the week said it would pause paying for advertising on Twitter while it evaluates the platform’s “new direction.”

Also, ad buying giant Interpublic Group earlier this week recommended its clients pause advertising on the platform.

 

 

