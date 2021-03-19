On Day 1 of the e4m Game On: Gaming Summit, panellists spoke about leveraging gamification, apart from traditional advertising, to amplify engagement

Day 1 of the “e4m Game On: Gaming Summit” saw a stellar panel discussion with leaders from the gaming industry deliberating on the topic, ‘Gaming: The New Media for Marketers’. The session chair for the discussion was Jayesh Ullatil, VP & GM, India, InMobi while the panellists included Ritu Gupta, Director Marketing, DELL Technologies; Nilesh Gohil, Chief Business Officer, Merkle Sokrati; Rashmiranjan Mishra, Business Head, Nazara Technologies; Vineet Sharma, VP Marketing & NBD – South Asia, AB InBev; and Ashwin Padmanabhan, President, Partnerships & Trading, GroupM.

To kickstart the virtual panel discussion, Ullatil had a quick rapid-fire with the co-panellists about the first word that comes to their mind when they think of mobile gaming. The word "engagement" stood out as the commonest answer.

The discussion veered towards the panellists' perception of gaming. Gupta said, “Gaming is a very important part of our overall portfolio. It is the right way to reach out to the target audience and provides greater engagement. Demographics of gamers have changed significantly during the pandemic. It is no longer restricted now."

On being asked about how useful is gaming as an advertising medium, Gohil asserted, “Gamification of ads creates more engagement and completion rate of reward-based ads are higher.”

Mishra expounded on the steps that can be taken by advertisers beyond regular ads in gaming for more engagement. According to him, formulating interactive campaigns targeting the TG along with creative activations using games as a medium can be done for enhanced engagement and reach.

"Online games receive a lot of traction, create a lot of engagement, these are things that brands can leverage, apart from just normal advertising,”, added Padmanabhan.

Talking about the kind of demands and impacts made by gaming inventory, Sharma explained that gamers can be heterogeneous in terms of age brackets. Some can be quite old as well, so addressing a very specific audience is what advertisers should look at. He added, “We are looking at much more engagement-driven content rather than only media buying. We want to engage with more and more audience”.

"Brand safety is a concern for gaming platforms. Both, in terms of the context in which your ad is appearing and the type of audience it is appearing to, "explained Padmanabhan.

“We should be mindful of privacy and data leaks,” added Sharma while concluding the session.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)