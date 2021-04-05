Freezing bank accounts is harassment: ByteDance to Mumbai HC

The company has moved the high court after the Indian government froze its Citibank and HSBC accounts

ByteDance, whose bank accounts were blocked by the Indian government in an alleged tax evasion probe, has reportedly moved Mumbai High Court. The company said that the freezing of its bank accounts is tantamount to harassment by the Indian government.

After the Indian government maintained its ban on Chinese apps, ByteDance significantly reduced its workforce.

In March this year, the government ordered that ByteDance's Citibank and HSBC accounts be frozen following a probe into some of the unit's financial dealings.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)