FoxyMoron wins digital creative mandate for Kotex India

FoxyMoron has won the digital creative mandate for Kotex, the menstrual hygiene brand of Kimberly – Clark. The mandate was won via a multi-agency pitch and the business will be handled out of its Mumbai headquarters.

Commenting on the win, Prachi Bali, National Head Partnerships and Business Head, North, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media), said, “Our work in this category in the past and our understanding of the GenZ audiences is what fuels our confidence to enhance the narrative with a brand like Kotex. The conversation around periods has changed for the better with more women being vocal and breaking the taboo around period talk in our country. Our goal is to help Kotex amplify this awareness through meaningful conversations advocated by the brand, backed by revolutionary products.”

Saakshi Verma Menon, Marketing Director, Kimberly – Clark India, said, “It's great to have FoxyMoron as our digital partner agency. Their team of creative thinkers will help a legacy brand like Kotex connect through our digital campaigns. I am looking forward to doing some great work together.

