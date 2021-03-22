Former cricketer Javagal Srinath invests in Koo

Javagal Srinath, former Indian cricketer, has invested in Bombinate Technologies Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Koo, India’s home-grown microblog.

Srinath is arguably the nation's fastest bowler and the only Indian to make history with the most number of wickets in the One Day Internationals despite odds of injuries. Srinath retired from International cricket after 11 years in 2003 and is currently an ICC match referee.

Javagal Srinath, former Indian cricketer and fast bowler said "I am very happy to be backing Koo - one of India's most talked about social media platforms. I’ve been a part of the platform since last year when Koo Kannada had launched. I understand and value the problem they are trying to solve. India is a diverse country with 1000s of languages and dialects. It’s important to give a platform to all these diverse voices so they can feel heard. The fact that Koo is building a platform like this to bring the voices of Indian language audiences onto the internet is commendable. As an ardent supporter of anything that helps India succeed, I extend my support to them wholeheartedly."

Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO and Co-founder, Koo said “Javagal Srinath has done India proud on a global stage. I am extremely grateful to him for being a supporter of Koo since the early days and now joining our journey as an investor. He values the problem we are solving for India and is passionate about the possibilities a product like Koo represents. Even in the past, through Global Phoenix Solutions, he has been instrumental in being one of the first people to bring technology into sports. He’s a believer in using technology to solve problems.”

Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, Koo said “Srinath is a legend to say the least. He has played for India under some of the most testing personal circumstances. He’s someone we all look up to. Koo is a mirror of the value of grit that he displayed on field. We are very happy that someone who represented India is now also supporting India’s quest to become self-reliant in technology too.”

Javagal Srinath joined Koo when Kannada was the only language on the platform. He has 100,000+ followers on Koo compared to 11,250 followers on Twitter. It’s common to see him using Audio Koos to stay in touch with his followers on Koo. He’s been one of the highest ODI wicket takers for India and is considered one of finest fast bowlers the country produced. He is also fondly known as Mysore express.

