With the rise of new technology in India, many marketers have embraced programmatic creative strategies that target viewers, with the right offer at the right time. Programmatic ad-tech is opening up a whole new dimension that was previously largely inaccessible for smaller companies, thus creating immense opportunities. As many as 64% of the agencies, publishers and brands are increasing their programmatic spends in the post-pandemic world. With powerful tools at their disposal, a plethora of media channels and comprehensive data sets, the challenge now is to stand out in a crowded field.

To explore the world of programmatic further, exchange4media along with Xaxis is holding the first e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit today (December 17, 2021). The virtual event will begin at 12 noon. Inmobi, Magnite and DoubleVerify are the ‘co-powered by’ partners, and Flipkart Ads is the ‘co-gold partner’ for the day-long event.

The summit aims to create an interactive platform for brands, advertisers, content marketers and martech agencies to throw light on the pressing changes and greater effect on the programmatic ecosystem. The conference will be attended by top industry leaders, brand custodians, agency heads and thought leaders from the domain. We are all set to have a robust line-up of speakers who will share various insights on Programmatic Advertising.

The day will begin with the unveiling of e4m-Xaxis Report 2022 by e4m co-founder Nawal Ahuja and ·Dimpy Yadav, General Manager, Xaxis India.

Following the unveiling of the report, ·Fiona Tate, Senior Director of Operational Excellence, Xaxis, will deliver a keynote address on ‘assessing the future of digital advertising'.

Tate’s session will be followed by another insightful session, a panel discussion on the topic–’Significance of Omnichannel Integration.

The panel will have Harshit Jain, Founder and Global CEO, Doceree; Pankaj Singh Parihar, Vice President & Head - Digital Marketing & Transformation, Godrej Consumer Products Limited; Smita Murarka, CMO, Duroflex; Hiren Shah, Founder, Vertoz Adtech & Martech Business Group; and Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO, Lemma. The session will be chaired by Akash Deep Batra, Head of Marketing, Growth and Customer Experience, DBS Bank.

Post a lunch break, the screen will then be handed over to industry experts for another panel discussion on the topic– In-app marketing Strategies for a cookie-less world.

The panelists will be Sachin Vashishtha - Director & Head of Digital Marketing, Paisabazaar; Saurabh Saini, Head, Digital Marketing & Communications, Havells India; Jayesh Ullattil, VP and GM - India, InMobi; and Charu Malhotra, Vice President & Head of Marketing, Brilloca Limited. The session will be chaired by Niraj Ruparel, Head of Mobile & Emerging Tech, Group M.

Next up will be an interesting fireside chat between Nachiket Deole, Head of Sales, Double Verify and Dimpy Yadav, General Manager Xaxis India, on the topic ‘The Need for Privacy-friendly Solutions in a Post-Cookie World’.

This will be followed by a chatroom on ‘Creating Meaningful Marketing Campaigns’. This will see the participation of Karthik Nagarajan, Chief Content Officer Wavemaker, Head - Branded Content, Group M; Arjun Ravi Kolady - Head of Sales - India, Spotify; and Shubhranshu Singh, Vice President- Marketing Domestic and International Business, (CVBU), Tata Motors.

The next session would be a fireside chat on ‘Commerce Advertising & Programmatic’ between Sankalp Mehrotra, Vice President of Monetization, Flipkart, and Neeta Nair, Associate Editor, IMPACT magazine.

Up next will be a keynote address by Silvia Sparry, Global Chief Operating Officer, Xaxis, on AI in Programmatic.

The final session of the day will be a panel discussion powered by Magnite on the topic- Look Back to Move Forward: Advancing Automation of OTT Advertising in 2022.

The panelists will be Prabhvir Sahmey, Senior Director, Samsung Ads, India & South East Asia; Karthik Shankar, Head of Digital Trading, GroupM; and Yogin Vora, Associate Director - Digital Marketing, Zee5. The session chair will be Gavin Buxton, Managing Director - Asia, Magnite.



