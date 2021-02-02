Firework launches initiative to help brands adopt vertical videos on websites, apps

Among the most significant trends of 2020 is the rise of short format vertical videos which have emerged as route that offers the highest brand engagements. Coupled with the fact that India has transformed into a mobile and video first country, it establishes the need to integrate vertical short format video in every brands marketing initiative.

Silicon Valley-based short video stories platform, Firework, have announced their initiative to help Indian brands adopt vertical videos on their websites and apps free of charge. The offer Includes creation of the business's Open Story Pages and allows for upto 10,000 video views with over 25 streaming hours and the latest interactive story units and the cost of hosting the videos.

Joyce Andrade, Head of Business Operations at Firework India said “Worldwide, marketers are feeling the need to engage with customers in a meaningful way. Mobile first, Vertical videos are deriving significant engagement with the shorter form of storytelling. With the growing popularity of this category as a whole we feel brands in India stand a great chance to break through the clutter to derive significant share of voice. The roll out to these 100 brands are meant to offer exactly that”

"We have seen Engagement go up by 65% and Increase Sales by 35% when brands use vertical videos to showcase their products and services" She added.

Firework, over the last year, have become ubiquitous with their strategic partnerships that offer significant reach in India. With partners Google Discover, leading telecom operators like Vodafone, traditional publishers like NDTV, Firework have established compelling customer touchpoints that help brands with discovery and engagement. In addition, Firework have developed a brand safe environment where all content is moderated to suit Indian sensitivities.

In addition to this, Firework also introduced the Pro and Enterprise plans that offers even higher video views and enhanced capacity to derive more from brand campaigns.

